Related Stories

Candidates check the list for their names

The Law Development Centre (LDC) on Wednesday released a list of 572 applicants who passed the pre-entry tests and qualified for admission to the bar course this year.

At least 1,650 candidates sat for the pre-entry exam on August 1 – a pass rate of 35%. Last year, only 360 lawyers (28%) passed out of 1,286 applicants.

In a statement, Everest Turyahikayo, the LDC academic registrar/secretary, said successful candidates can now collect their admission letters from the centre’s reception.

Candidates must carry their current identity cards and LDC pre-entry registration cards to pick their letters for the one-year course, which starts on September 26.

The deadline for payment and issuance of admission letters is September 23. In 2011, LDC introduced pre-entry exams to lock out candidates unable to cope with the rigorous course.

When this writer visited the LDC on Wednesday, successful candidates were all smiles after seeing their names and taking snapshots of the list on the noticeboard.

The Observer’s Pius Muteekani Katunzi, Edward Ssekika and Sulaiman Kakaire are among the successful applicants. They are awaiting graduation from Makerere University’s Law school next year.

“The exams did not test how much someone crammed the legal principles but how you understood them...,” Kakaire said.

Shamim Kobusinge, the former guild president at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) female campus in Kabojja, could not hide her excitement after seeing her name.

“What! I feel very great that I have passed and I am thankful to Allah,” Kobusinge said, adding that the exam was not hard but extremely tricky.

Some of the disappointed candidates said they would reapply next year.

“Surely, I feel bad. I did my best but the results have surprised me,” said Mike Kizito as he walked out of the LDC main gate.

