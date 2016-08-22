Related Stories

18 months later, Mukono Mega City yet to take off

Written by Siraje Lubwama
Created: 22 August 2016

A year and a half after President Museveni launched construction of a $100m satellite in Mukono municipality, not a brick has been laid by the investors –  a prominent Ugandan and two Indian firms.

In February, last year, the president laid the foundation stone for Mukono’s Mega City Complex in and praised investors Habib Investments Ltd and APEXRI. Museveni commended businessman Habib Kagimu for inviting foreign investors to use the locally available land, and hailed the Indians for choosing Uganda. APEXR1 is a joint venture of Indian conglomerates R1 CORP and APEX GLOBAL.

In the joint venture, Habib Investments offered the 10 acre land, which translated into 25 percent shareholding. According to our sources, the project was supposed to kick off shortly after the presidential launch, but the Indian investors haven’t delivered on their part of the bargain.

And people familiar with the project claim Kagimu has since tried to reclaim his land and its title from his partners.

Artistic impression of Mukono Mega City

“Kagimu surrendered to Apex Global the land title for this proposed project, located off the controversial Mukono-Katosi road. Up to now nothing is going on and the proprietors of Apex have refused to surrender Kagimu’s land title back,” the source said.

When this writer visited the land at Wantoni last week, he saw no developments, except subsistence activities by Ugandan squatters. But later, Anthony Samuel, the project’s business development director, told us that the people still clinging on to the land were compensated and it is free of any encumbrance.

The initial plan includes construction of 1,260 two- or three-bedroom apartments and 87 shops to be sold to the public. This writer couldn’t interview APEXR1 Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, Rohit Pandit, for a comment but the chief executive officer of Habib Investments, Osman Ahmed Noor, said on August 19 that construction of the project would kick off soon.

“We still have the land title; we are still together with RI, our partners in this project. The project is still on; we are undergoing what you people call financial closure.

The project’s architectural plans are almost complete, so any time the project will kick off as planned with more innovations,” Noor said.

“Our plans are undergoing approval from the municipal authorities. Apart from the modern apartments and shops, we are also going to construct a modern nursery school, we will also have various social amenities which will include squash and swimming pools,” Noor added.

-1 #1 Zaitun 2016-08-22 09:18
I can see an innocent Ugandan dragged to surrender his land tittle against his will under the pretext of the wonders of accessing to 25% of the shares.

If everything has stalled, why are those Indians refusing to let the man go free with his land title?

Why can they not find another man, preferably one of the big shots in power- either M7 or his brother Salim- to rob so that they become great friends?

Who is behind this sinister activity of land-grabbing? You should not sell your souls to thieves for a piece of carbon. I prefer breathing my clean air while remaining poor but tilling my land.
+9 #2 ejakait engoraton 2016-08-22 09:50
So 10 acres of land is worth $25m.
I would not be surprised if tha same land title is not being used to secure financing.

I said right from the beginning dat the figures did not add up.
Let's wait n c
+1 #3 @edo_ug 2016-08-22 11:01
well this fits in well with the compulsory land give away story earlier where UNRA want to steal proples land...
0 #4 Madea 2016-08-22 22:55
''All I have to do is dream dream dream! and carry my subjects along''
0 #5 Muzukulu 2016-08-23 03:20
This reminds me of a so called Indian investor who was supposed to deliver bicycles for Local Councils but disappeared without a trace with 400,000 dollars or the AGOA Pakistani who caused financial loss worth billions in shinanigans
+1 #6 skeptic 2016-08-23 17:40
Mukono mega city my butt.... may be you impying mukono as another mega city slum that is to rival kampala capital city which is still in disarray with its uncoordinated traffic, flooding streets during the rainy season and all the chaos that comes with it.... by the way i'm surprised there are no boats to ferry people to & fro during the rainy season.......so me sharp entrepreneur look into that you will make a killing.
