Related Stories

MPs sued over new vehicles Written by DERRICK KIYONGA & SIRAJE LUBWAMA

Details Created: 22 August 2016 Print

Print Email

MPs in Parliament

Twaha Sanywa, a Ugandan citizen, has asked the Constitutional court to block the proposed payout by parliament of Shs 150m to every MP to buy a new car.

On August 17, speaker Rebecca Kadaga announced that in October, at least 427 MPs will get Shs 150m each for vehicles. In total government will fork out at least Shs 64bn.

In his 20-page petition lodged on Friday, Sanywa argues that the law doesn’t provide for government to draw money from the consolidated fund ostensibly to buy MPs vehicles.

Through Sanywa, Wabwire & Co advocates, Sanywa said that buying vehicles for MPs amounts to preferential treatment of parliament over other arms of government. Such a practice, according to Sanywa, contravenes article 21(1), (2) and (3) and 54 of the Constitution.

He says using money from the consolidated fund to buy MPs vehicles would adversely affect the social and economic rights of Ugandans guaranteed under articles 21(1), (2),(3) and 45 of the Constitution.

Sanywa argues that MPs already receive a monthly salary, mileage allowances per kilometer, extra constituency mileage, town running per kilometer and amenities that includes housing, transport, medical, domestic servant and secretarial services. Hence they don’t deserve to get vehicles at the expense of tax payers.

He says if court doesn’t issue an injunction staying the procurement of the cars, the general public is mostly likely to suffer great financial loss since there is no certainty that the MPs will in real sense purchase the vehicles.

To put matters into perspective, Sanywa said that with the 22 new districts expected to be created between 2016 and 2019, the additional 22 MPs will require an extra Shs3.3 billion to buy new vehicles, raising the expenditure on MPs cars from about Shs40bn in 9th Parliament to Shs 70bn in the 10th parliament.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.