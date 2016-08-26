Related Stories

Despite repeated efforts, members of parliament from Kampala have so far failed to convince lord mayor Erias Lukwago and Beti Kamya, the minister for Kampala, to work harmoniously.
Under the auspices of the Kampala parliamentary caucus, the MPs have met the two leaders at least twice this month, to try to nudge them to work together. According to sources, signs are that the MPs will not succeed.
“They cannot work together,” said one MP who has been part of the meetings and is close to Lukwago.
“It is just the politics of NRM versus the opposition,” the MP added.
The meetings, which were also attended by division mayors, have been taking place at parliament on Wednesdays under the chairmanship of Latif Sebaggala, the Kawempe North MP and chairperson of the Kampala caucus.
While the purpose of the meetings is for stakeholders to try and find solutions to problems that dog the city, disagreements between Lukwago and Kamya have always come to the fore. Declining to go into details, Sebaggala told The Observer this week that so far some “progress” had been made and sounded confident that the two leaders would work harmoniously.
“I think the two do not have any personal differences like some people are saying. What they are saying is that the law needs to be amended such that each one’s work is clearly defined,” Sebaggala said.
Indeed, in the the last meeting, MPs pointed out that the two should have no problem working together because they are both “Baganda” and have worked together before, in the opposition.
The MPs have emphasized to the two leaders that Kampala residents are tired of conflicts at City Hall, which tend to derail delivery of services. Our sources told us that Sebaggala has also come under harsh criticism from some people close to Lukwago, who accuse him of hobnobbing with Kamya for personal favours.
These politicians have taken issue with the fact that he invited Kamya as chief guest during the music, dance and drama competition at his school, Kisaasi College, on July 24.
Sebaggala laughed off the innuendos, insisting that leaders in Kampala have a duty to work together. Interestingly, Sebaggala, an independent MP, was once part of a pressure group, Truth and Justice, which was led by Lukwago.
TENSE MEETINGS
Inside the meetings, sources describe a situation of uneasy calm between the two leaders. Our sources said the occasional handshakes and exchange of smiles has not masked the sharp differences between the two leaders who in the 8th parliament sat on the front row as shadow ministers.
Their main contention, according to the sources, has been the blurred demarcation of roles of the lord mayor and the minister for Kampala. Lukwago has accused Kamya of trying to usurp his powers and of being eager to perform roles that fall under the purview of the office of the lord mayor.
In one meeting, Lukwago reportedly wondered why Kamya would go ahead and commission the up- grading of 10 roads in Lubaga and Nakawa divisions on August 11 when the lord mayor was available.
Lukwago has also expressed concern that the executive director, Jennifer Musisi, now reports directly to Kamya, yet she is supposed to account to the authority. As for Kamya, sources said, she has always maintained that as minister, she administers the authority on behalf of the central government.
Lukwago, however, disagrees with this interpretation and cites section 5 (3) of the KCCA Act, which states: “The authority is the governing body of the capital city and shall administer the capital city on behalf of the central government subject to this act.”
Lukwago insists that he wants things to be done according to the law. In the meetings, Kamya has often made it clear that she has no intention of fighting Lukwago politically as some people have been saying.
Sources told us that she says she only wants to work with him to make the city better. We have been told that Lukwago has also made it clear that any meeting between him and Kamya must be formal and structured.
Kamya, he said, should write to him through the executive director of KCCA and be specific about what she wants to meet about. In one of the meetings, Lukwago said he was not in the habit of holding casual meetings in hotels about official work.
Our sources said Lukwago also wondered why Kamya does not shift her office from the office of the president building since her ministry is now independent. He said he was uncomfortable stepping in the building where the president maintains an office.
In an interview with The Observer on Wednesday, Lukwago confirmed the meetings, pointing out, however that their intention is not to mediate be- tween him and Kamya but to discuss the wider problems facing the city with other leaders.
Lukwago said the disagreements between him and Kamya do not need any mediation, insisting that order shall only return to City Hall if the KCCA Act is interpreted as it is.
