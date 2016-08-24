Related Stories

Col Kulayigye suspended over gold scandal Written by URN

Details Created: 24 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Col Felix Kulayigye

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has suspended one of its senior officer, Col. Felix Kulayigye over his alleged involvement in a gold scandal.

UPDF spokesman Paddy Ankunda states that Kulayigye has been suspended from the office of chief political commissar.



Ankunda twitted Wednesday evening that he had recieved constant calls about the fate of Col Kulayigye, but now he has been suspended following further inquiries about his conduct in the issue of gold business.



Ankunda however notes that the suspension will only affect his office as political commissar and not as representative of the UPDF to parliament.



"However, Colonel Kulayigye remains in parliament as a UPDF representative despite the suspension" Ankuda stated.



Ankunda states that Kulayigye’s suspension will hold until when matters related to his involvement is fully investigated.



Kulayigye has been accused of kidnapping employees of Richard Kamugisha, a businessman besides looting the premises in relation to a gold deal believed to total up to $62,000.