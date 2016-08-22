Related Stories

Row over rock blocks Entebbe Expressway

Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI
Created: 22 August 2016

Construction of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway has stalled over a rock that stands in the way, MPs heard last week.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has tried to negotiate with the owner of the rock and failed to agree a compensation figure in the last three years, the MPs were told on Friday.

Mary Kuteesa Kimuli, the legal director of UNRA, said the owner of the rock wants Shs 48bn in compensation, a figure, UNRA says is far beyond the value of rock.

“The value of that rock should not be more than Shs 4bn and therefore the land cannot be acquired until the dispute is settled,” Kimuli told the MPs during a consultative workshop held on August 19 in Kampala.

“You have then to engage the consultant to do a re-alignment, another plan to acquire more land before the road can actually get built and we are talking about an investment by government of 450m US dollars being stopped by an individual, whether they are being reasonable or not is a different story,” she said.

Part of the Entebbe Expressway under construction

She said government for the last three years has incurred more expenses because the contractor cannot get past the few meters of the road occupied by the rock.
Article 26 (2) (b) (i) of the Constitution provides for prompt payment of fair and adequate compensation prior to possession.

Kimuli said there is need for a multi-disciplinary land dispute resolution tribunal to enable compulsory land acquisition so that government projects can go ahead without unnecessary delays.

Kimuli also cited inter-party disputes centered on who receives the compensation award as another cause of delays for government projects.

“There is need to balance the protection of the rights to property versus the need for government projects to go on, these projects are being built for the people but if the people cannot let the projects happen, then we are frustrating ourselves as a country,” Kimuli said.

Unra executive director Allen Kagina said land acquisition is a problem for all agencies dealing with infrastructure. She said it is important for infrastructure to be given priority and then compensation dealt with afterwards.

Government wants to amend the Land Act to allow compulsory acquisition of land with compensation issues resolved later. Lands minister Betty Amongi says the amendments are meant to address delays of government projects brought on by compensation negotiations.

However, critics such as former FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye argue that the amendments are not in good faith. He says some ‘mafias’ in government will lean on the amendments to grab peoples’ land.

Kampala–Entebbe Expressway is a 36-kilometer road project being financed jointly by Exim bank of China and Uganda Government.




Comments   

0 #1 kelem 2016-08-22 11:23
ohhh Idiots !! Why not complete with the compensation before starting construction??.
Quote | Report to administrator
+6 #2 smusumba 2016-08-22 11:57
Tell us the name of the Rock owner and surely he is not alone. He must be working with some UNRA insiders.
A rock costing 45b. I remember one guy selling a wetland.
Kyoka Uganda!!.
Quote | Report to administrator
+2 #3 patrick mulundu 2016-08-22 12:08
That is why Besigye of FDC says the amendment of the land bill has hidden intentions
Quote | Report to administrator
+4 #4 Sebbalyante 2016-08-22 12:37
Surely how can UNRA fail to successfully negotiate with the rock owner(s)...and then bring such a case in the media? Could there be some conflict of interest on part of the UNRA negotiators? Mme Kagina should investigate this issue. There may also be need to equip UNRA negotiators with negotiation skills. Surely this case should not have come to the media unless they want to use it to hoodwink the unsuspecting public to support the idea of changing the constitution to take people's land compulsorily (i.e. by force).
Quote | Report to administrator
+7 #5 rachiu 2016-08-22 16:16
Surely, do we not have STANDARD rules in Uganda, I hear of so many Drs, PHD holders, Specialists blah blah weeh Oh Uganda!!! those tiles seem to be just white paper elephants of confused people acquiring fake knowledge! At the start of project if standard rules and procuredures had been set for compensations by a planning authority e.g for every acre of land acquired for national interest the cost is set? use formulas to derive costs of all acquisitions of ......God! Our education is indeed useless
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #6 webeshixty 2016-08-22 18:26
Quoting smusumba:
Tell us the name of the Rock owner and surely he is not alone. He must be working with some UNRA insiders.
A rock costing 45b. I remember one guy selling a wetland.
Kyoka Uganda!!.


Water everywhere, not a drop to drink! Creative Kagina is class apart when it comes to creative taxation to keep the yellow bus rolling.

Why waste time with stubborn PAC when Katosi & other major roadworks keeps on giving?

Hon Nganda told us last week how one hundred million shillings was sourced to buy Kaweweta training grounds only for Ellyn Kayanja to ferry the landlord to testify to YKM he was paid sixty million Kashillings.

As expected, No7 knew nothing of it, but always has his brown bhasa sacksful replenished. Maybe the compounds at statehouse is full of money trees!
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #7 tim 2016-08-22 20:46
Not long ago I read in this or other national newspaper here when MPs or UNRA officials went for the so called benchmarking visit to Ethiopia. It was written that their government first clears any incumberance before the contractor is handed a site. Here is the opposite. We the suffering taxes are overburdened by few persons. Kagina, over to you. Hope we shall not see such things in future projects!
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #8 Kamau John 2016-08-23 09:48
Wow, it would be interesting when the owner is finally identified, in this country we have seen it all.
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #9 Kato 2016-08-23 10:56
How do you start the construction phase without having secured the landscape that you are going to use doh!

and the mediocre MP's are just seated and listening to this no sense of outright incompetence trying to justify their agenda of stealing peoples land for free! and every one in the house just look on!!!

mediocrity is the Uganda disease. its common sense that once you start construction without having reached an agreement with land lords they will hold you at ransom. and justifiable so because you now come to them as desperate customers.

is this matter is interrogated, 95% chances that the idea of not settling this matter before construction was intentional to allow the negotiating party to take a kick back

by the way what type of rock are we talking about here costing 4 bn whatever. have they quantified the volume in terms of tons it would generate?

and how much is the cost of 1 ton. I assume its building rock material. my little moths cant add up. I doubt if the piece that will be removed even costs more that 50m at most. its not like stone grows. nor that they are going to use the entire area covered by the rock material! I rest
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #10 Bob Patrick 2016-08-23 11:29
Kill him and give the widow 100M... Equation solved...
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #11 Bob Patrick 2016-08-23 11:30
Kill the nigga, give the widow 100M, period. Equation solved...
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #12 Lakwena 2016-08-23 14:33
In other words, it is called "eating big in kavuuyo (confusion)". Otherwise, even if it is going to be blasted for graveling the road, how big or sacred is the rock to cost over Shs.4bn, according to the government valuer?

If the piece of land/rock is too expensive, why doesn't the government by the space above the rock and instead construct an overpass, and the leave the sacrosanct rock alone.
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #13 Lakwena 2016-08-23 15:30
Quoting Bob Patrick:
Kill the nigga, give the widow 100M, period. Equation solved...


Bob, would you like to do the killing?

In other words, easy said than done.

We have a similar rock in Bungatira Sub-county (Got [rock] Otira), Gulu District. Legend has it that it has the foot-mark of Jesus and his watchdog.

When the Gulu Northern Bypass to Southern Sudan will be built, I don't know how much we should charge the government for the Otira Rock, during M7's magic 2020 middle-income-decade?

I think Shs.48 trillion will be a better deal, than a mere Shs.48bn, for which Bob wants the owner of the controversial rock murdered, and the widow given Shs.100 million (mukade kikumi).
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #14 cayman 2016-08-23 17:20
Rock blocks? or concrete center dividers... those who are living esp in the U.S where such center dividers are prevalent & life safers whats are they called generally...... rock blocks sounds silly
Quote | Report to administrator