“In my view, we do not need even need to amend the KCCA Act like some people have been saying. The leaders just have to follow what it says,” Lukwago said.
He confirmed that he had been angered by Kamya’s decision to preside over the recent commissioning of the road projects.
“Read the law [section 11 (c) of the KCCA Act]. It says the lord mayor shall preside over ceremonial functions in the city, not the minister,” he said.
By presiding over city functions, Lukwago said, Kamya had put herself in a tight spot because under the law, the reason why a lord mayor presides over such functions is to be able to make a report to the minister. Now, he said, Kamya will have to make the report.
Asked whether he cared about people’s concerns that he is the one trying to bog down KCCA work, Lukwago said he was not bothered.
“For me as long as I follow what the law says, I know that I will be vindicated,” he said.
An MP close to Lukwago told us that privately, the lord mayor believes Kamya was appointed largely to fight him.
The MP said: “The president has made it clear that he will fight Lukwago. What makes you think that his appointee [Kamya] is there to work with him (Lukwago)?”
Efforts to talk to Kamya were futile.
John Ssebaana Kizito, a former mayor of Kampala, told us on Wednesday that Lukwago and Kamya have to find ways of working together.
“I worked with government but I was not com- promised. It is not easy but you have to do it [work with government],” Ssebaana said.
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
For a few weeks after the appointment of Beti Kamya as minister for Kampala, there was hope that the city…
Wed 17 Aug 2016 | 21 comments
Is Gen Saleh the de facto number 2? Out of the public eye, Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, better known as Salim Saleh…
Mon 15 Aug 2016 | 33 comments
MTN Uganda will support Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in developing the city’s schools bio-toilet facilities. This as MTN presented KCCA…
Mon 6 Jun 2016 | No comments
Nakivubo stadium was draped in yellow last Friday when Coach Mike Mutebi and his KCCA FC side celebrated the league…
Mon 30 May 2016 | 1 comments
Makindye Chief Magistrate's court, the scene of Gen Kale Kayihura's eagerly-awaited trial, was infiltrated by a well-organised group a night…
Fri 12 Aug 2016 | 10 comments
Lukwago, however, disagrees with this interpretation and cites section 5 (3) of the KCCA Act, which states: “The authority is the governing body of the capital city and shall administer the capital city on behalf of the central government subject to this act.”
Talk of being naive (read political condom, to be used and dumped).
In no way should any other party much less a patronage appointee like Kamya come and undermine that mandate.
This is yet another of those self-centered moves by the top brass of NRM to try to discredit Lukwago because any positive accomplishments by him would appear to eat away into the popularity NRM dearly wishes to regain in Kampala.
It is foolhardy politics,hypocr itical,reprehen sible and outright stupid .
You just can't force a hyena to love the leopard. Those were not peace talks,they were irresponsible jokes by people who should know better.
The ANC lost control of Johannesburg to the DA in recent elections. They gave up their mandate and now the DA is free to make its mark without interference.Wh y is that so hard to do in a one city Uganda? Mind boggling.
Nobody!
In other words, almost like a witch, Betty O Kamya is a very selfish, self-painting, sleazy and deceitful person.
Individuals shouldn't be the point of highlight in this. Institutions should overrule personal egos.
There is no law that works in a rigid system like both sides want to portray. Rule of law should be replaced by a workable policy since 80% of businesses in Kampala follow no stated laws.
You are right in that analysis. Objective: Control Kampala because that is the seat of power.
Without controlling Kampala, NRM's mecca descipates into nothingness. Simple, isn't it.
Without controlling Kampala, NRM's rule oer the whole country could become unsustainable.
If the Ganda are reading the same signals as I am, they would realise that their own "other objective" could be accommodated in this one process too, which would, in effect determine how the future Uganda would look like after M7.
Some other non-Ganda also want the same as the Ganda do, but cannot achieve their respective but similar objectives unless the Ganda achieve theirs first.
You are trying to fight The Lord Mayor we elected, remember you lost Lubaga North MP election and Lubaga is in Kampala which means that we the residents of Kampala we don't like you at all.
so you should stop fronting your face by commissioning of KCCA Projects. please respect the Law and follow KCCA Act. You are very stupid nga jenkomeza mbwagwe.
