Related Stories

Kooki chief minister blames fraudsters over Muslim money Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

Details Created: 24 August 2016 Print

Print Email

The Kamuswaga

Kooki chiefdom on Sunday apologized to the Muslim community, as tensions escalated over the stalled multi-billion project meant to build mosques and schools in the area.

The chiefdom’s prime minister, Hajji Idi Kiwanuka, offered the apology during a heated meeting with Muslim leaders at Kibaale Juma Mosque in Rakai district. The apology came after the Muslims demanded to know how the chiefdom spent Shs 15.4bn solicited in 2011 for the development of the Muslim community.

“It is true that we asked for some money from the Arabs for the project with the good intentions of developing the Muslim community and Kooki at large but we are sorry because we did not know that we were dealing with fraudsters,” Kiwanuka told the Muslims.

He used the words fraudsters, gangsters and conmen interchangeably to describe the people through whom the Kamuswaga of Kooki, Apollo Ssansa Kabumbuli II, solicited the aid.

He said one fraudster had since died, while the other was no longer in touch with the chiefdom. Last Sunday’s meeting was convened after the chairperson of Kibaale Juma Mosque, Jamil Kiberu, wrote to the chiefdom on August 9, demanding an explanation in three weeks.

“Our leadership has landed on critical documents regarding [the project] revealing that indeed out of the budgeted Shs 15bn, a part payment of Shs 2.2bn was [received] through Stanbic bank on account number 01400522797001,” Kiberu wrote.

“It is in line with the above that the Muslim community leadership in a meeting held on August 7 resolved that we write to you requesting your office to furnish us with information pertaining to the issues raised above,” Kiberu wrote.



The letter was copied to the Office of the President, ministry of gender, labour and social development and Rakai district leaders. Kiwanuka’s apology came two days after the Kamuswaga’s spokesman, Stanley Ndawula told The Observer that the chiefdom planned to sue Muslim leaders for accusing the Kamuswaga of diverting the money.

The threats to sue, which were also served to The Observer, followed a story this newspaper published on August 10 (See Kooki chief, Muslims row over Shs 15bn).



