Related Stories

To fight water pollution on Lake Victoria, the ministry of Water and Environment has built a maritime unit administration block at the ministry of Works and Transport head offices along Jinja road.

At the official handover ceremony in Port Bell, Luzira, recently, officials from the ministry for Water gave out a speed boat and 12 navigation equipment installed in major sites around Lake Victoria.

Esimu Okuraja, the acting permanent secretary at the ministry, said the unit, headed by a maritime commissioner, will act independently to handle pollution risk prevention and safety of navigation on Lake Victoria.

The unit block, which cost Shs295m, is part of the wider Lake Victoria Environmental Management Project Phase II (LVEMP II).

“I believe that if this facility is utilized to its best, it will significantly contribute to the prevention of marine vessel accidents and I am confident that with time our effort in managing the environment will improve and bear fruits and collaboration with different line ministries departments and agencies will grow stronger,” Okuraja added.

However, Aggrey Bagiire, the minister of state for works and transport, said that although Uganda is landlocked, the biggest challenge remains the safety of the waterways for transporting cargo and people.

