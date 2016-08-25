Related Stories

Police in Johannesburg, South Africa is investigating circumstances under which four Ugandan MPs and two Parliament staff got robbed today, Thursday.
Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah informed Parliament this afternoon that the MPs are Robert Migadde of Buvuma Islands, Santa Alum the Oyam Woman MP, Francis Gonahasa, the Kabweri county MP and Isiagi Patrick, the Kachumbala county MP. Also robbed are Jackline Mutekanga and Florence Achieng, who are members of staff of Parliament.
According to Oulanyah, they were attacked today at their hotel on the outskirts of Johannesburg, where they had travelled to attend a conference. A number of items including money, passports and laptops were stolen in the process.
Oulanyah says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been contacted over the matter and will liaise with Uganda's High Commissioner in Pretoria, Julius Peter Moto to handle their return to Uganda.
“As of now they are just poor. They are just poor financially but physically they are ok. They have not been harmed in any way but the things that have been harmed are their pockets and their property that has been affected severely. They have not been beaten or anything but they are okay”, he said.
Oulanyah used the incident to caution MPs to always contact the Uganda embassies and high commissions whenever they travel abroad, as well as consider staying in areas where their personal security is guaranteed.
“The occurrence of this incident should make us take some advice…We should take time to notify our embassies wherever we are going such that they aware that we are in that country. It is easy to coordinate because they [embassy] will be on standby if you are in the countries.
Even they have no systems of being there at least they are aware and they can respond if any response is required. It is necessary for us to communicate to the embassy. It is important to be in areas where security is basically guaranteed by the state. Probably where they went was too far away from the place where security was”, he said.
Even for the cars, let the Government buy these cars, parades them at Kololo grounds and MPs collect them one by one.
The Govt should keep the log books. MPs will draw 150 million and buy noah/vitz/jipsu m. Kale baswaaza.
meanwhile our people don't even have a meal a day. are dying of curable diseases! all what they do is debating removal of age limit etc. surely they don't deserve any sympathy because they have none themselves just hyenas wishing death to citizens!