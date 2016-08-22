Related Stories

Nambooze: I am fit to fight again Written by Edris Kiggundu

Betty Nambooze

Betty Nambooze, the Mukono municipality MP, says she is ready to go back to Parliament and fight bigger battles after more than two months on sick leave.

Nambooze spoke at her home in Mukono recently, during a prayer service organized to thank God for healing after surgery on her intestines in South Africa in July. According to Nambooze, doctors discovered that she had a severe inflammation of the intestines whose cause has not yet been ascertained.

“We are starting with ensuring that Gen Kale Kayihura goes to court. We shall arrest him as ordinary citizens because the constitution gives us those powers,” Nambooze said amidst applause from a sizeable gathering for family, friends and supporters.

Dr Kizza Besigye, the former FDC president, was the chief guest at the interdenominational service. Nambooze said she had humbled herself before God for giving her another chance to survive an illness.

Bishop Matthias Ssekamanya, formerly head of Lugazi diocese, who presided over the main ceremonies, prayed for peace, forgiveness and unity in the country.

“Politicians need our prayers since they have suffered so many disappointments,” Ssekamanya said.

Besigye said he had rejected calls from some quarters within the opposition that he resorts to use of arms to depose President Museveni because that method has proved that it cannot lead to sustainable democracy.

“You are asking me to give you guns, I will not do that. Museveni is not the first person to take power using the gun [in Uganda]. The person was a white man [colonialists]. When we went to the bush with Museveni, our vision was to give power back to the people but when we captured power, Museveni refused to honour this,” Besigye said.

Besigye suggested that the country must unite to end the power of the gun and give power back to the ordinary people without resorting to use of arms. That way, he said, even if it were him in power and he abused it, the people would organize and throw him out of leadership.

Pastor Happy Ngabo, famous for leading opposition prayers during the defiance campaign, said justice must prevail in the country.

“The land title [power] was stolen but it does not mean that the one who stole the land title is the owner of the land and the owner of the land cannot give up until he/she gets back the land,” Ngabo said.



