Related Stories

18 months later, Mukono Mega City yet to take off Written by Siraje Lubwama

Created: 22 August 2016

A year and a half after President Museveni launched construction of a $100m satellite in Mukono municipality, not a brick has been laid by the investors – a prominent Ugandan and two Indian firms.

In February, last year, the president laid the foundation stone for Mukono’s Mega City Complex in and praised investors Habib Investments Ltd and APEXRI. Museveni commended businessman Habib Kagimu for inviting foreign investors to use the locally available land, and hailed the Indians for choosing Uganda. APEXR1 is a joint venture of Indian conglomerates R1 CORP and APEX GLOBAL.

In the joint venture, Habib Investments offered the 10 acre land, which translated into 25 percent shareholding. According to our sources, the project was supposed to kick off shortly after the presidential launch, but the Indian investors haven’t delivered on their part of the bargain.

And people familiar with the project claim Kagimu has since tried to reclaim his land and its title from his partners.

Artistic impression of Mukono Mega City

“Kagimu surrendered to Apex Global the land title for this proposed project, located off the controversial Mukono-Katosi road. Up to now nothing is going on and the proprietors of Apex have refused to surrender Kagimu’s land title back,” the source said.

When this writer visited the land at Wantoni last week, he saw no developments, except subsistence activities by Ugandan squatters. But later, Anthony Samuel, the project’s business development director, told us that the people still clinging on to the land were compensated and it is free of any encumbrance.

The initial plan includes construction of 1,260 two- or three-bedroom apartments and 87 shops to be sold to the public. This writer couldn’t interview APEXR1 Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, Rohit Pandit, for a comment but the chief executive officer of Habib Investments, Osman Ahmed Noor, said on August 19 that construction of the project would kick off soon.

“We still have the land title; we are still together with RI, our partners in this project. The project is still on; we are undergoing what you people call financial closure.

The project’s architectural plans are almost complete, so any time the project will kick off as planned with more innovations,” Noor said.

“Our plans are undergoing approval from the municipal authorities. Apart from the modern apartments and shops, we are also going to construct a modern nursery school, we will also have various social amenities which will include squash and swimming pools,” Noor added.



