Related Stories

The Police Professional Standards Unit (PSU) has arrested a driver believed to have been in charge of a police vehicle that knocked down a supporter of Dr Kizza Besigye in Kampala recently.



Police Constable Benon Matsiko was arrested on the basis of a video which showed a police car deliberately knocking down a bystander as Dr Besigye drove through a Kampala suburb of Kyebando on July 13, 2016.



The video captured by one Henry Nsubuga, also shows another plain clothed officer kicking the same man who was struggling to get to his feet, while the police vehicle drove away unbothered.



The newly appointed Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi says that Matsiko was arrested over the weekend after an analysis of the scandalous video identified the vehicle number plate as UP 4832 which he was driving on the fateful day.



"We finally have the culprit. The process took long because the process of gathering the evidence was complex. We had to crosscheck all our vehicles and then also analyze the video," Kaweesi said.



While the suspect has been arrested, there is still no complainant. The commandant PSU Fortune Habyara says the complainant needs to come forward before charges are preferred against him.



"We are yet to identify the victim. We call upon the complainant to come forward so we can move forward with the case," he says.



Currently, Matsiko is being held on tentative charges of reckless driving.

Video of a Police car deliberately knocking down a Besigye supporter