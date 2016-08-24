Related Stories

Minister warns on weak drug laws Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI

Government efforts to get Ugandans languishing in foreign prisons to finish their sentences back home have been failed by Uganda’s weak laws on drug trafficking, parliament heard last week.

International cooperation minister Henry Okello Oryem warned last week that without tough laws here, Ugandans on death row in Malaysia and China will die there. Appearing before MPs on the Foreign Affairs committee, Oryem said Asian countries fear that any Ugandan prisoner transferred here could end up being easily freed.

“The Malaysians, the Chinese are saying that Ugandan laws against drug traffickers are very relaxed. A person found with drugs can be given bail, can pay a penalty and yet in their countries they have very strict regimes. Anybody found guilty of drug trafficking or selling drugs is imprisoned for life,” Oryem said.

“So they say that if Uganda can improve and make its sentences tougher, even if it is not life imprisonment against drug traffickers and dealers, they will be more willing to transfer those Ugandans to serve their sentences here. But they don’t want Ugandans to be sent here and after months they are released.”

The minister and officials from the ministry of foreign affairs were briefing MPs on their efforts to help Ugandans jailed in foreign countries, among other issues. At least 20 Ugandans are on death row or serving life sentences on suspicion of trafficking in drugs in China and Malaysia. But Oryem said government had tried to assist Ugandan inmates wherever they are.

“I can tell you without doubt that our ambassador in Congo, Ambassador James Kinobe, has visited literally every Ugandan who is detained there, including Sam Mugumya. He has been given an opportunity to speak to some relatives on phone and he has also had the opportunity to explain how the embassy can assist him,” Oryem told MPs.



Mugumya, a former aide to former Forum for Democratic Change party president Kizza Besigye, was arrested in DRC in 2014. Mugumya was reportedly linked to the shadowy rebel People’s Redemption Army (PRA) alleged to be fighting the Museveni government.



