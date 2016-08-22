Related Stories

Row over rock blocks Entebbe Expressway Written by JOSEPHINE NAMULOKI

Construction of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway has stalled over a rock that stands in the way, MPs heard last week.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has tried to negotiate with the owner of the rock and failed to agree a compensation figure in the last three years, the MPs were told on Friday.

Mary Kuteesa Kimuli, the legal director of UNRA, said the owner of the rock wants Shs 48bn in compensation, a figure, UNRA says is far beyond the value of rock.

“The value of that rock should not be more than Shs 4bn and therefore the land cannot be acquired until the dispute is settled,” Kimuli told the MPs during a consultative workshop held on August 19 in Kampala.

“You have then to engage the consultant to do a re-alignment, another plan to acquire more land before the road can actually get built and we are talking about an investment by government of 450m US dollars being stopped by an individual, whether they are being reasonable or not is a different story,” she said.

Part of the Entebbe Expressway under construction

She said government for the last three years has incurred more expenses because the contractor cannot get past the few meters of the road occupied by the rock.

Article 26 (2) (b) (i) of the Constitution provides for prompt payment of fair and adequate compensation prior to possession.

Kimuli said there is need for a multi-disciplinary land dispute resolution tribunal to enable compulsory land acquisition so that government projects can go ahead without unnecessary delays.

Kimuli also cited inter-party disputes centered on who receives the compensation award as another cause of delays for government projects.

“There is need to balance the protection of the rights to property versus the need for government projects to go on, these projects are being built for the people but if the people cannot let the projects happen, then we are frustrating ourselves as a country,” Kimuli said.

Unra executive director Allen Kagina said land acquisition is a problem for all agencies dealing with infrastructure. She said it is important for infrastructure to be given priority and then compensation dealt with afterwards.

Government wants to amend the Land Act to allow compulsory acquisition of land with compensation issues resolved later. Lands minister Betty Amongi says the amendments are meant to address delays of government projects brought on by compensation negotiations.

However, critics such as former FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye argue that the amendments are not in good faith. He says some ‘mafias’ in government will lean on the amendments to grab peoples’ land.

Kampala–Entebbe Expressway is a 36-kilometer road project being financed jointly by Exim bank of China and Uganda Government.









