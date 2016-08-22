Related Stories

Wolokoso: Minister misled on Saudi Arabia, Middle East Written by Observer Media Ltd

While Middle East is a region like East Africa, some junior officers in the directorate of labour seem to think that Saudi Arabia, a country in Middle East, is Middle East itself.

That is how they wrote a statement that left the state minister for labour, Herbert Kabafunzaki, in an awkward situation.

Throughout his statement to parliament on externalization of labour in Uganda, the minister kept reading things like: “Our children are going to Saudi Arabia in countries like Oman, Dubai, China, Asia, Kuwait and others to work as maids and they are mistreated… Majority of the girls who went to Saudi Arabia to work are suffering there and this, honorable members, this should not be allowed to continue,” Kabafunzaki said on Tuesday.

After the House was adjourned on Tuesday, some MPs left the chambers complaining about the minister’s speech.

“He kept on saying that United Arab Emirates in Saudi Arabia not knowing that the two countries are different,” Wolokoso overheard an MP from northern Uganda telling a colleague.

Wolokoso believes that the labour officers who wrote the statement misled the honourable minister. Geographers claim that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, UAE and Saudi Arabia are countries in the Middle East. Thailand, China, Malaysia are countries in Asia while Turkey is in Europe and Asia: Turkish capital Ankra is the continent of Asia while Istanbul city is in Europe.





Kawooya proud of being PAP member



Sembabule Woman MP Anifa Kawooya really understands how important it is to be a Member of parliament in a different country.

This was palpable last Wednesday, during a sitting of the Foreign Affairs committee meeting with ministry of foreign affairs officials led by state minister Okello Oryem.

Whenever it came to her time to speak, she kept reminding her colleagues, who are mere Ugandan MPs that: “Hon minister and members, I am a member of parliament for Sembabule district and I am a member of PAP [Pan African Parliament].”

As if fed up, however, one of the committee members – who is only a Ugandan MP – said: “But Hon member, we are already aware that you are a member of PAP, it is ok.”

Kawooya was recently also quoted in the media to have said that while her ‘haters’ could be in what they think are big positions like Ugandan minister, she was a member of two parliaments. Uganda has at least four MPs representing the country in the South-Africa-based Pan African Parliament.

Wolokoso can’t understand why the other MPs did not want to be reminded of Kawooya’s critical membership. It is as if they had nugu (envy) such that every time she gave the reminder, they felt like she was reminding them of their smallness.





Hon Kahonda Otafiire?



The whole world knows that Major General Severino Kahinda Otafiire is the minister for justice and constitutional affairs.

The whole world also knows that Kahinda is the former MP for Ruhinda in Mitooma district, after he was defeated by a one Capt Dononzio Kahonda.

But either some MPs have a cruel sense of humour or they do not know current affairs. Why else would one, for instance, refer to Minister Kahinda by the name of Kahonda, the man who defeated him?

It all started with Padyere MP Joshua Carter Anywarach who referred to Otafiire as “Kahonda Kahinda Otafiire”.

“Clarification Hon Kahonda Kahinda Otafiire ……….., Anywarach said.

Other MPs who rose on points of order, information or clarification continued calling the general ‘Kahonda’ or ‘Kahi, Kaho Otafiire’, perhaps to remind him that he was defeated by Kahonda.

However, the general kept calm as the MPs kept on calling him Kahonda, until his time to clarify came.

“Hon members I am general Kahinda Otafiire, the other person you are referring to can speak for himself,” Kahinda said in apparent reference to Kahonda, accompanying his statement with a prolonged laughter “haaa….haaaa”.

This caused excitement in the House with MPs cracked up. Even the no nonsense-speaker Rebecca Kadaga could not help laughing.





Hon Connie angers Maj Guma



The other day it was Mityana Woman Judith Nabakooba who annoyed her committee member Hon Ibrahim Yusuf Abiriga and this Thursday the “annoying prize” goes to Mbale Woman MP Connie Nakayenze Galiwango.

While chairing the parliamentary committee on Education, Hon Connie failed to given Ibanda North MP Guma Gumisiriza a chance to talk. Guma raised his hand several times to ask ministry of education officials a question or two but in vain.

He was not allowed, until he picked up his books, stood up grumbling and looked ready to go out of the committee.

As if scared of some repercussions for upsetting the retired soldier, Hon Galiwango pleaded: “Honourable, Honourable, Honourable please don’t go!” She immediately stopped Kashari South MP Nathan Twesigye who was on the floor, saying: “Hon Twesigye, first wait for Hon Guma to speak. You will speak later. Let Hon Guma say all what he wants to say.”

Not even Nakayenga’s soothing voice could cool Guma down. But at least, annoyed as he looked, he asked some questions. He was not like Abiriga who, the other week, said he was too angry with Nabakooba for ignoring his hand and if he spoke he would spoil all the good things the committee had talked about.

Next time Wolokoso goes to a committee and the chairperson does not see our hand, we will put on an angry face and threaten to walk out.





MP Angella torn over committees



Each member of parliament sits on one sessional committee (for one year) and one standing committee (two and a half years). But at times a member can be in dilemma when his/her two committees schedule meetings at the same time.

Faced with this kind of dilemma, Moroto Municipality MP Fred Angella seemed at a loss, especially after Foreign Affairs committee boss Rose Mutonyi Masaaba warned that dodging would attract sanctions such as missing foreign trips.

“But now, what shall we do? The two committees need us. You are saying your committee will not tolerate absentees. My chairperson of Local Government Accounts also needs our contributions, how shall we attend the committees at the same time without missing?”

Mutonyi did not directly solve Angella’s problem. We hope she will not punish the MP for missing foreign affairs to sort out local governments. Charity, after all, begins at home.







