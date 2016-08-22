Related Stories

Construction of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway has stalled over a rock that stands in the way, MPs heard last week.
The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has tried to negotiate with the owner of the rock and failed to agree a compensation figure in the last three years, the MPs were told on Friday.
Mary Kuteesa Kimuli, the legal director of UNRA, said the owner of the rock wants Shs 48bn in compensation, a figure, UNRA says is far beyond the value of rock.
“The value of that rock should not be more than Shs 4bn and therefore the land cannot be acquired until the dispute is settled,” Kimuli told the MPs during a consultative workshop held on August 19 in Kampala.
“You have then to engage the consultant to do a re-alignment, another plan to acquire more land before the road can actually get built and we are talking about an investment by government of 450m US dollars being stopped by an individual, whether they are being reasonable or not is a different story,” she said.
She said government for the last three years has incurred more expenses because the contractor cannot get past the few meters of the road occupied by the rock.
Article 26 (2) (b) (i) of the Constitution provides for prompt payment of fair and adequate compensation prior to possession.
Kimuli said there is need for a multi-disciplinary land dispute resolution tribunal to enable compulsory land acquisition so that government projects can go ahead without unnecessary delays.
Kimuli also cited inter-party disputes centered on who receives the compensation award as another cause of delays for government projects.
“There is need to balance the protection of the rights to property versus the need for government projects to go on, these projects are being built for the people but if the people cannot let the projects happen, then we are frustrating ourselves as a country,” Kimuli said.
Unra executive director Allen Kagina said land acquisition is a problem for all agencies dealing with infrastructure. She said it is important for infrastructure to be given priority and then compensation dealt with afterwards.
Government wants to amend the Land Act to allow compulsory acquisition of land with compensation issues resolved later. Lands minister Betty Amongi says the amendments are meant to address delays of government projects brought on by compensation negotiations.
However, critics such as former FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye argue that the amendments are not in good faith. He says some ‘mafias’ in government will lean on the amendments to grab peoples’ land.
Kampala–Entebbe Expressway is a 36-kilometer road project being financed jointly by Exim bank of China and Uganda Government.
The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has started demolishing illegal structures erected in road reserves and in areas procured for…
Wed 3 Aug 2016 | No comments
Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is seeking the relocation of market vendors from roads within the urban centres. Some of the…
Sat 20 Aug 2016 | 11 comments
Contractors who mistreat their workers by offering low salaries, inhumane accommodation facilities and poor health services will not get contracts…
Wed 10 Aug 2016 | No comments
The Auditor General’s latest report details several eyebrow-raising findings about public expenditure, including the almost double-inflation of the unit cost…
Fri 19 Aug 2016 | 15 comments
The High court has again been asked to quash the report of the Bamugemereire inquiry into mismanagement and corruption at…
10h ago | 5 comments
A rock costing 45b. I remember one guy selling a wetland.
Kyoka Uganda!!.
Water everywhere, not a drop to drink! Creative Kagina is class apart when it comes to creative taxation to keep the yellow bus rolling.
Why waste time with stubborn PAC when Katosi & other major roadworks keeps on giving?
Hon Nganda told us last week how one hundred million shillings was sourced to buy Kaweweta training grounds only for Ellyn Kayanja to ferry the landlord to testify to YKM he was paid sixty million Kashillings.
As expected, No7 knew nothing of it, but always has his brown bhasa sacksful replenished. Maybe the compounds at statehouse is full of money trees!
and the mediocre MP's are just seated and listening to this no sense of outright incompetence trying to justify their agenda of stealing peoples land for free! and every one in the house just look on!!!
mediocrity is the Uganda disease. its common sense that once you start construction without having reached an agreement with land lords they will hold you at ransom. and justifiable so because you now come to them as desperate customers.
is this matter is interrogated, 95% chances that the idea of not settling this matter before construction was intentional to allow the negotiating party to take a kick back
by the way what type of rock are we talking about here costing 4 bn whatever. have they quantified the volume in terms of tons it would generate?
and how much is the cost of 1 ton. I assume its building rock material. my little moths cant add up. I doubt if the piece that will be removed even costs more that 50m at most. its not like stone grows. nor that they are going to use the entire area covered by the rock material! I rest
If the piece of land/rock is too expensive, why doesn't the government by the space above the rock and instead construct an overpass, and the leave the sacrosanct rock alone.
Bob, would you like to do the killing?
In other words, easy said than done.
We have a similar rock in Bungatira Sub-county (Got [rock] Otira), Gulu District. Legend has it that it has the foot-mark of Jesus and his watchdog.
When the Gulu Northern Bypass to Southern Sudan will be built, I don't know how much we should charge the government for the Otira Rock, during M7's magic 2020 middle-income-decade?
I think Shs.48 trillion will be a better deal, than a mere Shs.48bn, for which Bob wants the owner of the controversial rock murdered, and the widow given Shs.100 million (mukade kikumi).