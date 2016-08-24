Related Stories

Accused of murder and skipping court, Aaron Baguma, the former divisional police commander for the Kampala Central police station, has an arrest warrant hanging over his head.
If Baguma doesn’t respond to that arrest warrant and appear in court or report to his immediate boss within 21 days, section 59 (3) of the Police Act stipulates that he would have to be declared a deserter.
“A person who has been absent without authority for a continuous period of 21 days or more shall, unless the contrary is proved, be presumed to have deserted for the purposes of subsection (1) and (2),” reads part of the Police Act.
According to the law, a deserter faces up to one year in prison. But Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the assistant inspector general of police and newly appointed police spokesman, has a different view.
Asked in an interview yesterday where Baguma was, Kaweesi said the under-fire officer had taken official leave from duty. He said any police officer who is wanted in court on criminal charges takes immediate leave and attends court. He said Baguma has to respond to judicial orders without being pushed by police.
“Nobody has powers to block a judicial order,” Kaweesi said by phone.
He added that Baguma knows he is wanted by court to answer certain charges; so he should report to court by himself. Kaweesi said police can only start looking for Baguma if a court order is served.
“If we receive an order from court to bring Baguma, then police will start tracing him,” he said.
But a source in the police legal department said that if Baguma fails to report to his immediate boss Frank Mwesigwa, the commander of Kampala Metropolitan region, within 21 days, he will be declared a deserter. Locally, there would be more implications.
“Any officer who is wanted on criminal charges is not entitled to a police salary,” the source said. “Baguma will be deleted from the police payroll at the end of this month if he fails to show up.”
Why do we have this embarrassing selective justice.
The guy is clearly an accessory to murder and the Uganda Police and other agencies are letting him toy with the law. What sort of example is the Lord Baguma setting for regular Ugandans?
These people have run out of tricks to be recycling old ones like old Boxer in Animal Farm.
Correctly stated, Sir. This guy may have already decided to retire home out of Uganada's jurisdiction. Guess where.
Gundi tolowooza nti tuli basiru.
If this is the stipulation of the law, then the IGP Kale Kayihura should have taken immediate leave to attend court.
Afande Kawesi, please clarify that the Afande Kayihura has already taken leave!
It amazes me to hear some of the explanations offered by this corrupt institution called Uganda Police Force.
A toddler has better sincere explanation to articulate than UPF.
When one lies frequently, there is the tendency to forget what one has said before.
These corrupt thugs have run out of excuses and ideas. Clear signs of a regime with no new ideas as it is filled with exhausted corrupt ideas.
In other words, keeping secrets is driven by the fear of culpability: By sending Baguma for training, yet he is a wanted man; Gen Kayihura and Afande Kaweesi thought they could launder (sanitize) Baguma into a saint.
I am sure by the end of this month, being in the shoes of some of these officers will be undesirable by a sane person.
The pressure of deceit is over bearing. As I said slowly and surely the cracks are widening.
A collapse my not be imminent but will come eventually. These people are failed managers. Are you setting Kaweesi up for demotion or replacement.
If these women and men were schooled in law to the required level.
The issue of orders from above would not arise, as they would cite a law to counter its loop holes. The supreme law over shadows all acts.
What is the arrest warrant???..... Kaweesi, technically Baguma has an OUTSTANDING WARRANT of which, he is aware and he is intentionally evading the law from being enforced.
Nicholas, humorous and witty, Hon Norbert Mao one time referred to the law of the jungle, which has that: if you want to get rid of your enemy, you tie goat's ears on his head, and the hyenas will do the needful.
Finally, and it looks like, Baguma has been used and will be dumped as a hot potato. He will soon realise how lonely and alone he will be, perhaps in a maximum security prison cell facing an uncertain future.
We probably need a wider plan in this liberation than earlier thought. Kawesi also has a murder case of a businessman hanging on his head.
They have denied us employment and at times promotions, but in equal measure saved us from committing these crimes!