Related Stories

ASP Aaron Baguma

How fast-tracked Baguma ended up getting one of the top command jobs in the country



The name Baguma in Runyankole refers to a tough person who “endures difficult circumstances in a stoic manner.”

Embattled Aaron Baguma, 33, the former Divisional Police Commander (DPC) of Central Police Station, Kampala, will need all the inspiration he can muster from his own name if he is to overcome his troubles.

Accused of having a hand in the death of Donah Betty Katushabe, a 42-year-old businesswoman, Baguma has since last year avoided formal murder charges with the help of his employer, the police, but recent events suggest the end of the road might be near.

Katushabe, a former employee of Centenary bank, was allegedly tortured by car-dealer Muhammed Ssebuwufu and his henchmen over failure to pay a balance of Shs9 million on a car they had sold to her.

The killing of Katushabe and Baguma’s indictment along with six other senior police officers over beating civilians look set to derail what hitherto looked like a promising career.

Even being sent on a course by police chief Kale Kayihura hasn’t shielded Baguma from court’s criminal summons and unwelcome public attention. Over the weekend, rumours swirled around that he had fled to neighbouring Rwanda.

At the Kampala Central Police Station on Friday, there was an uneasy quiet as former colleagues and subordinates of Baguma digested the news that a day earlier, court had ordered his arrest following his failure to present himself in court.

One former colleague wondered how Baguma would threaten a government lawyer, as senior state attorney Samali Wakoli reported to the Police Standards Unit (PSU) in March. He said Baguma, a Superintendent of Police (SP), had abused his powers by threatening Wakoli who was only doing her job when she prepared the murder charges file on him.

“The DPP’s office is a separate government department altogether. How could he go and threaten a state attorney as if he didn’t know the implications?” Baguma’s former colleague, discussing the matter in the presence of this writer, wondered.

“If he did that, then he made the situation worse.”

To some police officers, Baguma’s erratic behaviour was a vivid example of what can happen to a young officer who is fast-tracked into sensitive positions without the requisite training or experience.

These sentiments were shared by the retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Julius Peter Odwee, who told The Observer in a telephone interview on Friday that fast-tracking officers into positions that they are not well-prepared to handle can have counter-productive consequences.

“The issue of fast-tracking does not help the police officers who are there because you are putting too much on somebody to deal with within a short time,” he said.

“It is unfair on the officer and on the people benefiting from the services of the officer because at the end of the day somebody has got a missing link and cannot recover the missing link like somebody who has got the relevant experience.”



HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

Baguma, who hails from the western district of Kiruhura, joined police as a cadet in 2010, according to a former classmate. Having completed training at the Police Training School Kabalye in Masindi district, his first deployment was at Kampala CPS in 2012.

Aaron Baguma (C) then CPS DPC patrolling the streets with his juniors

Some police officers that The Observer spoke to described Baguma as a hardworking and diligent officer who performed his duties with enthusiasm. They said those traits got Baguma to the rank and position he eventually attained.

Others, however, said Baguma benefited from his social and political connections, including his closeness to the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kayihura, under whose tutelage he attained his position.

Having attained the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) upon completing his training in 2012, Baguma served in only three positions before he was catapulted to command the busiest central police station in the country.

First, he served as officer-in-charge of CPS Kampala, then left for a four-month military training programme at Oliver Tambo School of Leadership at Kaweweta (an institution run by the UPDF) in April 2015, then returned briefly to his previous job.

In September 2015, Baguma was put in charge of CPS Kampala. Five months later, despite the murder charge hanging on his head, Baguma was promoted to Superintendent of Police. His promotion was one of those that raised eyebrows in the police, prompting the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to launch an investigation.

Former deputy IGP Odwee said that unlike their time when there was a shortage of police officers, today the police have sufficient human resources to ensure that they promote people with the requisite experience so that the younger officers can learn from them without subjecting them to unnecessary pressure too early in their careers.

“By the time I left, there were enough officers. And even now there are much more, which means that if they have much more senior officers, then the younger ones should be given time to mature,” he said.



FALLING STANDARDS

Other senior police officers have spoken out before about the quality of people leading the force today. In a July 2014 letter to the IGP, former CID director Herbert Karugaba decried the nosedive in police standards, saying “many of the cadets from the police training school in Masindi graduate half baked.”

Karugaba, who now works with the United Nations, complained that he once saw an assistant superintendent of police on television saluting with his left hand.

“Since I came back eight months ago, I have attended at least two weddings of these police officers and I was embarrassed that the parade party did not know proper drill procedures,” he noted.

If the standards of the police have fallen, then the swift rise and fall of the likes of Baguma was perhaps not surprising to some of the veteran police officers. The falling standards have been partly attributed to the political character of Gen Kayihura’s police force, which appears hell-bent on preserving the political status quo.

The reluctance to get Baguma to submit to the authority of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has shown that Baguma has powerful godfathers within the system.

According to Odwee, the onus is on the police and the DPP to work together to ensure that a person alleged to have committed a criminal offence is produced before court.

“The role of the police is to ensure that people abide by the law so it is the duty of other police officers responsible to see that nobody evades the enforcement of the law. That is the principle,” Odwee said.

Perhaps realising the negative publicity the Baguma episode has given to the police’s already battered image and the government in general, the minister of Internal Affairs, Jeje Odongo, said last week that Baguma will have to be produced in court.

Many Ugandans can’t wait for the day Odongo’s words come to pass. Not because Baguma is guilty but because he has come to symbolise the dark side of the police.



