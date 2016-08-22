Related Stories

Twaha Sanywa, a Ugandan citizen, has asked the Constitutional court to block the proposed payout by parliament of Shs 150m to every MP to buy a new car.
On August 17, speaker Rebecca Kadaga announced that in October, at least 427 MPs will get Shs 150m each for vehicles. In total government will fork out at least Shs 64bn.
In his 20-page petition lodged on Friday, Sanywa argues that the law doesn’t provide for government to draw money from the consolidated fund ostensibly to buy MPs vehicles.
Through Sanywa, Wabwire & Co advocates, Sanywa said that buying vehicles for MPs amounts to preferential treatment of parliament over other arms of government. Such a practice, according to Sanywa, contravenes article 21(1), (2) and (3) and 54 of the Constitution.
He says using money from the consolidated fund to buy MPs vehicles would adversely affect the social and economic rights of Ugandans guaranteed under articles 21(1), (2),(3) and 45 of the Constitution.
Sanywa argues that MPs already receive a monthly salary, mileage allowances per kilometer, extra constituency mileage, town running per kilometer and amenities that includes housing, transport, medical, domestic servant and secretarial services. Hence they don’t deserve to get vehicles at the expense of tax payers.
He says if court doesn’t issue an injunction staying the procurement of the cars, the general public is mostly likely to suffer great financial loss since there is no certainty that the MPs will in real sense purchase the vehicles.
To put matters into perspective, Sanywa said that with the 22 new districts expected to be created between 2016 and 2019, the additional 22 MPs will require an extra Shs3.3 billion to buy new vehicles, raising the expenditure on MPs cars from about Shs40bn in 9th Parliament to Shs 70bn in the 10th parliament.
Why cant these useless MPS use their own salaries?
Take for example a doctor, who needs to save human life which assume has no value, can not even be given tax exemption to purchase a car.
Otherwise what is and has been going on in this country is parasitic cannibalism; which must stop.
If these guys want luxuries, let them go earn their money in private enterprises and nobody will complain about how they spend it.
But to indiscriminatel y spend our hard-earned tax money on luxury, is curseable. Curseable because e.g., for the last 4 years, after the requisition, Nakaseke Hospital (Luweero), desperately needs only Shs.4 million (only) to repair its only X-ray, which has broken down; but 4 years and still counting, such money is nowhere to be seen.
What a country! Even when the misery is there for all to see, but we have a greedy president who has been in power for 30 years, but still kicking, protesting and chest-thumping that he is going nowhere.
Aish!
Mr Sanywa , You forgot to add this in your petition. If government and Court is to grant these privileges , Let MPS first pass and implement the above ( in quotes ) to all civil servants ( Police , Army , Teachers, Health workers ,& all other cadres )
For Mzee to endorse the bill into law ( for the betterment of all civil servants ) He should expect to receive multiple Bisanjas and rule for life since no body will ever complain again !!!!!!!!