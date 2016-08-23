Related Stories

Andrew Felix Kaweesi appointed new Police spokesperson

23 August 2016
Andrew Felix Kaweesi

The Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura has appointed Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the head of the Police public relations department.

The appointment comes at a time when the police force is struggling with a tainted image and poor press management. A message released on Sunday evening indicates that Kaweesi is deployed on special assignment as the police spokesman and also manager of police public relations on behalf of the IGP.

"The officers that were handling public relations are effective now under Felix Kaweesi," reads the message in part.

This implies that Fred Enanga who has been the Police public relations officer will now join Polly Namaye as deputies to Kaweesi.

We have learnt that the decision to put Kaweesi at the helm of the press and public relations department was reached after multiple complaints were made in the Joint Operations Command (JOC) and police authority meetings against Enanga.

A source who is part of the authority told URN that Enanga has made several reckless statements in the media, a result of which was a tainted police image.

One of the scenarios was when Enanga told the media at a press briefing in March that police had information that the opposition was being funded by donors and western countries to cause chaos in the country.

Three days later, journalists asked Kayihura about the matter and he turned to Enanga asking where he had got that from. Enanga informed his boss that it was part of an intelligence brief although the IGP denied knowledge of the brief.

Kaweesi himself has had his own run ins with the media most recently when he allegedly threatened harm to NBS TV journalist Bahati Remmy for he continued insistence on covering the then police siege at Dr Kizza Besigye's home in Kasangati early this year.

#1 Gogo 2016-08-23 01:14
I don't think people are so much interested in the talk as they are interested in action.

First of all Kayihura should do is come out boldly, apologise to Ugandans, resign and call it a day...!!

It will be more dignified and might actually elevate him to win back people's hearts and minds other than trying this kind of "quickfixing" treating Ugandans as fools....!!
#2 Kabinda 2016-08-23 01:42
Recycling the same cesspool of thugs is not going to change an iota of anything.

This is just as bad as promoting Baguma to IGP.It's a poke in the public eye.
#3 BAALE 2016-08-23 03:49
USE YOU AND DUMP YOU AGAIN
#4 masoobbo 2016-08-23 07:03
The science of recycling in order to get the most passionate liar.
#5 kangabaana 2016-08-23 07:05
I hope Kaweesi will avoid the mistakes of his colleagues. U dont have to be a Baguma to serve the public well.

Gen.Kale shud borrow a leaf from UPDF. These guys have run the show very well. Many people feel more secure in the hands of UPDF than with the police. Thank u Gen. Museveni for trying hard to proffessionalis e the army.
#6 Lakwena 2016-08-23 08:07
In other words, the police is in a crisis and meltdown.

Otherwise, except receiving public ridicule for lying and dehumanizing yourself silly; who wants to become a Spokesperson in a criminally run country and institutions like the current Uganda police?

Nobody! Only the ones who have the names of being alive but morally dead, like Ofwono Opondo, Col Bantariza and Tamale Mirundi do the lying with gusto.

I am sure Afande Enanga must now be breathing with a sigh of relief, and saying: to hell with Gen Kayihura and his Kaweesi, kifesi outfits.
#7 Nakasero 2016-08-23 09:46
Congratulations Afande Kaweesi!!

Neera, neera, neera, For God and My Country!Bless you!!
#8 Gwok 2016-08-23 10:59
Quoting Lakwena:
In other words, the police is in a crisis and meltdown.

Otherwise, except receiving public ridicule for lying and dehumanizing yourself silly; who wants to become a Spokesperson in a criminally run country and institutions like the current Uganda police?

Nobody! Only the ones who have the names of being alive but morally dead, like Ofwono Opondo, Col Bantariza and Tamale Mirundi do the lying with gusto.

I am sure Afande Enanga must now be breathing with a sigh of relief, and saying: to hell with Gen Kayihura and his Kaweesi, kifesi outfits.


Has Afande Enanga been discarded at last, or has he been promoted to a higher position?

The latter is unlikely, though, because one's plumes matter a lot in the Uganda of today, we knoow that.
#9 Lakwena 2016-08-23 14:48
Quoting Gwok:
Quoting Lakwena:
In other words, the police is in a crisis and meltdown.

Otherwise, except receiving public ridicule for lying and dehumanizing yourself silly; who wants to become a Spokesperson in a criminally run country and institutions like the current Uganda police?

Nobody! Only the ones who have the names of being alive but morally dead, like Ofwono Opondo, Col Bantariza and Tamale Mirundi do the lying with gusto.

I am sure Afande Enanga must now be breathing with a sigh of relief, and saying: to hell with Gen Kayihura and his Kaweesi, kifesi outfits.


Has Afande Enanga been discarded at last, or has he been promoted to a higher position?

