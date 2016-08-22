Related Stories

Kagumire: a journalist who doesn’t believe in objectivity Written by Simon Kasyate

Rosebell Kagumire

ROSEBELL KAGUMIRE is a journalist, digital communication strategist, public speaker and award-winning blogger. She shared her life story with Simon Kasyate, the host of Capital FM’s Desert Island Discs programme.



Welcome to the show.

Thank you Simon, it is a pleasure to be here.



Who is a blogger?

A blogger is a serious person. Blogs are ways to express yourself, telling the story the way you see it. The way you want to see it. So, it is not necessarily journalistic, it is a story-telling kind of thing, without rules and restrictions.



But how do we rein in errant people who post without a head of judgment?

I believe in freedom of expression. Unless they are breaking any laws, being errant is not a crime. You know I have an advantage of being a journalist and a blogger. So, I can see the advantages; as a journalist, you are really protected by your media house, but as a blogger, it is actually a risk to put out content.

So, anyone who blogs and they have a good following, it is a place where you have to prove yourself. You have to grow your audience. You have to have something to say for people to know your blog. So, in a way, that regulates it. If you really are errant, maybe you will attract some errant crowd.



Who is Rosebell Kagumire?

My father is Kagumire. I come from Bushenyi district, from Igara East. I was born in a sub-county called Kyabugimbi. They always joked about it being one of the backward places while we were growing up. It has really changed a lot. I was there for 18 years. I only came to Kampala to study at Makerere University. I studied in my village school called Kyobina primary school.



What was your primary school like?

We were not that many people at the time, in the early 90s. So, it was a good school. It used to pass people in first grade. It was doing much, much better than it is doing right now. We had a boarding section at some point and everyone wanted to be in that school because it was performing very highly.

Actually my home was outside the school. So, I didn’t have to go into boarding school. It would take you like five to ten minutes to get to school. But at the same time it was a village school. You go for PE. It was my godmother who was my teacher and we were going for PE. You know you remove all your clothes and you are actually on your feet to go for PE.

On this one day, the teacher teased us. And I was most likely the youngest kid in class. She teased us that today we have to remove all our clothes. I was always in front because I was really small. And I was the first person to actually be gullible and drop everything down and all the kids looked at me and laughed! I felt embarrassed.



Let’s go back to the Kagumire homestead: do you have any siblings?

I have four brothers and one sister. I am the third born. That explains my energy. We always fight to be seen. You are trying to create your own space. Somehow it shapes the way you turn out. My mom is an incredible woman. She was, I think, for some time one of the very few veterinarians at the district. She has been working there since the late 70s, in Bushenyi.



Where was your dad?

My dad was at home. He used to work before, in the East African Post, but left his job and went back home. So, I was with my dad as a child more than my mother. But I also had my grandmother who would take care of us mostly; and my mom basically married in the neighborhood.

So, it was incredible to be born in such a homestead where every relative is next door. My mom was a working mom but I never felt the gap because I had everybody looking after me. I think it was also good for her.



You have a talkative and naughty adult life: how were you as a child?

I was never any quiet. I was this kid who would want to go for holidays. I had an aunt and I would go to spend holidays at her home. I would go there and come back with incredible stories and my siblings would actually listen to me.

I was a story-teller. I would dance for people. I was that kind of kid who was out there. I am not embarrassed. I am so aware of my environment.



On the stories you would tell, on the scale of ten: where zero is a can of lies and ten is the truth, where would the truth-meter go?

If I was a liar at that age, I would be gone. I was really good at capturing moments. Like going to a place and bring back a story to somebody and paint the picture. My mom tells me that at one time I think one of my grandfathers were passing through our home every morning.

Then I asked my mom that ‘is my grandfather a night dancer?’ I was always questioning. I believe I was a nice kid to be around. And that is how I started school quite early because I wanted to follow my auntie. It helped me actually. I easily skipped classes because every class I went in, I was passing highly.





How many classes did you skip?

Only the lower ones. Those kindergarten one, A, B C D where everyone had to go through. My mother once told me she was vaccinating someone’s cattle and a man asked her ‘you must be Rosebell’s mother.’ She used to ‘beat’ us in class. Beat to mean top the class…



Did you then have an idea why you were going to school and what you wanted to be?

