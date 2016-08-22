Related Stories

How fast-tracked Baguma ended up getting one of the top command jobs in the country
The name Baguma in Runyankole refers to a tough person who “endures difficult circumstances in a stoic manner.”
Embattled Aaron Baguma, 33, the former Divisional Police Commander (DPC) of Central Police Station, Kampala, will need all the inspiration he can muster from his own name if he is to overcome his troubles.
Accused of having a hand in the death of Donah Betty Katushabe, a 42-year-old businesswoman, Baguma has since last year avoided formal murder charges with the help of his employer, the police, but recent events suggest the end of the road might be near.
Katushabe, a former employee of Centenary bank, was allegedly tortured by car-dealer Muhammed Ssebuwufu and his henchmen over failure to pay a balance of Shs9 million on a car they had sold to her.
The killing of Katushabe and Baguma’s indictment along with six other senior police officers over beating civilians look set to derail what hitherto looked like a promising career.
Even being sent on a course by police chief Kale Kayihura hasn’t shielded Baguma from court’s criminal summons and unwelcome public attention. Over the weekend, rumours swirled around that he had fled to neighbouring Rwanda.
At the Kampala Central Police Station on Friday, there was an uneasy quiet as former colleagues and subordinates of Baguma digested the news that a day earlier, court had ordered his arrest following his failure to present himself in court.
One former colleague wondered how Baguma would threaten a government lawyer, as senior state attorney Samali Wakoli reported to the Police Standards Unit (PSU) in March. He said Baguma, a Superintendent of Police (SP), had abused his powers by threatening Wakoli who was only doing her job when she prepared the murder charges file on him.
“The DPP’s office is a separate government department altogether. How could he go and threaten a state attorney as if he didn’t know the implications?” Baguma’s former colleague, discussing the matter in the presence of this writer, wondered.
“If he did that, then he made the situation worse.”
To some police officers, Baguma’s erratic behaviour was a vivid example of what can happen to a young officer who is fast-tracked into sensitive positions without the requisite training or experience.
These sentiments were shared by the retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Julius Peter Odwee, who told The Observer in a telephone interview on Friday that fast-tracking officers into positions that they are not well-prepared to handle can have counter-productive consequences.
“The issue of fast-tracking does not help the police officers who are there because you are putting too much on somebody to deal with within a short time,” he said.
“It is unfair on the officer and on the people benefiting from the services of the officer because at the end of the day somebody has got a missing link and cannot recover the missing link like somebody who has got the relevant experience.”
HUMBLE BEGINNINGS
Baguma, who hails from the western district of Kiruhura, joined police as a cadet in 2010, according to a former classmate. Having completed training at the Police Training School Kabalye in Masindi district, his first deployment was at Kampala CPS in 2012.
Some police officers that The Observer spoke to described Baguma as a hardworking and diligent officer who performed his duties with enthusiasm. They said those traits got Baguma to the rank and position he eventually attained.
Others, however, said Baguma benefited from his social and political connections, including his closeness to the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kayihura, under whose tutelage he attained his position.
Having attained the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) upon completing his training in 2012, Baguma served in only three positions before he was catapulted to command the busiest central police station in the country.
First, he served as officer-in-charge of CPS Kampala, then left for a four-month military training programme at Oliver Tambo School of Leadership at Kaweweta (an institution run by the UPDF) in April 2015, then returned briefly to his previous job.
In September 2015, Baguma was put in charge of CPS Kampala. Five months later, despite the murder charge hanging on his head, Baguma was promoted to Superintendent of Police. His promotion was one of those that raised eyebrows in the police, prompting the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to launch an investigation.
Former deputy IGP Odwee said that unlike their time when there was a shortage of police officers, today the police have sufficient human resources to ensure that they promote people with the requisite experience so that the younger officers can learn from them without subjecting them to unnecessary pressure too early in their careers.
“By the time I left, there were enough officers. And even now there are much more, which means that if they have much more senior officers, then the younger ones should be given time to mature,” he said.
FALLING STANDARDS
Other senior police officers have spoken out before about the quality of people leading the force today. In a July 2014 letter to the IGP, former CID director Herbert Karugaba decried the nosedive in police standards, saying “many of the cadets from the police training school in Masindi graduate half baked.”
Karugaba, who now works with the United Nations, complained that he once saw an assistant superintendent of police on television saluting with his left hand.
