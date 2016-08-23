Related Stories

PAC detains top Mbale hospital officials over Shs 110m Written by URN

Mbale hospital officials before PAC

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today ordered for the detention of Mbale referral hospital officials after they failed to account for Shs 111m.

The officials; Dr. John Stephen Obbo, the director of the hospital and Sam Belly Okwi the hospital's senior accountant were appearing before PAC to respond to queries raised in the 2015 Auditor General's report.



In his report, AG John Muwanga noted that the money meant for administrative purposes remained unused yet officials failed to explain its whereabouts. PAC chairperson Angeline Osege criticised the officials for continuously spending more money without first accounting for the unaccounted for funds.

In his response, Okwi told legislators that the hospital had dully provided evidence to the Auditor General related to the money and that the query was cleared.

However Jessica Ababiku, the Adjumani Woman MP objected to the response wondering why the Auditor General could carry on the query if the hospital management had provided documented evidence on how the monies were spent.



Samuel Musana, an official from the Auditor General's office attached to PAC also denied receiving this information from the hospital management. He said no evidence was provided at the exit meeting with the hospital management.

Committee vice chairperson, Gerald Karuhanga, accused the hospital management of lying to Parliament and proposed that the officials be detained at Parliament Police to make a statement.



Osege then ordered the police officers attached to the committee to extract statements from the officials on the whereabouts of the money. Esther Anyakuuni, the Nakapiripiriti Woman MP said that they were not willing to tolerate corrupt officials.

“We reached an extent of [forcing them to take] an oath. The man was lying to the committee. Even the hospital director was telling us [that] he has only worked at the hospital for only 4 months, what is the difference now? So, we have told them to go because there is a lot of money which has been mismanaged especially during the construction work. We are not going to accept this. There are so many people who are dying. When you go to Mbale hospital they are asking you for a cannula, you have to go and buy your gloves…everything you have to go and buy from outside clinics yet people are just putting this money into their accounts”



The Auditor General also exposed the rot in Mbale hospital citing the award of a contract to supply medical equipment worth Shs 163m. However, when the audit team went to investigate, they found out that the drugs supplied had defects.

An internal audit recommended that some of the items be returned because they were of poor quality and did not conform to the acceptable health standards





