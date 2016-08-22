Related Stories

Land grabbing is a big issue, says Ssenyonga Written by Edris Kiggundu

Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga

JOHNSON MUYANJA SSENYONGA is the MP for Mukono South. A former mayor of Mukono municipality, he told Edris Kiggundu why parliament should quickly find ways of dealing with the rampant land wrangles in the country.



Why did you stand for parliament?

I was mayor of Mukono municipality. I am happy that I am now an MP. From what I have seen there is a difference with the way things are done at local level compared to parliament. Having served as mayor for more than four terms, I decided that it was time to move on. This was a long time and people can get fed up of you.



How have you found the process of transiting from being a mayor to an MP?

There has not been any difficulty because both roles are about service delivery.



You defeated Reverend Bakaluba Mukasa, a veteran politician. How did you do it?

It depends on the way you present your programmes to the voters. If you are a veteran like Bakaluba, you might take it for granted that people will just elect you. I presented my programmes in a different manner and I am sure that is why I won.



What are the major problems in your constituency?

Islands make up 80% of my constituency. There is Koome, Katosi, Mpata and so many others. These people have so many challenges like poor fishing methods, lack of access to medical facilities, poverty, poor education. I want to find a way of working with the central government to solve some of their problems.



Many times MPs make promises that are beyond their mandate and then end up not delivering. What is your view about this practice?

Of course some MPs do [promise what is outside their mandate] but it is not practical for MPs to do certain things like building hospitals and roads. That is why many who promised to do such things lost because the people told them they did not deliver. What an MP should do is to lobby the relevant authorities like donors, central government and local government to have services delivered to the people.



What issues do you want the 10th parliament to handle as a matter of national urgency?

The issue of land grabbing should come to an end. We should find money and compensate landlords so that we save bibanja land owners. This one is very crucial and must be handled well.



What is the one thing that has impressed you about this parliament?

I am impressed that parliament is trying to enhance the capacity of all MPs. We are being trained and sensitized on parliamentary etiquette.



What has annoyed you?

I have not yet got anything to annoy me because we have been here for only two months.



Which MP inspires you?

There are many.

Name one.

Rosemary Sseninde (Wakiso woman MP) because of the way she balances her work in parliament and in her constituency. Her constituency is very big and is largely opposition but she tries to cater for the demands of all the people.