Related Stories

MPs want Parliamentary avenue closed to motorists

Members of Parliament have expressed concern over growing traffic on Parliamentary Avenue and that it was making it hard for them to cross from their offices to the House.

Consequently, the legislators want the road, with a bank, insurance firms and several ministries, to be closed to motorists or a flyover be put for them. The issue was first raised last week by Hillary Lokwang, the MP for Ik in Kaabong district. Lokwang said he had had found it “hard to cross from office to the House” because motorists won’t stop for them to cross.

On Thursday, another MP, John Baptist Nambeshe from Manjiya in Budduda district (NRM), said he himself had found it hard to cross the road and that “so many colleagues were finding it hard too.”

“One female MP took more than ten minutes to cross and I had to help her,” Nambeshe told the House.

“We are employees of parliament and the house should come out to protect its workers. Special attention should be given to MPs.”

But some legislators are not happy with the suggestion. Parliamentary Avenue is the road that connects from National Theatre junction to ministry of trade. Most legislators’ officers are found there.

Budadiri west MP Nathan Nandala-Mafabi said there was “no logic in closing the road since many MPs were skipping parliamentary sessions” anyway.

Some ordinary Ugandans aren’t impressed too.

“If they [MPs] can’t cross roads in Kampala, let them go back to their villages,” one motorist told us.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said while she had heard legislators’ concerns, they could not just close public road like that. Kadaga said they had directed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to install the zebra crossing but instead put pedestrian crossing which “hasn’t helped”.

Meanwhile, the MPs also want two government agencies – Prisons and the ministry of lands –evicted their current premises so they can use them as offices.

The number of MPs has been increased over time and space at parliament is not enough to provide each with their own office. Many are sharing offices. The 10th parliament will have at least 458 legislators. There are plans to expand the house to cater for increased numbers but the contract for expansion was frustrated by claims of bribery.

NRM chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa said government was already looking into their proposal to shift ministry of lands and Prisons to pave way for more office space.



