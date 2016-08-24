Related Stories

What next for police’s Baguma? Written by JOHNSON TAREMWA

Accused of murder and skipping court, Aaron Baguma, the former divisional police commander for the Kampala Central police station, has an arrest warrant hanging over his head.

If Baguma doesn’t respond to that arrest warrant and appear in court or report to his immediate boss within 21 days, section 59 (3) of the Police Act stipulates that he would have to be declared a deserter.

“A person who has been absent without authority for a continuous period of 21 days or more shall, unless the contrary is proved, be presumed to have deserted for the purposes of subsection (1) and (2),” reads part of the Police Act.

According to the law, a deserter faces up to one year in prison. But Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the assistant inspector general of police and newly appointed police spokesman, has a different view.

Asked in an interview yesterday where Baguma was, Kaweesi said the under-fire officer had taken official leave from duty. He said any police officer who is wanted in court on criminal charges takes immediate leave and attends court. He said Baguma has to respond to judicial orders without being pushed by police.

“Nobody has powers to block a judicial order,” Kaweesi said by phone.

He added that Baguma knows he is wanted by court to answer certain charges; so he should report to court by himself. Kaweesi said police can only start looking for Baguma if a court order is served.

“If we receive an order from court to bring Baguma, then police will start tracing him,” he said.

But a source in the police legal department said that if Baguma fails to report to his immediate boss Frank Mwesigwa, the commander of Kampala Metropolitan region, within 21 days, he will be declared a deserter. Locally, there would be more implications.

“Any officer who is wanted on criminal charges is not entitled to a police salary,” the source said. “Baguma will be deleted from the police payroll at the end of this month if he fails to show up.”