The latter is unlikely, though, because one's plumes matter a lot in the Uganda of today, we knoow that.


Gwok, the signs are: when the talking heads like Afande Enanga go quiet like the proverbial mouse, know ye therefore that things are amiss and falling apart for them.

And if plumes is your line argument, except Deputy Speaker, Mizindaro Yakobo Oulanya and Richard Twoldwong; I don't know when "Okello" will ever be made a police or UPDF talking head.
#10 popeye 2016-08-23 17:02
Felix kaweesi reassignment to another position is like regurgitating ones food only to eat back the foul soupy mess.
#11 Gwok 2016-08-23 21:15
Quoting Lakwena:
Quoting Gwok:
Quoting Lakwena:
In other words, the police is in a crisis and meltdown.

Otherwise, except receiving public ridicule for lying and dehumanizing yourself silly; who wants to become a Spokesperson in a criminally run country and institutions like the current Uganda police?

Nobody! Only the ones who have the names of being alive but morally dead, like Ofwono Opondo, Col Bantariza and Tamale Mirundi do the lying with gusto.

I am sure Afande Enanga must now be breathing with a sigh of relief, and saying: to hell with Gen Kayihura and his Kaweesi, kifesi outfits.


Has Afande Enanga been discarded at last, or has he been promoted to a higher position?

The latter is unlikely, though, because one's plumes matter a lot in the Uganda of today, we knoow that.


Gwok, the signs are: when the talking heads like Afande Enanga go quiet like the proverbial mouse, know ye therefore that things are amiss and falling apart for them.

And if plumes is your line argument, except Deputy Speaker, Mizindaro Yakobo Oulanya and Richard Twoldwong; I don't know when "Okello" will ever be made a police or UPDF talking head.


Sir, please be informed that Twoldwong has mixed plumes and the mama's plumes are helping him there.

As for Yo, well, we have no data. As for " when an Okello ever be made ...", I say, please remove the phrase " ... be made ..." and forget about that because if an Okello wants that job in the Uganda of today, he has to appoint himself to it. (.) Are you still with me there?
#12 sla mboole 2016-08-23 21:47
enanga is on record for saying that the police vehicle the knocked a Uganda on that fateful day was not deliberate. can you imagine!!!

Anyhow i don't expect much from kawesi. because we are headed for a dead end with this whole Rot of a police force.

how can goons protect an IGP from presecution???? and Mr museveni comes out to say carbon-dioxide about kaihorror's good performance.

Rule of Law indded
#13 Lakwena 2016-08-24 08:33
Quoting Gwok:
Quoting Lakwena:
Quoting Gwok:
Quoting Lakwena:
In other words, the police is in a crisis and meltdown.

Otherwise, except receiving public ridicule for lying and dehumanizing yourself silly; who wants to become a Spokesperson in a criminally run country and institutions like the current Uganda police?

Nobody! Only the ones who have the names of being alive but morally dead, like Ofwono Opondo, Col Bantariza and Tamale Mirundi do the lying with gusto.

I am sure Afande Enanga must now be breathing with a sigh of relief, and saying: to hell with Gen Kayihura and his Kaweesi, kifesi outfits.


Has Afande Enanga been discarded at last, or has he been promoted to a higher position?

The latter is unlikely, though, because one's plumes matter a lot in the Uganda of today, we knoow that.


Gwok, the signs are: when the talking heads like Afande Enanga go quiet like the proverbial mouse, know ye therefore that things are amiss and falling apart for them.

And if plumes is your line argument, except Deputy Speaker, Mizindaro Yakobo Oulanya and Richard Twoldwong; I don't know when "Okello" will ever be made a police or UPDF talking head.


Sir, please be informed that Twoldwong has mixed plumes and the mama's plumes are helping him there.

As for Yo, well, we have no data. As for " when an Okello ever be made ...", I say, please remove the phrase " ... be made ..." and forget about that because if an Okello wants that job in the Uganda of today, he has to appoint himself to it. (.) Are you still with me there?


Gwok, are you speakin in tongue? What do you mean Okello has to appoint himself; aren't you now talking about Field Marshal Okello's act for that appointment?
#14 webeshixty 2016-08-24 09:43
Lakwena must be a "White Blackman" to have missed that vital addendum of self appointment. How about doing a "kaYoweri" and ending up with the ownership of a personal Bogoya field?
Quote | Report to administrator
#15 webeshixty 2016-08-24 09:43
Lakwena must be a "White Blackman" to have missed that vital addendum of self appointment.

How about doing a "kaYoweri" and ending up with the ownership of a personal Bogoya field?
#16 Gwok 2016-08-25 01:27
Quoting Lakwena:
Quoting Gwok:
Quoting Lakwena:
Quoting Gwok:
Quoting Lakwena:
In other words, the police is in a crisis and meltdown.

