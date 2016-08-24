Related Stories

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned three former officials of Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) over the missing Shs 464m.
The trio includes the former cashier, Domnic Ochola, the former chief accountant and the internal auditor.
They are wanted to account for Shs 464m from the institute. The decision to summon the officials came after Dr John Omangino, the director of the Institute failed to explain the loss of the money in question.
Dr Omangino appeared before the Committee with David Matovu, the chief accountant of UHI to respond to audit queries. In his June 2015 audit report, the Auditor General John Muwanga unearthed gross anomalies in the UHI resulting from weak internal controls.
The Heart Institute earns non-tax revenue of over Shs 2bn annually. The money is used to run activities of the institute in line with the annual work plan. However, only Shs 1.9bn out of the Shs 2.3bn that was received in the audit review period was banked. There are no records to show how the un-banked money was used.
Both Matovu and Dr Omangino failed to convincingly respond to several questions raised by the committee and what plans they had instituted to recover the funds.
They instead shifted the blame on Dominic Ochola, a former cashier who was interdicted in 2014. However, the MPs led by the committee chairperson Angeline Osegge were unconvinced that such gross amounts could be stolen without the knowledge of the top officials.
Dr. Omangino explained that he contacted the finance ministry after uncovering the theft.
The MPs observed that the former cashier could have taken advantage of weak control mechanisms to receipt and bank revenue as well as reconcile accounts without supervision.
A criminal complaint was registered with the Police against Ochola but Osegge was furious that since then, the institute has failed to reconcile its records to establish the extent of the theft.
“You mean you went to Police without being sure of the figures that you are contesting and the Police acted on these fellows and you weren’t sure of what you were complaining about?”, she asked.
Osegge then asked the Auditor General's office to begin planning for a forensic audit of the institute and instructed the management to return before the committee on Thursday with Ochola and the former chief accountant as well as the former internal auditor.
This is no longer news, I wonder what has Nakasero and Didas got to say of this NRM rule by-product?
Uganda needs an entire Overhaul, Institutionally and Politically, FG&MYC.
The only good thing about them they spend all their loot in wandegeya on kagodo chops. Fisi, Nyangaos and the chief nyangao can't even comment on this article.
The only good thing about them they spend all their loot in wandegeya on kagodo chops. Fisi, Nyangaos and the chief nyangao can't even comment on this article.[/you quote]
You could be damn bang on the mark there mister, a small thief stealing a kneedle gets punished more leaving natural born perennial big yoseri wide jaw crocs scot free.
We saw it with Kazinda being shoved up Luxira University of useful Kaveera leaving Bigirimaana singing all the way to Akazu Bank of Sudhiri.
I ask of BabaMiaTano if sheep can arrest Hyenas for stealing rotting carrion in QEII Animal Parliament?
In yo 35 years of plunder with menace, an arranged trickery to portray the owners of the bushland as little thiefs simply do not wash, we have Ssabanyaru scared sugarless of clearing his name before ICCI, How desperate are you not to see this?
Is there a thief who admits to being some sad news? Do desperados ever feel comfortable in borrowed shoes? Your answers will help immensely to explain your confused mind set.
Walhalla BabaMiaTano, is that all you can see?
For 35 long donkey years counting it's always ellow plumed blood spilling Gorkies trampling over our lives, are you that dark hearted not to see the writing on the wall?
Caring Humpty Dumpty already has one hoof by the bunkerside, will be very interesting to see bushy tiles flying over the Savannah on the way to Kivundu Newfoundland!!!