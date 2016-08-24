Related Stories

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) spent over Shs 15.5bn on private law firms in the last three years, URN has learnt.
The payments were made between 2012 and 2015 to sixteen law firms as professional fees for defending the authority in a number of court cases. Some of the documents seen by URN also show over-payment by UNRA to some of the law firms contrary to the invoiced amounts.
Some of the law firms that benefited from the payments are Sebalu & Lule Advocates, Kalenge, Bwanika Ssawa Advocates, Kateera & Kagumire Advocates, Ligomarc Advocates, Kampala Associated Advocates, Synergy Solicitors & Advocates (EnsAfrica), Bitangaro & Co Advocates, KAM Advocates & Solicitors and others.
Others include Kasekende Kyeyune & Lutaaya Advocates, Kiwanuka & Karugire Advocates, Tibeingana & Co Advocates, Karuhanga Tabaro Associates, Tusasirwe & Co Advocates, The Marble Law firm, Agaba Muhairwe & Co Advocates and EnsAfrica Advocates.
One of the law firms that were overpaid according to the documents is; Sebalu & Lule Advocates, which received Shs 487m in 2012 contrary to the invoiced Shs 400m.
The money was paid in respect of a case between Abaker Otim & 276 others Vs UNRA & 2 others in a High court civil suit 55 of 2012. Kampala Associated Advocates also received Shs 631.6m from UNRA instead of Shs 35.4m as invoiced by the law firm in case between Byaruhanga Daniel Vs Eng James Byandala, Angella Kiryabwire & UNRA.
In his 2015 audit report, the Auditor General John Muwanga cited inappropriate expenditure on law firms. He noted that Shs 254m was paid to a law firm as legal fees for a case in which a developer sued UNRA for failure to give him final advice on whether to halt or continue building a commercial house on plot No 587, Block 438 at Nkumba due to the on-going road works.
The developer had inquired from UNRA whether his commercial building would be affected by the road construction but UNRA did not respond prompting him sue the authority. The AG notes that this expenditure could have been avoided if UNRA had given appropriate advice and acted promptly.
As a result, the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has launched investigations into the payments made to the law firms. Abdu Katuntu, the COSASE chairperson directed a team of UNRA officials led by their executive director, Allen Kagina to submit detailed information on transactions and instructions to private law firms, saying that they want to ensure that there was no fraudulently stolen through the law firms.
“We need to have a full list of all the law firms that were being engaged by UNRA, all. From the period 2012-13 to 2014-15, full list! We also require you to give a detailed instructions to these law firms, the scope of the work they were doing - case by case. We would require also the amount invoiced by these law firms - cases by case. We would also require how much money was paid because we see some obscenities in the payments of legal fees”, Katuntu said.
Kagina and her team were appearing before the committee today to answer audit queries by the Auditor General from the 2012 to 2015. She was accompanied by UNRA legal director, Mary Kuteesa Kamuli, director of procurement, Mathias Ofumbi, director of road maintenance Joseph Otim, human resource manager Jennipher Kaggwa and director of planning Isaac Wani among others.
Ofumbi told the committee that UNRA picked the sixteen law firms from a list of pre-qualified lawyers by the solicitor general.
“The process of getting a pre-qualification list is in a three-way. The first is; you can pre-qualify as an entity and you get the list. The second one, you can obtain a list from PPDA [Public Procurement And Disposal of Public Assets Authority] which is the authority.
The third one is; you can get it from any other government entity. UNRA chose to use the list pre-qualified by the solicitor general. The information I found was that they decided to use the list of solicitor general because [he] had better competences to qualify them at that time and therefore the list which they had was quite robust”, Ofumbi submitted.
However, Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi questioned how UNRA arrived at the sixteen law firms and left out others.
“I want to agree the solicitor general had the list of all firms which qualified. How [then] did you choose 'Tumwesige and Company' and chose those [other] 15. Is it possible that you can give me a few of them? Because they must be having names in order to get cash”, Mafabi said.
