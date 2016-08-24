Related Stories

More Ugandan women still trafficked to the Arab world

Written by JONATHAN KAMOGA
Details
Created: 24 August 2016
A Ugandan woman who recently returned from the UAE

Eight months after government banned the export of Ugandan women to work as house- maids in the Middle East due to mistreatment, traffickers are using the internet to net their victims, The Observer has learnt.

This was revealed by 22-year-old Grace Apio*, who has just returned from a tragic three-week stint in the United Arab Emirates, where she lost a colleague to suicide.

This is the latest twist in the often heart-rending story of desperate Ugandans lured by the promise jobs in the East only to see their dreams crushed by abuse. In an interview with The Observer, Apio told us of a clique of Ugandan ‘agents’ both here and in the UAE. They use the internet to net young women looking for greener pastures but who end up being used as sex slaves and mistreated house helps.

“I got the contact from the internet. As I was surfing for jobs abroad, a Google ad popped up and when I clicked on it, there was a WhatsApp number,” said Grace, who stopped in Senior six. “When I contacted the owner, I was happy to know that it was a Ugandan who later connected me to his colleagues in Entebbe who were to help me process documents to leave,” she said.

Grace, and another Ugandan woman, paid between Shs 1.8m and Shs 2m each for a flight to Abu Dhabi and were picked from the airport by a contact who took them to their place of work. On arrival, Grace saw her soon-to-be bosses giving money to her contact before she and her colleague were handed over.

“We had to wash about 20 cars each morning and look after a family of about 30 people. This was on top of no food, being beaten for any delay and getting insults,” she said.

According to Grace, her colleague committed suicide within days and she (Grace) asked her bosses to let her go since she couldn’t do all the work alone.

“They immediately locked me up in a small room and asked me to pay the money they had spent on my journey from Uganda which was about Shs 6m,” she said.

“The house wife occasionally lent me her phone to talk to my people back home and ask for money so I could be released or else they would regret what would happen to me.”

Grace says she was lucky to escape with the help of her boss’s son, who gave her some money to take her to the Ugandan embassy.

“When I arrived, I found four more Ugandan women waiting outside the [embassy] gate. The officials told us that they couldn’t help us but had to hand us over to police,” she said.

Asked by email to respond to Grace’s accusation that they failed to assist distressed Ugandans at their gate, our embassy officials in Abu Dhabi referred us to the ministry of foreign affairs.

By press time, the foreign affairs permanent secretary, Ambassador James Mugume, had not responded to our e-mail inquiries.

Pius Bigirimaana, the permanent secretary in the ministry of gender, labour and social development, said he wasn’t aware of this trend in the movement of Ugandan maids abroad.

“I do not have any information on that issue but we are working very hard to see that we can normalize the situation,” Bigirimaana said by telephone.

RACKET

The Observer has learnt that the recruiting individuals operate both in Uganda and various Middle Eastern countries. The agents abroad spot the jobs and those in Uganda do the recruitment.

They have opened up Facebook accounts and run Google adverts to hook clients in Uganda. One of the agents we talked to said he gets a com- mission of around $500 on each young woman delivered to a client in the Arab world.

“On top of that, the boss is supposed to pay for the girl’s air ticket and we wait for her at the airport,’’ he said in a WhatsApp conversation. “As soon as we deliver the girl and we are paid, our job is done.”

He disclosed that they have a string of agents in the country who help make the women’s movement easier. Most of the women are channeled through Kenya.

In January this year, the Ugandan government banned its citizens from taking jobs as domestic workers in Arab countries, after reports that they were often abused and exploited by their employers. The then minister for gender, Wilson Muruli Mukasa, in a letter to the ministry of foreign affairs, said the ban would remain in force until the employment conditions were deemed fitting.

However, last week, the minister of state for labour, Herbert Kabafunzaki, suggested that the existing contracts of private companies taking domestic workers abroad should be allowed to run. Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, who opposed the suggestion during the session, told The Observer that the minister’s statement was ambiguous.

“I brought a motion to parliament to form a separate committee to investigate companies, individuals and any other persons involved but the speaker overruled it saying it would be undermining the committee on gender,” Mpuuga said by telephone.

Kitgum Woman MP Beatrice Anywar, the vice chairperson of the committee on gender, labour and social development, told The Observer there is need for a law on taking workers out of the country. She urged government to disclose contents of memoranda signed between recruiting firms and destination countries.

“As a committee, we intend to go to those countries where many of our people work and meet them,” Anywar said. “We shall meet those that we will be able in countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and others and we shall visit all foreign missions in those countries too.”

