Related Stories

Members of Parliament have expressed concern over growing traffic on Parliamentary Avenue and that it was making it hard for them to cross from their offices to the House.
Consequently, the legislators want the road, with a bank, insurance firms and several ministries, to be closed to motorists or a flyover be put for them. The issue was first raised last week by Hillary Lokwang, the MP for Ik in Kaabong district. Lokwang said he had had found it “hard to cross from office to the House” because motorists won’t stop for them to cross.
On Thursday, another MP, John Baptist Nambeshe from Manjiya in Budduda district (NRM), said he himself had found it hard to cross the road and that “so many colleagues were finding it hard too.”
“One female MP took more than ten minutes to cross and I had to help her,” Nambeshe told the House.
“We are employees of parliament and the house should come out to protect its workers. Special attention should be given to MPs.”
But some legislators are not happy with the suggestion. Parliamentary Avenue is the road that connects from National Theatre junction to ministry of trade. Most legislators’ officers are found there.
Budadiri west MP Nathan Nandala-Mafabi said there was “no logic in closing the road since many MPs were skipping parliamentary sessions” anyway.
Some ordinary Ugandans aren’t impressed too.
“If they [MPs] can’t cross roads in Kampala, let them go back to their villages,” one motorist told us.
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said while she had heard legislators’ concerns, they could not just close public road like that. Kadaga said they had directed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to install the zebra crossing but instead put pedestrian crossing which “hasn’t helped”.
Meanwhile, the MPs also want two government agencies – Prisons and the ministry of lands –evicted their current premises so they can use them as offices.
The number of MPs has been increased over time and space at parliament is not enough to provide each with their own office. Many are sharing offices. The 10th parliament will have at least 458 legislators. There are plans to expand the house to cater for increased numbers but the contract for expansion was frustrated by claims of bribery.
NRM chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa said government was already looking into their proposal to shift ministry of lands and Prisons to pave way for more office space.
You man why do you write Swahili in your mother tongue? Do you think every 'L' is an 'R'?
Agree, but,
New election can only be if Ugandans UNITE to throw Museveni out first, then, our UNITED people will have the power to throw these MPs out at next parliamentaryn election while making sure those coming in have got the message!
Without Ugandans Uniting to throw Museveni out, the dictator will continue while even MPs will do nothing, if only to please the dictator knowing Ugandana have abandoned they right to any say in the running of their country by staying divided!
Liberating the country from Museveni will only take UNITY of Ugandans OR Breaking away to form Tribal States so that the country is either a Republic again or Independent Tribal States that run their affairs freely without the dictator!
After all, which tribe-which tribal land does Museveni belong to & will have to take him in, either Republic or Tribal States?!
Until Ugandans wake up to see their 'tomorrow' lies in their hands Nationally or Tribally as they will decide, they will continue to be slaves working to ensure continuity of their common enemy!
Thanks, yet,
These MPs were elected to replace those blamed for thinking of themselves before taking care of their constituencies!
We should be reminded that MPs should have come out to defend the Mayor of Kampala so that he is free to do his job: clean the City-upgrade City roads-put in place good sign posts-steet lights-see to it primary schools are good...!
MPs come to parliament to make laws for their constituencies & the country at large! This means MPs work individually & together in parliament for the good running of constituencies & the country!
While personal transport is needed by MPs who need it because they may not afford this personally, All constituencies need help with Education-Agric ulture: these are the back bones of the country, without which, Uganda will never start developing up country, but Ugandans will continue to come to Kampala/Entebbe because life is unbearable up country with no structures-no government presence:, up country electorates that put in parliament these MPs have been abandoned completely!
Thanks!
Yet, only Unity or Breaking away from one another will mean NO & stop them!
Right now, Ugandans are working in silent fear to make sure these goons continue & they will do so as long as there is tax money coming in for them to share with the dictator!
There MUST be just 1 opposition leadership so that Ugandans Unite around him/her for a commo cause BUT those against that 1 opposition leader MUST keep quiet just as opposition leaders who didn't want to continue negotiating our Independence with the British left Dr Obote in peace to negotiate ALONE, yet FOR ALL - There were no tangles at Dr Obote's heels because those opposition leaders then knew Uganda could not obtain Independence if they blocked Dr Obote just because they were in opposition to his ideas!
Didn't Sir E.Mutesa ll even join Dr Obote to form the Republic because he believed it was the right thing to do for the good of ALL then?
He could have opted for independent Bugand right then & this would not have been a problem, just as any tribe breaking away today would not be a problem, except for Museveni!
Yet, today, we find ourselves in the sam situation as before independence, but this time it's not the British, but Rwandese conquest & we MUST either UNITE or Break away to form Tribal States OR the status quo is the order of the day for another 30 years, time enought for annexiation of our land to Rwanda by the conqueror while we fight one another in a country that does not belong to us any more!
If Ugandans think Museveni & family are there for just another 5 years, then our people are the most stupid-most naive... in today world!
Agreed, yet,
The last 30 years seem not to have existed for MPs & they are living their dreams in a peaceful prosperous country that has means to pay for them!
Yet, I will also ask Ugandans not to be so mad as to forget who is really responsible for situation! Now our people Must know they MUST get rid of Museveni otherwise any one who comes in position will just join the looting!
Ugandans, let MPs have their cars to do the job, BUT they MUST upgrade ALL roads in the country, starting with the Mayor of Kampala doing so in the City, so that their cars & all other vehicles don't cost so much in regular repair due to bad roads!
Thabnks!
More so MPs come-work for constituencies up country that have very very bad roads!
Or don't MPs go back to their constituencies after being elected?
This would explain why up country is not in their development plans!
Yet, now is time for ALL to bolster the Mayor of Kampala so that he gets to real work to make the City a modern one with good roads with street lights/signals to control traffic!
If Museveni can have cars-helicopter s-planes at expense of tax payers, elected MPs can also have cars to do their work, right?
MPs work starts with helping Every child get Free Education right after good result in Primary so that there is no child left out because parents cannot afford Secondary-Training-University!
Help with Agricultural susbsidy is another priority for MPs to tackle: after all, they too need good food, right!
Haven't Uganda MPs seen how French Dairy Farmers are out on streets demanding more help from government so that they can live decently too? French Farmers already have subsidies form government, but while price of milk they produce has gone up on market, Farmers are still payed the same amount that does not give them margine to survive on!
Yet, French farmers don't pay school fees for their children!!!