UNRA legal director Mary Kuteesa Kamuli promised to avail details of the private law firms that were used by the authority in the past, saying that since 2015, UNRA legal directorate handles all legal matters in-house.
“True, yes UNRA was using private lawyers. All the cases that were coming [and] were being handled by UNRA, they were using private lawyers from the time of inception up to November 1, 2015”, she said.
The Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) is investigating circumstances under which Uganda National Roads Authority…
12h ago | 3 comments
The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has started demolishing illegal structures erected in road reserves and in areas procured for…
Wed 3 Aug 2016 | No comments
The High court has again been asked to quash the report of the Bamugemereire inquiry into mismanagement and corruption at…
12h ago | 9 comments
Construction of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway has stalled over a rock that stands in the way, MPs heard last week. The Uganda…
Mon 22 Aug 2016 | 14 comments
Contractors who mistreat their workers by offering low salaries, inhumane accommodation facilities and poor health services will not get contracts…
Wed 10 Aug 2016 | No comments
Now imagine the damage of 30yrs, no wonder the dictator is a billionaire fuelled by this very loan money that have to be paid back plus interest.
To a common man who is from hand to mouth paying back these loans is simply crucification but in the end we will hold and have those responsible accountable and they will regurgitate with everything they claim to own.
Thank the devil for being so very effecient in his work in Uganda once called the pearl of Africa now known as the curse of Africa, what a shame!
In other words all the multiplicity of Statutory Authorities are M7's goldmines, to siphon out taxpayers money, and funnel it into his pockets; for his political and personal expedience.
Uganda is a shell !!!! pity the young people .....What are they inheriting ?
Thanks!
You forget Uganda is a peaceful proseprous country where National projects are means to loot from those working quietly in peace to ensure continuity of governemt!
It's only Ugandans slaving to ensure tax money comes in who can put an end to this mass legal looting-destruc tion of the country!
While these hyenas get the money, do Ugandans have the good roads?
UNRA is just another body that is there to loot Ugandans who do not even see they have already payed so much for roads..., yet even parliament does not have a good road reading to it with lights/signs... !
Thanks!
Let's hope Ugandans wake up to either Unity to reform the Republic OR Tribal States!
Going along with the status quo is unforgivable & only a people without brains can allow this & work peacefully for this inhuman situation to continue without seeing it & reacting to stop it!
Ugandans need psychiatric assistance! No people anywhere in today world can live like this: even N.Koreans who live hell do so because they accept in openly!
Ugandans complain-say they need change, yet they are working in peace to make sure the status quo is maintained with unfailing tax money!
Each time opposition comes on news, it's for internal power struggle!
When ever Ugandans come on news, it's tribal leaders asking the chief tribal leader for more money!
Why do Ugandans do their best to make sure Museveni stays put?
Thanks!
Museveni is going no where unless tribes that United to bring him in Reunite Against him!
If these tribes are afraid of Acholi, then this is not logic because we with Acholi blood have made sure even Kony does not have a base on Acholi land to disturb those who brought in Museveni!
We even came in to tell Acholi off when Museveni came to Acholiland to lure them to vote for him!
Now, why are all the other tribes that United for Museveni not Reuniting to throw him out now that they don't want him any more?
They United to bring in the monster, not they MUST Reunite to throw him out!
It's funny becaus if Acholi comes in to day, all these tribes will Reunite immediately Against Acholi & forget about Museveni, even Langis will come up against Acholi!
If only Acholi had the leadership it takes, Acholiland would be free by now while waiting for the rest to make up their minds!
The situation in Uganda is such that even the outside world does not talk about Uganda anymore: how could it be otherwise?
But they talk about misery of S.Sudanese who have taken refuge in Uganda, while not mentioning Ugandans who fleed the same disturbance in S.Sudan!!!
Thanks!
And Ugandans have helped-continue to help the dictator with perfection!
But Ugandans should know that Museveni has looted more enough & they can Unite to give chance to 1 of them to salvage-preserv e what's left so that there is at least a futur for children!