“Since I came back eight months ago, I have attended at least two weddings of these police officers and I was embarrassed that the parade party did not know proper drill procedures,” he noted.
If the standards of the police have fallen, then the swift rise and fall of the likes of Baguma was perhaps not surprising to some of the veteran police officers. The falling standards have been partly attributed to the political character of Gen Kayihura’s police force, which appears hell-bent on preserving the political status quo.
The reluctance to get Baguma to submit to the authority of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has shown that Baguma has powerful godfathers within the system.
According to Odwee, the onus is on the police and the DPP to work together to ensure that a person alleged to have committed a criminal offence is produced before court.
“The role of the police is to ensure that people abide by the law so it is the duty of other police officers responsible to see that nobody evades the enforcement of the law. That is the principle,” Odwee said.
Perhaps realising the negative publicity the Baguma episode has given to the police’s already battered image and the government in general, the minister of Internal Affairs, Jeje Odongo, said last week that Baguma will have to be produced in court.
Many Ugandans can’t wait for the day Odongo’s words come to pass. Not because Baguma is guilty but because he has come to symbolise the dark side of the police.
Just add a mix of cocked basitoola and everything is clear like the clouds covering the skies over Sahara desert. In short, Banyabuzaare only become honest in a closed box en route to the six feet bunker!
Next on the menu:- Do they still remember rejecting no7 bus in the 80's polls? If KB's own sister & Byanyuma's other children are all too busy chewing mouthfuls of Mulago cash, expect only lies if the whole Western Zone's claim of opposing Kasanvu was tabled at the gates of Twekobe with Dr Rugunda on tow.
Let me put it like this : to say that all Banyankole come from Rwanda is to mean that if things get hot , Genelo Kahinda Ota-fire can join Baguma to return home to Rwanda . Like a worm , Ota-fire has no other home but in this stomach . He kills the host , he dies in here.
Somebody has mentioned Hussien Malera . Mama knows that name . She says that that Hussein Malera is cruest thug that Uganda has ever seen.
Mbu , Malera killed so many that even when the Life President heard about it , the L.P paid a vist to Makidye to see for himself .
LP was shocked as soon as he noticed that all the furniture , curtains , carpets in Coloneri Hussein Malera`s Office were RED. I mean red in colour . Malera was obsessed with red things , human blood not excluded.
Amin decided to send Hussien back home . In Sudan.
What about another Hussien who was also doing a lot of killing ?
Hussein Obura had nowhere else to go. He stayed in the stomach and got flushed out when a sudden diarrhea attack happened. There was a rope with his name on it you see.
Mama says that when the enzige move on aftear eating up the green stuff causing chaos, the cricket stays put to face the rap.
It is about time the legislators pass a bill permitting individuals to be considered as an "OUTLAW" and permitting BOUNTY HUNTING as it is/ was in the wild west. Thus we won't have this nonsense of missing individuals as there will be a bounty quoting, so and so... is WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE the individuals picture and a considerable sum as a reward.
In Kiruhura, herdsmen salute their cattle with their left hand.
First, by dehumanizing it (miserable welfare)
2ndly, by militarizing it
3rdly, by politicizing it
4thly, by intensively tribalizing it
5thly, by vulgarizing it thru brutality and
6thly, by bastardizing it with all the illegitimate and Kifesi (hardcore criminal personnel).
Don't forget the notorious Maliyamungu, a Congolese.
Instead of being grateful for our generosity and hospitality, our neighbors urinate on us. E.g. in Kenya the traffic police shamelessly ask bribes from our MPs.
Because Lakwena is mentioning this, they will accuse us of xenophobia. Aish!
I only forgot to tell you of some vital hidden truths. Way back in 68, there was a CIA mbega called Lee working at the embassy who went awal on the islands of Ssese to test Special Forces level of detecting espionage.
That was when USAid discovered an internal revolt could not unseat Bbote! They had to work with Moses AliBaba to import those of Mulera who were being trained in their Isil camps in Sudan for that special duty of butchering people like pigs. The rest is history.
Then, we had another batch of 1959 "returnees" headed by none other than the one & only YKM shadowing Amin by doing most of the confusion like writing from TZ to target would be voices of dissent.
Amin with his absent education just did what he knows best without questioning the authenticity of the of the captured letters. The authors are now in charge of the contents of natural wealth of the country.