All of us kids, at some point someone asks you what do you want to be and I just find it to be a superficial question. Children relate to their environment. You know! If I am in barracks, I want to be a soldier. I remember when I left the village school, like the last two years, I moved to Bushenyi.

I lived there before I finished primary six and seven. I was staying with my mother at a place where she was working at the district. So, I actually stayed there with my mom and my last two siblings. As a kid of around eight, nine, I was already taking care of my brothers at the weekend, or four days a week when my mother was not around. From there, my first year of secondary school, I went to Kyezooba Girls.



Was this the place you wanted to be in?

My first choice was Bweranyangi but I missed it by one point. It was actually very demoralizing to go to this school. I remember first day, my mom dropping me and I was in tears. Anyway, I quickly adapted and I was actually one of the fastest runners in my school.

I have medals in my house. Because of that sporting discipline, next year I was able to get a position in Bweranyangi. I spent the rest of the five years of my secondary life in Bweranyangi.



As a sports lady, there was this tendency of calling you a tomboy…

It is okay. I think you need to understand women’s bodies. When women are adolescents, they can look like anything.

And it is okay to look like a boy, it is not a crime. I don’t think that society wants to criminalize a person for looking like a boy or a boy looking like a girl. I think that is bullying.



That is what you think now. But we are talking about then…

I didn’t care. There were so many people in school who were like me…actually one of them is Anne Kansiime [the comedian], she has always joked about being a tomboy.





What sport did you play?

I played volleyball, netball and football. And I was an athlete, running 10,000m. You know!



Football!

Yes. Actually in my last two years at school, they introduced football, which I thought was powerful because we tend to think football is meant for men only. I remember the first time I came to school, we had a headmistress who asked me ‘Rosebell, what do you want to be?’

I looked around and I said a teacher. Up to today I don’t know why I said it. With all due respect to teachers, but I think I am a bit impatient. When people are so slow, I am like come on!

Even in school, when a teacher would give me like an explanation, and at the end a kid puts up a hand and says I didn’t get it. I am like ohhh God! How did you not get it!? It is such a character that I want to keep at bay because it is dangerous. It shouldn’t be, not everybody is on your wavelength. That is why I say I am not qualified to be a teacher.

So, I was supposed to be a lawyer apparently, but I actually didn’t get the points to be a lawyer. I wasn’t brilliant enough.



You were brilliant enough for what?

To be a journalist. I went and studied Mass Communication at Makerere and I was there on government scholarship. I have enjoyed my time as a journalist.



How did you take this new freedom at the university?

I think it depends on one’s background. Most children never experience any freedom. Now you are away from your parents and you have to realize that you are an adult. It can be difficult to navigate that transition. I went to Makerere and there were all these stories of you are from the village.

That girls at Makerere have to dress in a certain way. You must fit in, the pressure to appear in a higher status when you are actually a Kagumire from the village and your parents are not that well-off. For me, that freedom that distracts people, I had another burden to prove that I am worth it. I am at the university and I have made it. For me, it was never good enough to be second…I started interning at the Daily Monitor quite early in my course.



How did you get in there?

Long story. My lecturer gave me a recommendation to go to Peter [Mwesige]. When I came to Makerere with all the enthusiasm from the village, knowing this is the highest institution in the country. Then after the first two months, I came to the reality of what Makerere really is.

Lecturers are not there on time, you know these things people are talking about today, we faced them long time. It was shocking for me. I knew in time that I was not getting what I wanted in life. I aggressively went out and said I better find something to do.

I asked for that recommendation. I have an uncle who works at Daily Monitor. When I saw his bylines… I was proud of him; he was my inspiration. Before I came to university, I stayed with him and he would guide me.



How did you feel entering the newsroom as a young student?

I knew I was here to learn. It’s not that I was coming to practice. People I made friends with in those first days have still been my friends. I don’t know, when girls enter newsrooms, they always think that as a woman, you should be doing some softer stories.

Go to the features desk. It is good journalism but we shouldn’t stereotype women that they can’t be a certain desk. So, for me I stuck on the political news desk, even as an intern I would go with senior journalist to cover protests, who would show me around. I gained a lot of experience from them. That was 2003/2004.



