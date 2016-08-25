Related Stories

Police commanders are undecided on the kind of tools they should use during public order management operations.
The matter was a point of discussion during a meeting convened by Asuman Mugenyi, the police director of operations with various commanders including representatives from the Police Field Force (FFP) early this week.
The meeting was convened following criticism and prosecution of police commanders led by the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura.
The officers are accused of brutalizing supporters of Dr Kizza Besigye on July 12th and 13th in Kampala following his release from Luzira prison. Police officers were captured on video clobbering boda boda motorists and several people who had lined the road in Kalerwe and along Entebbe road to wave to Besigye on his way home and FDC party headquarters respectively.
The police conduct drew public outrage forcing the Professional Standards Unit (PSU) to drag the commander who handed the operation to the police disciplinary court for misconduct. As a result, Mugenyi convened a meeting with several commanders to devise means of handling public order management operations.
A commander who attended the meeting, on condition of anonymity, says that while some of the commanders want public management to remain as it has been in the last one year (baton charge), others suggested that FFP resorts to tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets.
"This is the second time we are meeting in less than a weeks' time and the contention is still the same. The use of batons is what has brought all the problems that some of us are facing," said the source.
Deputy Police spokesperson, Polly Namaye declined to comment, saying she wasn't aware of the said meeting.
"Am not aware of the meeting and thus I cannot comment on what was discussed," Namaye said. Kayihura is yet to give his position on the matter. However, in a press conference in July, Kayihura said the force had resolved to use the baton charge in public order management.
"When we were using tear gas, even those not involved in the demonstration but baton charge only affects those causing chaos," he said.
How can we waste Taxpayers money training you for two good years as a Police Cadet be passed out yet you can't differentiate between a Baton charge and Sticks and still be posted to stations for operations.
As Law abiding Citizens, we're not against quelling rowdy Kifeesi Hooligans like those who besieged Makindye Court but still minimum force must be applied as mandated by the Constitution .
Our concern is about Kayikuuzi-Kayih ura's Kifeesi Police unleashing their brutality on innocent Ugandans who were going about their daily businesses just because they're victims of circumstances waving at their People's President Dr Kiiza Besigye who had just come out of three month's imprisonment, FG&MYC.
"Police is divided on the kind of tools they should use during any future gathering of Ugandans AGAINST Museveni"!
Because what police is preparing to do is make sure Ugandans stay afraid of them & never come out Against the Uganda chief tribal leader, who alone is boss of all!
His personal police are now planning how to keep the situation just as it is, under control, while scaring Ugandans off any demonstrations against their god!
If only Ugandans were any other people, they would never accept this & come out in full Unity against not only the dictator's police, but against the entire system to bring it to halt!
An Oscar should be in the offing for a PR officer who doesn't know KK is a UPDF general sent by YKM to convert the police force into NRM Cadres.
Poor Khassim Obura must be watching his hangman jumping from a hot frying pan into the fire!
To me, the 'source' is saying: Batons leave victims in the state that they can complain and ".. bring the problems that some us are facing". So, .... {please finish that for sentence for me, if you dare and at your own risks, of course}.
For heaven sake the people the police torture are the very people who pay their meager salary which can not even afford a decent living house when the dictator is living lavish life with his family and crooks.
Why are these policemen stupid to not see the way they are suffering at their work - miserable pay, no good housing.
The police force, teachers and medical staff should be the first citizens on the frontline to demonstrate because of the worst living conditions they are enduring under this government.
If the public has no trust in the Police what kind of life do the Police lead where the community you are supposed to work for and with, does not trust you....truly miserable !
This habit of beating on Ugandans like they are ankole cows will backfire.
They fear the power of the people but they will not will not defeat the people. Let them surrender instead of fighting a losing battle.
In other words, it is a distortion and a unfortunate that our Dear IGP, has got it so wrong that, he has even stockpile nkoni in the the name of button charge to torture Dr. Besigye's supporters and fans; who were simply euphoric to see their suffering president momentarily freed from M7's & Gen Kayihura molestation.
HELL! is the police force managed by Ugandan citizens or foreigners. because its behaving like an occupational force!