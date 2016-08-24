Related Stories

The Supreme court is scheduled to read out its detailed judgment in the presidential election petition filed by former prime minister Amama Mbabazi challenging President Yoweri Museveni recent electoral victory.
Supreme court registrar Tom Chemutai told URN that the reading of the full judgment is to take place this Friday August 26, almost two months after the initial expected date.
Chief Justice Bart Katureebe while reading out the court's mini judgment on March 31, promised to read out the full judgment within a period of 90 days. This roadmap implied that the Supreme Court would read out its full judgment by June 30.
"The full verdict is for this Friday and we are issuing out the judgment notices to the parties," Chemutai said.
In the judgment, the Supreme court upheld the election of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Yoweri Museveni. All the nine justices collectively agreed that although there was non-compliance by the Electoral Commission in conducting the elections, the same non-compliance did not substantially affect the final results to warrant nullification as requested by Mbabazi.
The justices also observed that Mbabazi's lawyers didn't produce enough evidence to support their claims against Museveni.
"We hereby declare that the 1st respondent (Yoweri Museveni) was validly elected as President in accordance with Article 104 of the Constitution and section 59 of the Presidential Elections Act," the justices ruled.
The presidential election petition arose on March 1 when Mbabazi, who came third in the hotly contested presidential race, petitioned the Supreme court, challenging the President Museveni's victory.
Mbabazi cited noncompliance on the part of the Electoral Commission and bribery incidents by the President as some of the grounds to nullify Museveni's victory. Museveni was declared winner by Electoral Commission chairman, Badru Kiggundu with slightly over 60 percent of the total votes cast. That result was disputed by at least four out 5 of the 8 candidates in the race.
Although the Supreme court justices will this Friday give their detailed individual reasons for dismissing Amama Mbabazi’s presidential petition in…
10h ago | No comments
Soroti High court has nullified the election of Kaabong Woman MP Christine Tubo Nakwang over voter bribery.Presiding judge, Billy Kainamura…
Fri 19 Aug 2016 | 5 comments
In just over a month after swearing in as honorable members of Uganda’s tenth parliament, a dozen MPs have been…
Fri 1 Jul 2016 | 15 comments
I have been away for approximately 11 days on mainly spiritual work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and briefly…
Wed 6 Jul 2016 | 4 comments
Of recent, a lot has been written and said about the NRM secretary general, Justine Kasule Lumumba, in a campaign…
Fri 22 Jul 2016 | 6 comments
And for all we care about is bringing this dark chapter to an end
Go ahead and declare this a life presidency that will saave us all the pretenses
All you wish for us is a country in shambles, with all resources dilapidated by hungry hyenas from within and outside the country, all claiming o be Ugandans when they are not!
All you are doing now is implementing the hidden policies of the UN to reduce black African populations to be replaced by Indian, European and Chinese ones.
Do not take us for fools thinking that we are ready to swallow your rot other than keeping it for yourselves.
Do not force us to accept a dead snake that has started rotting from the head even though you were paid billions of taxpayers' money as reward to orchestrate a report. We are tired of people who mistake foolishness for wisdom!!!
We have heard all this before and it's the same old story.So please move on to something constructive
I for one don't care a straw if someone used it to light a sigiri to make and Rolex for a living.
Over 20 MP'S nullified !