She was a self seeker from the word go and so we cannot expect a leopard to change its skin!
Am I surprised? NO. Now I begin to understand why Obote said a good Muganda is dead one! No other tribe in Ug has M7 used as he has used Baganda to entrench his rule and his corruption to the detriment of Buganda!
Like any other institution - Take it over , fill it with Kiruhura &co , then loot it until it collapses, lastly sell it or donate it to any foreigner who can invest in it and make his profit.
Kamya, Musisisi are all fronted, but the problem to museveni is Lukwago - because Lukwago is a patriot , he loves his country and is not an Opportunist.
2- Lukwago and Kamya , Musisi will never work together because they are in different worlds with different objectives.
3- Sebanna Kizito, Sir with all respect , forget your days, your simplistic approach and submissiveness have sold out this country to museveni, now museveni believes he is doing us a favour to allow us to be citizens.
Lukwago if elected by the people of Uganda, does not need to kneel before museveni and his so called Ministers.He has a right to be Mayor.We are tired of museveni &co. this is our country.
Working with museveni will not and has never improved Kampala, instead museveni wants to sell every KCC land and property. twakowa dda !
If there is to be no development ; be it !!
Beti is supposed to be an intelligent lady who is capable of reading situations . Why did`nt she know that Mr. Museveni was throwing her into a house that has been burning for the last 4 years ?
Mr. Lukwago might not be the easiest chap to work with ; but , at least , he has been consistent on those things that bother him.
Just like Mr. Lukwago , Mrs J. Musisi has defied all odds and remained consistent despite the blows that have come her way from everywhere. Even those who hate her guts quietly respect her for that.
Unforfunately , Beti has allowed her personal ambitions to cancel out her intergirity and respect. One of the greatest advocates of Open Federalism has become the chief priest of Dark Duplicity.
So sad !
Your generation worked with museveni -
-to write a new Constitution,
- to sell UCB, UTC, UEB, Ug Hotels, Coffee Markerting ,Lint Markerting,Ug Airlines, etc How much did this country gain ?
Is Uganda better off ? where did the money go ?
Instead we have museveni and family claiming to be the richest, they own all successful companies , Malls, Land,etc including even the boda,bodas.
They donate to beggars and buy anybody cash !
You sold the future of this country. Lukwago belongs to a new generation which is determined to liberate this country after you sold it out.
Your grand children have no country and believe it.!!!!!!
Support Lukwago &co , otherwise the devils are determined to sell off every inch of Uganda.
The KCCA work shouldn't be his day to day concern. This will give him peace to leave the ED and Ministers to run the show. His electorate will get tired of him because he is always in the news for a bad reason.
Thanks!
You made it clear that it's the Mayor of Kampala who is responsible for the running of the City & not the executive appointee who is there to block the Mayor from serving the people who elected him!
The useless minister for Kampala should be reminded hetherto that, even MPs who need good road signs-street lights... to be able to reach their offices in good time won't be able to as long as the elected Mayor of Kampala is bogged down instead of being left free to do his job for the good of all!
Thanks!
It's clear the self imposed dictator knows the Mayor is working for the people who elected him, so he put in place his minister to sabotage the Mayor-bog him down-be tangle at his heels & stop him working for Ugandans!
Which other country has a city minister appointed by a leader?
Ugandans MUST wake up to Unite to throw Museveni not only out of power, but out of our country to which he does not belong anymore because he abused our hospitality!
Unity to throw the dictator out is the only realistic option left for Ugandans! If our people will, after throwing the ungreatful former asylum seeker out still not want to reform the Republic, then Independent Tribal States will be formed with parliament handling affairs in peace!
Not forgetting that even if our peoploe Break awar from one another, they will still need to do business as partners: our land is rich BUT different natural resources are on tribal lands & business can only be conducted among people who respect one another!
Thanks!