Otherwise, except receiving public ridicule for lying and dehumanizing yourself silly; who wants to become a Spokesperson in a criminally run country and institutions like the current Uganda police?

Nobody! Only the ones who have the names of being alive but morally dead, like Ofwono Opondo, Col Bantariza and Tamale Mirundi do the lying with gusto.

I am sure Afande Enanga must now be breathing with a sigh of relief, and saying: to hell with Gen Kayihura and his Kaweesi, kifesi outfits.


Has Afande Enanga been discarded at last, or has he been promoted to a higher position?

The latter is unlikely, though, because one's plumes matter a lot in the Uganda of today, we knoow that.


Gwok, the signs are: when the talking heads like Afande Enanga go quiet like the proverbial mouse, know ye therefore that things are amiss and falling apart for them.

And if plumes is your line argument, except Deputy Speaker, Mizindaro Yakobo Oulanya and Richard Twoldwong; I don't know when "Okello" will ever be made a police or UPDF talking head.


Sir, please be informed that Twoldwong has mixed plumes and the mama's plumes are helping him there.

As for Yo, well, we have no data. As for " when an Okello ever be made ...", I say, please remove the phrase " ... be made ..." and forget about that because if an Okello wants that job in the Uganda of today, he has to appoint himself to it. (.) Are you still with me there?


Gwok, are you speakin in tongue? What do you mean Okello has to appoint himself; aren't you now talking about Field Marshal Okello's act for that appointment?


I am actually saying that history gave us the two Okellos who handed over power to M7 on a Sn plate.

Please feel free to include my own uncle, Field Marshal John Okello who did "his" in Zansibar in the 1960s, and handed that bath-tub to Mzee Julius Nyerere (RIP).

As for the Uganda of today, any Okello who wants a high level M7-alloted job is day dreaming. However, an Okello could still have those jobs today by not wanting them.

If your academic background is anywhere near mine, Madam Lakwena (means Messanger, doesn't it), you will realize that I am talking about a brilliant "catch 21 strategy".

I cannot explain that strategy here in detail {as would apply to the situation in Uganda of today}, for obvious reasons.
#17 Lakwena 2016-08-25 16:10
Quoting Gwok:
Quoting Lakwena:
Quoting Gwok:
Quoting Lakwena:
Quoting Gwok:
Quoting Lakwena:
In other words, the police is in a crisis and meltdown.

Otherwise, except receiving public ridicule for lying and dehumanizing yourself silly; who wants to become a Spokesperson in a criminally run country and institutions like the current Uganda police?

Nobody! Only the ones who have the names of being alive but morally dead, like Ofwono Opondo, Col Bantariza and Tamale Mirundi do the lying with gusto.

I am sure Afande Enanga must now be breathing with a sigh of relief, and saying: to hell with Gen Kayihura and his Kaweesi, kifesi outfits.


Has Afande Enanga been discarded at last, or has he been promoted to a higher position?

The latter is unlikely, though, because one's plumes matter a lot in the Uganda of today, we knoow that.


Gwok, the signs are: when the talking heads like Afande Enanga go quiet like the proverbial mouse, know ye therefore that things are amiss and falling apart for them.

And if plumes is your line argument, except Deputy Speaker, Mizindaro Yakobo Oulanya and Richard Twoldwong; I don't know when "Okello" will ever be made a police or UPDF talking head.


Sir, please be informed that Twoldwong has mixed plumes and the mama's plumes are helping him there.

As for Yo, well, we have no data. As for " when an Okello ever be made ...", I say, please remove the phrase " ... be made ..." and forget about that because if an Okello wants that job in the Uganda of today, he has to appoint himself to it. (.) Are you still with me there?


Gwok, are you speakin in tongue? What do you mean Okello has to appoint himself; aren't you now talking about Field Marshal Okello's act for that appointment?


I am actually saying that history gave us the two Okellos who handed over power to M7 on a Sn plate.

Please feel free to include my own uncle, Field Marshal John Okello who did "his" in Zansibar in the 1960s, and handed that bath-tub to Mzee Julius Nyerere (RIP).

As for the Uganda of today, any Okello who wants a high level M7-alloted job is day dreaming. However, an Okello could still have those jobs today by not wanting them.

If your academic background is anywhere near mine, Madam Lakwena (means Messanger, doesn't it), you will realize that I am talking about a brilliant "catch 21 strategy".

I cannot explain that strategy here in detail {as would apply to the situation in Uganda of today}, for obvious reasons.


In other words, if I am insane then I am more than ready to fly that fighter jet into and behind the enemy's line. Before that insanity, it is suicide.