How was the experience like when you got your first pay?

I was just a student trying to survive. You know you are paid per story. You no longer eat in the mess. I still had siblings going to school, it felt good to spend your own money, not ask your parents. So, here I was at 20 years old and no longer asking money from my parents.



The issue of dating comes in at this stage.

Like I said, I always had a purpose. I had managed to get to university and a job, which many people can’t. I think I was this career-driven person because I spent so little time at the university by the way.

Whenever I went to university, the life people were living was way below; they were still trying to enjoy life. I did not date anybody at university because earlier on I was in the newsroom seeing a different aspect of life. But also being in the newsroom, you don’t want to put your two legs out and say how deep is the river? It took me some good years to first get and say this is my career to be able to date.



What are those memorable moments as a journalist for Ugandan local media?

Courtroom, covering Besigye’s rape trial. I couldn’t believe it. It went on and on. I covered the rape trial and the treason trial. But particularly the treason trial I was in the courtroom once and this guy, who was among the suspects of the PRA looks at me and he tells me you must be Kagumire’s daughter. He is one of the suspects!

I am like what is this! Then he tells me who he is. The guy was from my village. It was a sad story that his family could not come to see him. Nobody was there to see him and he told me all those stories….I remember going to northern Uganda when the war was ending.

For me, having grown up in Bushenyi, I had never heard a gunshot in my life. War was something my father told me about how he survived Idi Amin’s soldiers. I could not relate. Maybe at the few times when we were at Bweranyangi when the ADF would attack the west, we were actually scared. But we never saw anything.

So, on my first bus to Gulu, there are all these children. It was very heartbreaking. I could not go through, you know interviewing these young women who were abducted and are brought back, they are my age and they already have children who they don’t know their father. You realize that you are very privileged…but I think emotions are important.

You approach each story with a certain bias. It is always important to know those biases and try to curb them down, not to affect your story. I think it is important to capture the raw emotions of somebody. That is why I have a problem of saying you have to be objective, I think you have to be balanced, but objectivity is not there.





You left local journalism at a young age: do you have any regrets?

I worked for Daily Monitor. I have worked for Uganda Radio Network. We began NTV. I worked at The Independent for a couple of months. I left for my masters in Costa Rica, which was a great experience. I studied my masters in Media, Peace and Conflict studies.

I wanted to be a journalist and tell a story but I also wanted to turn the world in a different way. Talking about the media here, I just thought, when I went out and came back, I wanted to do things in a certain way and I just felt the environment couldn’t.

For me, if you are trying to run ahead of the pack, sometimes you can’t and then things don’t fall in place for you. But then I don’t think that I will not return. Once in a while I return to writing. I have travelled to over 40 countries and gained amazing experience and looked at how other countries operate. I think that in life, you should try to expand your horizons.



As a lady travelling the world and doing things that you do, are there some peculiar challenges by virtue of your gender?

You must always know what you want to do. Having a rough idea of the life you want. I always say we brag about putting more women in the university and after they have finished university, you go to graduation parties and people are asking their daughters where the husband is. That is very troubling.

It is troubling to hear people asking their sons what is your next job and asking their daughters for their husbands. It is like you have educated your child to just arrive there and just get married not to do something else. I think that we have to break those barriers.



But is Mr Kagumire not concerned that his 33-year-old daughter is not attached to anybody and is moving the world pursuing her career…

That is tough for my father.



When it bothers him, it must bother you…

I would not say that it would affect me so much. I believe that he is from another generation and also that pressure to see the daughter be something but at the same time I have conversations with him.

For me, he seems understanding and at the same time you can’t pull away all that idea of someone wanting you to be something. I think what you want to break is the idea that people should decide what you have to be.



Where do we see you in the next five, ten years?

I believe that I can’t rule out that I would want to be in a position of leadership. I have traveled in the small corners of Uganda…If educated Ugandans sit somewhere and expect someone else to change our country, we will let wrong hands deliver us in a wrong place.



If you were marooned on a desert island and asked to take one thing or one person, what or who would you take?

My little flask of ram.