B Kamya is like Acholi tribal leaders who go crowling on knees begging the dictator for more hand outs while their people are still in refugee camps-those who fled their villages destroyed by Museveni-Kony have not been given chance/help to go back, but to them, Museveni must go on!
It's time those who elected the Mayor of Kampala come out on streets to defend him & show they are behind their elected Mayor & not let the dictator's appointed watch dog rob the City of their pride in seeing their Mayor work for them!
I would hope MPs would be the first to defend the Mayor so that there have good roads in the City with sign posts-street lights... for them to be on time in their offices!
Thanks!
This is why those who elected the Mayor MUST come out to defend him so that he works for them, just as they believed when they voted for him!
Kampala electorates Must not allow Museveni to bog the Mayor down!
If demonstrations blocking the City for a few days can bring B Kamya to reason, then NOW is the time to bring the City to stand still to give power, the power the electorates gave the Mayor by electing him, to reality so that he does his job for the City!
The Mayor can only make his statement if those who elected him come out in full Unity to defend him, just as the country can only be Freed through Unity of ALL or Formation of Tribal States, whichever way Ugandans will go, Museveni will be out!
Kampala electorates Must come out & not let Museveni get his way through B Kamya!
The Mayor's power is the 'electorate', he cannot fight alone & win, just as Unity of Ugandans will throw Museveni out!
Thanks!
Let's hope Bagandans wake up because they are also victims-laughin g stock of what is going on!
By now, Bagandans should know that they have the right to their Independent State, but they can only have this if they join the rest to throw the dictator out first: this is because Buganda is in Central adjacent to Kampala-Entebbe & the country cannot be Free without Buganda joining the other tribes first to throw the rat out, then Buganda will do what it wanst after in peace!
Would Museveni still be there if Acholi was in Buganda land & Buganda was in Acholiland?
Buganda Must remember that even when Sir E Mutesa ll disagreed with Dr Obote, he did not block Obote from negotiating Independence with the British on behalf of ALL!
Remember, Sir Mutesa even prefered to join Dr Obote to form the Republic: he could have decided to break away to form Independent State for Buganda then!
Buganda Must also remember it was central in bringing Museveni in because Bagandans thought they would be free: but Buganda forgot that Museveni came for the country & the dictator knows without Buganda, he won't hold ground!
So, are Bagandans ready today to show they want Freedom? Because if so, the only way is through Unity-or Breaking away otherwise, Museveni is going no where & he knows how to keep Buganda leadership quiet!
I wish lightning could strike Acholi tribal leaders & give us a little decency!
Thanks!
It's time Kampala residents come out in big numbers to support the Mayor & say NO to the dictator medling in affairs in the City while bogging down the Mayo & stopping him from doing his job!
you grew up in a village where they used to hunt .
Those hunters were better organized . Before they hit the jungle they planed their hunt according to which animal they were going after.
Roles were cleafully and clearly demarcated to avoid any confusion and ambiguities. The one who was "commanding" the dogs did just that and no more. The one who was going to waylay at the kitimba and spear or strangle the enjobe lay low and made no noise .
After the kill , everyone was given that piece of meat that fitted his role in the hunt . If the hunt ended in failure , everyone was forced to account for their failure.
Today , these people from Buddo , Gayaza , Ntare and Makerere cannot plan . They just go in , pin their certificates on the wall and hope for the best or tear one another`s pappers.
Ssebo , before you advise Lukwago to work with Kanya , ask them who is going to cammand what and under which rules
This one seems like a hut where someone is in it to poke holes in the kitimba and later on blame the other one when the Enjobe escapes.
Mukulu , you saw that it took the Police the whole month to indentify their own driver who knocked someone. Our Police went to hunt without even knowing who was supposed to be doing what . We have commanders that don`t command .
Unlike the hunters from your time , these ones do not sit down and account , otherwise ,the commander in that van would have accounted that van X has hit something in road Y and time Z. Log book account should be anough to know who knocked.
Jjjaja Ssebana , this is not as simple as "trying to work with government" It is a systen failure .
I say this in the name of Kayihura , Kulayigye and Shaban Bantariza- Amen !