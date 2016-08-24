Related Stories

I’m not a coward, says FDC’s Biriggwa Written by ABUBAKER MAYEMBA

FDC chairman Wasswa Birigwa

FDC national chairman Wasswa Biriggwa has rejected accusations that he is a coward, saying he has been away addressing some personal issues.

Appearing on CBS radio last Friday, Biriggwa insisted his absence from public life had nothing to do with a heated political climate that once threatened to send him to prison.

In May, police ordered Biriggwa to record a statement for his alleged involvement in the video where former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye was seen taking a presidential oath of office.

Suddenly Biriggwa went quiet, and only emerged last week, when Besigye addressed a press conference at his Kasangati home. Many asked why former Kampala mayoral aspirant

Biriggwa was missing as the candidate he supported in the 2016 presidential elections languished in Luzira prison on treason charges. But when he spoke on CBS radio's Nze Nga Bwendaba (The Way I See It) programme, Biriggwa told his critics not to forget that he has been tear-gassed and arrested before.

"Those who say I'm a coward don't know what they are talking about. The elections were very competitive and as you know I'm pretty old. I was resting and I had other issues to handle," he said.

"Politics is not played that way. You cannot put your forehead in front all the time. Sometimes you have to sit and think of how to push for a cause without getting physically involved."

Asked about divisions in the FDC, especially between supporters of party president Mugisha Muntu and those of secretary general Nathan Nandala-Mafabi, the chairman described them as “productive” because they symbolise free thinking and democracy.

"FDC is moving forward because it's not a one-man party. There are issues in every dynamic party and this shows that FDC is dynamic and everyone has a voice," he said.

Biriggwa insisted there was nothing wrong about some party members backing Dr Speciosa Kazibwe in her failed bid to become African Union chairperson because it was a national cause.

Senior party MPs such as leader of opposition Winnie Kiiza and Cecilia Ogwal were recently criticised for campaigning for Kazibwe, an NRM member, for the AU job.