Unknown to you, the chief of all butchers at SRB was one Hajj Kabugo from Nansana. Did Mama not know of this brute? Obura was just a wrong name at a wrong location at the wrong time when compared to these hammer wielding brutes you've never heard of!
I arrest my tired memory.
Mama knows that Kabugo . She also knows Sgt Maneno a Mugishu who killed many .
There were other killers everywhere. But Kabugo , Maneno , Simba , Toroko , Kenyi and others were not commanding Makidye ; It was Malera who was totally in charge in that hell .
Inside Makidye , it was ONLY Malera who decided who died and who lived. and then there was Ageta....
Look at what is happening today , Do you really think that Mukasa can sorround Besigye`s house for 44 days without the approval of "The Above" ?
I am going to ask Mama about that mbega Lee. She must know this one.
But , I am not one of those who blame CIA , Mossad , KGB , and God for the mess our swines caused. I prefer facts to consipiracy theories.
For that reason , I will not blame Kayihura if I am not willing to blame Kassim Hussien Obura or Hussein Malera or Haji Kabugo from Nansana , Or Haji Ssebirumbi .-- or Aaron Baguma.
For me , I blame everyone that has directly been involved in killing, terrorizing , persecuting , abusing the rights of the people of U-ganda. For me ,there is no little pregnant.
Thanks Wooden K. Yes the bairu are Banyankole, the bahima belong to the bahinda clan and these Rwanda Tutsis no doubt.
Remember, the Rwanda kingdom stoped at the bridge just before maryhill as you go to kabale.
Good enough the looks of the bahima clearly show they are related to Tutsis, banyamulenge, bararo, bakonyine(cattl e keepers in Rwanda). The bairu have a distinct morphology. So what does web say about-"all northerners are sudanese"?
In other words Naboma, there are no Authentic Ugandans, because even the eccentric Baganda, the Bagisu and their cousins, Bakonjo, are actually Central Africans alias Congolese. Eish!
Tongue in cheek, I was showing you of how the carrot and stick dinner made Mulera & BonnyFace to sing in Hindi in between mouthfuls of Mulago & Kyabakuza road cash knowing fully well how our young ones tend to dance better than Michael Jackson when promised a bagful of toffee!
Surely, you know better where the directive came from to have that mistruth plastered to pollute our newspapers!
However, my pointa is about NaBombay's little ask:- are northerners all Sudanese?
Mai answer is very simple-No! Can only be a Rwandese who wants to know why Uganda only has two Counties of Alur and Congo has the other Seven. Sudan has one quarter of Bucholi chopped off from Ugandan boarder posta just like the Samia found both sides of Busia!
Can Kapere Lugadi explain why West Nile tribal connotations had to answer to being DRC in 1890 and some parts Sudanese or Ugandan in 1910?
Net result, Yoseeri cannot declare Anite Ugandan if her father lives in Bunia while her uncle is the NRM Chaiman of Terego?
Your guess is as good as mine, we are swamped with imported southerners who think they are more Ugandan than the rest of us.
Worse, the hungry Mishegez have the audacity to offload graveyards while hurling abuses like tomorrow is a thing of the past. Why don't we have Baluulu land grabbers in Bushenyi?
Bottom line is , Karuma is the frontiers if we dug up Equatoria boundaries, Salim Sales have to pay taxes with compound interests at some pointa while shipping out.
Fire away Mzeeyi Naboma!!!
you miss the point .
Here is some help : Ba-ganda cannot run back to Central Africa . They have nothing to claim in Central Africa . No relatives , no causins , no homes , no common traditions . Nothing !
To guide you back to the mulwamwa , this murder suspect - Aaron Baguma - has LIVE connections with Rwanda .
He can go home if he choses to. Hussien Malera did ; Isaac Maliamungu did . These 3 fellows can easily re-trace their roots .
I do not
Wooden, nze mwagala nyo, because you still have your head on your shoulder. I know you can't go back to DR Congo, but if you did the musician, Tsala Mwana who has now become of age, will not forget you.
That is why she visited Uganda a number of time with her euphoric music and bum gyration. The last time she had a show in Kampala, was it 1993, she was already falling apart, because of the age factor.
Thank the goddess of Music, in 1998, Kabila Senior, appointed Tsala Mwana Minister of Culture and whatever. And I am not Kabila Junior has retained her in his Cabinet.