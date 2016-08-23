Related Stories

Police driver who knocked Besigye supporter arrested

Written by URN
Details
Created: 23 August 2016
Benon Matisko

The Police Professional Standards Unit (PSU) has arrested a driver believed to have been in charge of a police vehicle that knocked down a supporter of Dr Kizza Besigye in Kampala recently.

Police Constable Benon Matsiko was arrested on the basis of a video which showed a police car deliberately knocking down a bystander as Dr Besigye drove through a Kampala suburb of Kyebando on July 13, 2016.

The video captured by one Henry Nsubuga, also shows another plain clothed officer kicking the same man who was struggling to get to his feet, while the police vehicle drove away unbothered.

The newly appointed Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi says that Matsiko was arrested over the weekend after an analysis of the scandalous video identified the vehicle number plate as UP 4832 which he was driving on the fateful day.

"We finally have the culprit. The process took long because the process of gathering the evidence was complex. We had to crosscheck all our vehicles and then also analyze the video," Kaweesi said.

While the suspect has been arrested, there is still no complainant. The commandant PSU Fortune Habyara says the complainant needs to come forward before charges are preferred against him.

"We are yet to identify the victim. We call upon the complainant to come forward so we can move forward with the case," he says.

Currently, Matsiko is being held on tentative charges of reckless driving.

Video of a Police car deliberately knocking down a Besigye supporter

Comments   

0 #21 ejakait engoraton 2016-08-24 20:27
DEAD people tell no tales.
The current crop of rulers are a very intelligent and they learn from their mistakes.

Wait for the next elections, the MAFIA will have analysed all the things they did wrong and try to make amends.

Likewise , the next time the police knocks someone , there will be no complainant - they will be DEAD.

Watch this space
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #22 Gwok 2016-08-25 01:05
Quoting Shaki:
Quoting Nakasero:
Afandre Matisiko!!

Do not fear! You have only done your duty and good job!Why that thug was running on your vehicle?

It was lunacy and suicidal.You can do it in any situation anywhere.

Police must be respected while doing its job which is to protect law and order.FREEDOM FOR MATISIKO!!!!Kale ssebo!!


Nakasero, I say you're one heartless individual. How do you justify that this thug did his job?

Yes, may be through his reckless and irresponsible driving. He intentionally wanted to murder this individual in broad daylight.

For God's sake the victim was on the side walk and this thug intentionally drove onto the pavement to hit the victim.

How is that suicidal on the victim's part to walk on the side walk? I know you are one of those who are enjoying and milking the economy of this country.

You foreighners will one day be shown the door. Remember what happened to such brutal regimes in the past? Where are they now?

So, my advice to you, if you ever take one, is learn some sense to be objective instead of uttering words because you have nothing to say because what these bandits are doing to law abiding citizens is injustice, full stop.


Mr Nakasero told us yesterday that he "investigated" a rape victim to silence, whatever that means.

You now know that he is in that he is deep in that stuff. We cannot rule out the possibly that his main job is to delete Ugandans permanently too, and probably he has a kind of "colleage" who goes by the name Dida in this space.
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #23 Nakasero 2016-08-25 11:49
@Gwok-- I have just made my decision not to engage in your bukshit stories and comments.

Now that you have lost elections you are focusing your anger to anything which may incite anger at the Government and cause public uproar and backlash.

No passaran, I will not be lured in your trap. Bye byes loser and losers!!!
Quote | Report to administrator
AIRTEL UNLIMITED
UNAA
NIRA
Ntinda View Apartments

Related Stories