Related Stories

Mbabazi vs Museveni detailed judgment due Friday

Created: 24 August 2016
Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and President Museveni

The Supreme court is scheduled to read out its detailed judgment in the presidential election petition filed by former prime minister Amama Mbabazi challenging President Yoweri Museveni recent electoral victory.

Supreme court registrar Tom Chemutai told URN that the reading of the full judgment is to take place this Friday August 26, almost two months after the initial expected date.

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe while reading out the court's mini judgment on March 31, promised to read out the full judgment within a period of 90 days. This roadmap implied that the Supreme Court would read out its full judgment by June 30.

"The full verdict is for this Friday and we are issuing out the judgment notices to the parties," Chemutai said.

In the judgment, the Supreme court upheld the election of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Yoweri Museveni. All the nine justices collectively agreed that although there was non-compliance by the Electoral Commission in conducting the elections, the same non-compliance did not substantially affect the final results to warrant nullification as requested by Mbabazi.

The justices also observed that Mbabazi's lawyers didn't produce enough evidence to support their claims against Museveni.

"We hereby declare that the 1st respondent (Yoweri Museveni) was validly elected as President in accordance with Article 104 of the Constitution and section 59 of the Presidential Elections Act," the justices ruled.

The presidential election petition arose on March 1 when Mbabazi, who came third in the hotly contested presidential race, petitioned the Supreme court, challenging the President Museveni's victory.

Mbabazi cited noncompliance on the part of the Electoral Commission and bribery incidents by the President as some of the grounds to nullify Museveni's victory. Museveni was declared winner by Electoral Commission chairman, Badru Kiggundu with slightly over 60 percent of the total votes cast. That result was disputed by at least four out 5 of the 8 candidates in the race.

Comments   

+5 #1 Phalanch 2016-08-24 02:04
No help can give a jerry fish a backborn and no matter how much lipstick put on a pig , it still remains a pig with no mandate from Ugandans citizens, whatever they call it is illegitimate.

And for all we care about is bringing this dark chapter to an end
Quote | Report to administrator
+2 #2 Chevy chase 2016-08-24 02:08
There nothing new in the so call detailed verdict. We know we are to be RULED no matter what.

Go ahead and declare this a life presidency that will saave us all the pretenses
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #3 kamparaaa 2016-08-24 04:09
please remind me. Who is Amama Mbabazi ?
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #4 Zaitun 2016-08-24 09:25
Supreme court registrar Tom Chemutai, your cherished Institution, other than abiding by the law, should not be all that proud to dance over the graves of innocent Ugandans who continue dying under your noses after ceaselessly imposing a Korean dictatorship that has reduced the once advancing country to ruins.

All you wish for us is a country in shambles, with all resources dilapidated by hungry hyenas from within and outside the country, all claiming o be Ugandans when they are not!

All you are doing now is implementing the hidden policies of the UN to reduce black African populations to be replaced by Indian, European and Chinese ones.

Do not take us for fools thinking that we are ready to swallow your rot other than keeping it for yourselves.

Do not force us to accept a dead snake that has started rotting from the head even though you were paid billions of taxpayers' money as reward to orchestrate a report. We are tired of people who mistake foolishness for wisdom!!!
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #5 Raouline 2016-08-24 10:19
We already know what's going to happen so stop wasting our time and tax payers money.

We have heard all this before and it's the same old story.So please move on to something constructive
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #6 Lakwena 2016-08-24 14:46
Except rubbing more salt and pepper in the bleeding hearts and wounds of Ugandans; what now is the relevance of this detailed judgement, sic document?

I for one don't care a straw if someone used it to light a sigiri to make and Rolex for a living.
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #7 Suleman 2016-08-25 10:02
Katureebe &co should instead read their resignations letters.
Over 20 MP'S nullified !
Quote | Report to administrator
