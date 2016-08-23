Related Stories

Andrew Felix Kaweesi appointed new Police spokesperson Written by URN

The Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura has appointed Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the head of the Police public relations department.



The appointment comes at a time when the police force is struggling with a tainted image and poor press management. A message released on Sunday evening indicates that Kaweesi is deployed on special assignment as the police spokesman and also manager of police public relations on behalf of the IGP.



"The officers that were handling public relations are effective now under Felix Kaweesi," reads the message in part.



This implies that Fred Enanga who has been the Police public relations officer will now join Polly Namaye as deputies to Kaweesi.



We have learnt that the decision to put Kaweesi at the helm of the press and public relations department was reached after multiple complaints were made in the Joint Operations Command (JOC) and police authority meetings against Enanga.



A source who is part of the authority told URN that Enanga has made several reckless statements in the media, a result of which was a tainted police image.



One of the scenarios was when Enanga told the media at a press briefing in March that police had information that the opposition was being funded by donors and western countries to cause chaos in the country.



Three days later, journalists asked Kayihura about the matter and he turned to Enanga asking where he had got that from. Enanga informed his boss that it was part of an intelligence brief although the IGP denied knowledge of the brief.

Kaweesi himself has had his own run ins with the media most recently when he allegedly threatened harm to NBS TV journalist Bahati Remmy for he continued insistence on covering the then police siege at Dr Kizza Besigye's home in Kasangati early this year.



