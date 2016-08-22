Related Stories

Traders’ land row sucks in police, court Written by Edris Kiggundu

Despite an interim court order confirming that Hajji Sulaiman Abdu Muhabuka is still the owner of a contested piece of land in Bweyogerere, a Kampala suburb, the local businessman claims his rival Mohana Rao, an Asian businessman, is trying to use state agencies to evict him.

The High court in 2014 ruled that Muhabuka should retain possession of the land on Block 236, Plot 338, and Block 236, Plot 1047 in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District, until the main suit is disposed of.

The order was re-affirmed last year by the Nakawa High court. In 2011, Asian businessman Mohana Rao, an employee of a heavy machinery company, sued Muhabuka for allegedly refusing to vacate the land he bought from Paul Wasswa.

Wasswa bought the land from the Eastern and African Trade and Development bank. The bank put the land up for sale after the Uganda Investment Oil and Transporter Company, a firm partly owned by Muhabuka, failed to clear a loan.

After four years of legal twists and drama, Justice Elizabeth Kabanda made an interim ruling to the effect that Muhabuka was the registered proprietor of the land. Unconvinced, Rao in March this year filed another application at Nakawa High court seeking to get temporary orders restraining Muhabuka from carrying out any developments on the land.

Susan Kanyange, the deputy registrar of the Nakawa High court, too, ruled in favour of Muhabuka.

“This court thus can’t try the same issue between the parties and I do not agree with counsel for applicant [Rao] that construction is a new issue, rather they are trying to bring up the issue in a new way,” Kanyange ruled.

Efforts to talk to Rao were unsuccessful but his lawyer, Richard Mulema Mukasa, told The Observer yesterday that the rulings Muhabuka is referring to are interim and do not take away the main suit.

“The main suit has always been in court since 2011. It has never been disposed of. These are interrogatory applications which are sub sets of the main suit. We have not made any movements on the main suit. The main suit is the one that holds the mainstay of the case,” Mukasa said.

Mukasa described Muhabuka’s victories so far as “little victories that are got in the battle not the war.”

He said he was disappointed with the way the case has dragged on blaming it on the inefficiency of the judiciary. Muhabuka told The Observer on Monday that besides refusing to pay him as court ordered, Rao had now ganged up with some agencies to try to reclaim possession of the land illegally.

“The case was settled by two courts of law but Mohana [Rao] has continued to claim that it is his land. On top of that he is bragging that he has connections in police and State House which will help him [to take the land],” Muhabuka said.

On March 15, 2016, Rao wrote to the commandant of the police’s land protection, seeking his intervention.

He wrote: “The above matter was fully investigated by your office as per attached documents. Surprisingly, the same suspects have gone ahead to disrupt our developments on the land. This is to call upon your good offices to go ahead and have them produced in courts of law and also avail us with protection as we develop the land.”

But the commandant of the land unit, ACP Julius Twinomujuni, declined to comment on the matter, saying he receives too many complaints to isolate one. Muhabuka says he believes all these are desperate tactics by Rao and his lawyers to try and manipulate state agencies to steal his land.



