Related Stories

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has suspended one of its senior officer, Col. Felix Kulayigye over his alleged involvement in a gold scandal.
UPDF spokesman Paddy Ankunda states that Kulayigye has been suspended from the office of chief political commissar.
Ankunda twitted Wednesday evening that he had recieved constant calls about the fate of Col Kulayigye, but now he has been suspended following further inquiries about his conduct in the issue of gold business.
Ankunda however notes that the suspension will only affect his office as political commissar and not as representative of the UPDF to parliament.
"However, Colonel Kulayigye remains in parliament as a UPDF representative despite the suspension" Ankuda stated.
Ankunda states that Kulayigye’s suspension will hold until when matters related to his involvement is fully investigated.
Kulayigye has been accused of kidnapping employees of Richard Kamugisha, a businessman besides looting the premises in relation to a gold deal believed to total up to $62,000.
Only God can redeem this country from the tyrany we are living in. The same criminal acts committed by the former regimes are being committed today by the powers that be.
It is going to be justifiable now to "hit" back if ANY LOOTER" tempers with the name of Obote or Amin.
Imagine!! Whenever there's any Land wrangle, the culprits are either from State House or Special Force Command (SPC)
Secondly, Critically watch this,whenever there's any sophisticated money robbery in the Country, the ring leader is either from the high Command of UPDF or Special Force Command(SPC)
Therefore, nothing new in NRM, the entire regime has survived on "Robbing" the Wanainchi (Citizens), FG&MYC.
Why should they allow such a rogue to remain in Parliament. If he can be suspended from the Military Commissar position he should be sent out of Parliament.
What example does this reflect on the House of the people!
In other words, that is how slowly, but surely tyrants rise and fall in utter humiliation, just like the humiliated their victims.
Then, there is that super fraudster who also doubles up as the CO of Banymilenge, Otafaya not only repackaged imported Sukali from Costa Rica into Mumias gunny bags for re-export to KiirLand without paying any tax, I suspect he was also bagging revenues from tourists for re-export to RSA completely & also!
Can Anakunda play with this fiery Moto guliwaka Kkiri Matugga Ssemuto?
This so called suspension is his holiday and nothing more. Within a short time , he will be back , promoted and given a new assignment just like Mr . Shaban Bantariza.
To have kidnappers and a man who tortured, abused and undressed Ugandans on camera stay in the sit of democracy, is insulting to our country than leaving him as an army spokesman.
In fact, I heard him on radio bragging that after all he is on his official annual leave
Well, I have asked that question before. What was / is the fuss about Obote's rule about. Was Amin, for example, a thief? I say CERTAINLY NOT.
I lived under both Obote's & Amin's regimes. They were sometimes not that "like-able" but the current one is something else.
Please do not compare a pawpaw fruit with a guava fruit. They are just distinctively uncompareable.
Some people study highly pass all exams with flying colours but learn nothing.
They think they were taught history for the purpose of answering exam questions. congolese gold has caused untold suffering in the great lakes region that no right thinking person should touch it.
we great lakesmen know what it is that makes congolese minerals take you ahead 10 paces and drag you to the grave.
In other words Rwasubutare, it is called the curse of greed for the vanity of what glitters (gold, alias mirage).