Kamogajonathan50@gmail. com

*Names of victims have been changed to protect them from possible reprisals

Comments   

+6 #1 Host 2016-08-24 07:48
I don’t understand the current regime, can you imagine these recruitment companies are owned by Top NRM officials for example Middle East Uganda limited, they are recruiting Graduates to only end up working as Housemaids and prostitutes, and many thousands of Ugandans Stranded in Countries like UAE and Saud Arabia. others are in prison

A country like Rwanda negotiates professional Jobs for its citizens, but for Uganda since they want to reduce rioters they do the opposite.

Just pay a visit in UAE Emirates like Dubai and Abu dhabi and even Deira, Police is running around with Uganda prostitutes, you find a gang of ladies only speaking Luganda selling themselves,
Any way there is a lot to put across as we head to middle income class
Quote | Report to administrator
+10 #2 Abraham 2016-08-24 08:02
First I acknowledge the fact that the youth are suffering with the reproach of unemployment.

That is a fact we can't dispute. However, with all the stories and live media discussions with the victims of this ill trade, why do we act with defiance to still run to where each of us understands there is a 98% chance of being abused?

Someone will say no jobs en yes no jobs but what do you gain when you are sexually enslaved and unpaid at the same time?

This has become a song and yet every day young Ugandan girls still illegally flood the airports to Middle East and after a week or two those who make it make, start yelling how they were mistreated! Am sorry and I equally feel the pain but why not listen for once?
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #3 Bonabana 2016-08-24 10:42
If the government banned. Maids or hiring of young Ugandan girls to the middle east
But yet allow private companies to operate in Uganda.

That is not ban at all. Uganda government should try to protect the value dignity of the citizens of Uganda. This started some years ago of trafficking.

Attacking Ugandan women. Mothers. Children etc very threatening issue.

I think the problem is also on young Ugandans who have closed their eyes to see ears to hear the danger and social media are to attract so many young people.

Here the government can also have access who are responsible despite lack of jobs in Uganda.

I would advise young people to get together. And start their own small business. Our officials are working for their own pockets.

How on earth can embassy send young people in the ministry of a country where they running from where they have been mistreated hope the media and pray put the hidden evil act on open air. God bless you all
Quote | Report to administrator
+2 #4 Sagyiri 2016-08-24 13:06
@Abraham,

Sure, I agree with you 100%; see there is an old English adage that goes, Fool me once, you're a Fool!, and Fool me TWICE! I AM A FOOL!

Our fellow Ugandans should start taking lessons seriously and shun the so called "Gold Rush" out side our National boarders...unle ss its Official!
Quote | Report to administrator
+4 #5 WADADA rogers 2016-08-24 13:16
Trafficking, i dont think this is the right word to use, these people voluntarily go out of this country allegedly for greener pastures.
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #6 Gogo 2016-08-24 15:57
It is so sad, Ugandan young people are now reaping the results of being born and grown under a dictatorship... !!

As we speak Uganda is now for only Museveni and his family. It doesn't matter what the rest of the country is going through.
Quote | Report to administrator
+3 #7 nicholas 2016-08-24 21:05
Quoting Sagyiri:
@Abraham,

Sure, I agree with you 100%; see there is an old English adage that goes, Fool me once, you're a Fool!, and Fool me TWICE! I AM A FOOL!

Our fellow Ugandans should start taking lessons seriously and shun the so called "Gold Rush" out side our National boarders...unless its Official!



I have another version, "fool me once shame on you! Fool me twice shame on me!"
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #8 nicholas 2016-08-24 21:07
We are un serious, if we wanted to get this racked we would.

Think about it, these children do not have value on them and we are called my people!
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #9 Rene 2016-08-26 07:59
Because I live in one of those countries and I have seen the abuse and racism those people have toward Ugandans and Africans in general, my best advice is: do not come here - you will be treated as a slave - and as a woman you would be sexually abused.

Stay in Uganda or if you must go, there are better places.
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #10 Zaitun 2016-08-26 09:15
What a calamity that is passing over Uganda!

Whatever you call it, I prefer to name this modern SLAVE TRADE. In which schools and Universities did such girls and their traders go to?

How easily could you forget about the painful slave trade the Arabs conducted between the East African coast and their homeland?

If at all you read about that and have not forgotten the lesson, I would prefer you keep your sufferings to yourselves. You have heard of slave trade, girls trafficked to these countries and you still continue.

It is hard to believe your insatiable love for money at the risk of getting what you undergo. You girls dreaming of becoming billionaires should better forget.

Those of us who watched TV should have known of the fate of Philippians working as construction workers in Middle East.

They have never been paid for the last seven to nine months, had nothing to eat, not even water to drink; leave alone If he has no regards for a woman, it will not be to a black woman or man.

Our so-called govt, I am sure, should be behind the whole organization of this dubious trade where the Speaker overruled an investigation saying it would be undermining the committee on gender. What a lost country in the hands men and women who use all methods to become rich!!
Quote | Report to administrator
AIRTEL UNLIMITED
UNAA
NIRA
Ntinda View Apartments

Related Stories