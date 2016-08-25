Related Stories

Demos: Police commanders divided on use of batons Written by URN

Police commanders are undecided on the kind of tools they should use during public order management operations.



The matter was a point of discussion during a meeting convened by Asuman Mugenyi, the police director of operations with various commanders including representatives from the Police Field Force (FFP) early this week.



The meeting was convened following criticism and prosecution of police commanders led by the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura.



The officers are accused of brutalizing supporters of Dr Kizza Besigye on July 12th and 13th in Kampala following his release from Luzira prison. Police officers were captured on video clobbering boda boda motorists and several people who had lined the road in Kalerwe and along Entebbe road to wave to Besigye on his way home and FDC party headquarters respectively.





The police conduct drew public outrage forcing the Professional Standards Unit (PSU) to drag the commander who handed the operation to the police disciplinary court for misconduct. As a result, Mugenyi convened a meeting with several commanders to devise means of handling public order management operations.



A commander who attended the meeting, on condition of anonymity, says that while some of the commanders want public management to remain as it has been in the last one year (baton charge), others suggested that FFP resorts to tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets.



"This is the second time we are meeting in less than a weeks' time and the contention is still the same. The use of batons is what has brought all the problems that some of us are facing," said the source.



Deputy Police spokesperson, Polly Namaye declined to comment, saying she wasn't aware of the said meeting.

"Am not aware of the meeting and thus I cannot comment on what was discussed," Namaye said. Kayihura is yet to give his position on the matter. However, in a press conference in July, Kayihura said the force had resolved to use the baton charge in public order management.



"When we were using tear gas, even those not involved in the demonstration but baton charge only affects those causing chaos," he said.





