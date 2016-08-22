Related Stories

The first victory over the dictator is unity – Muntu Written by Sulaiman Kakaire

Gen Mugisha Muntu

For the last four years since he became Forum for Democratic Change party president, retired MAJ GEN MUGISHA MUNTU has been preoccupied more with resolving internal conflicts in the party than implementing the party’s strategic plan.

These conflicts have pitted members who back Muntu against supporters of FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala-Mafabi. Recently, they have disagreed on the appointing of individuals to vacant positions on FDC’s National Executive Committee. Sulaiman Kakaire asked Muntu about the persistent disagreements.



Your internal disagreements refuse to go away, which has made one senior member argue that it is your patience holding the party to stay together!

At times we have different viewpoints of how organisations are conducted; at times some people look at it differently from the way I may be looking at it...in as far as I am concerned those discussions are healthy in an organisation.

I am not someone who is rigid. I am very flexible when it comes to hearing counter proposals that are constructive. But also as a leader at times I have to be firm. So, if we have maturity in an organisation, that kind of engagement is healthy, as long as everybody is focused on building and strengthening the organisation. The only problem comes in if you find people counter for other reasons which sometimes are not expressed. However, in management you have also to know how to deal with such.



How do you deal with a situation where you nominate 27 people for appointment as deputy secretaries and your secretary general and group reject them as unsuitable?

It is not like that...there were some proposals – that is it possible to adjust here adjust there? And I kept on responding because some of the names they had raised I had talked to those people and they were comfortable serving in a different council. I will not go into names but the names I was given of people, particularly the people I had talked to, they confirmed to me that they were not comfortable serving in those positions.

But some people are twisting the information. You see the mandate to appoint belongs to the president. The president proposes, NEC discusses and adjustments can be made. Indeed, I am open to those adjustments but I am also ready to defend the appointments where I also think they are necessary because at the end of the day I do assessments.



Joyce Ssebugwawo, the vice president for Buganda, reportedly raised concerns that you did not consult your vice presidents...

I have ever been a senior leader but even when a list like that was being worked on, I do not remember being consulted. But I would never complain because that was the mandate of the president. However, consultations are important.

I always make them. But at time because of maybe being busy or at times if the person you want to consult is not available, you do not make them. When such situations arise and I find it a legitimate issue that I made a mistake not to consult, I always apologise to the person for the good of the organisation.

Alice Alaso, who is also a vice president, told me you consulted her. Did you consult only within your camp? Some people say you are already scheming for next year’s party presidential election?

It is nothing like that to be honest with you; because as far as I am concerned the next election we have got 1000 delegates these are only 27 people first and foremost. Two, even if you have NEC, it does not necessarily mean you will win an election.

When two or three people contend, they have to get campaign teams within and out, it does not mean that the one who has a majority even in parliament or even in NEC, would necessarily have a bigger advantage.

To me, I have told colleagues that I have worked comfortably for the last whole year with colleagues in NEC, 80 percent of whom did not support me. I give them space to operate. I do not undermine anybody. I do not fight anybody and therefore it is up to us as leaders to operate in ways to win over people to give you support when it comes to an election.

However, when you are trying also to advance a program, you have to know the person who will be ready and willing to implement the program.



Some members on the other side fear you have intentions of defeating the defiance campaign… that is why they are proposing people like Mubarak Munyagwas. Are you anti-defiance?

I do not operate that way. I operate for the long term. I am trying to build a firm foundation for the party, which when I am handing it over, it is well organised and steadfast. I cannot operate on the basis of something that is just one month or two months away. I just would not do that. Why would I have waited for a full one year, I would have brought that list one year ago.

That time the situation was so intense. If I was someone who just panics or cares about my own protection, that is when I would have done it. I wanted also to create a situation people would understand, to work with people even when they did not support you.

When I competed with Dr Besigye, about 400 or 500 delegates didn’t vote for me. When I was competing for the presidency later, there was that assumption that that very group would not vote for me. But because of the manner within which I conducted myself even after losing to Dr Besigye, majority voted for me.

All the time I lost to Dr Besigye, I conceded and retreated to doing party work and with him. Even this time, I was party president and he was flag bearer, I didn’t wait for anything I went behind him immediately and went with him across the country.



Maybe this is about the failure of the party to harmonise the two messages – of party building and defiance...

The two are not in conflict. They can be side by side; one in the short term and the other in the long term because party development is not necessarily for removing the regime. It is also necessary for managing and developing the country.

You can only use defiance for short term. When you change the regime, you are not going to defy your own regime. You have to form government. The problem I find, there is a group of people who seem not to realise that taking over government with a short term objective is not good.

Managing a country is as critical as taking power because if we want to meet our short term targets, we must also transform this country, we must prepare for that. You cannot prepare after taking over power. The post-Museveni period is going to be so complicated. I participate in defiance. It amazes me when people think that it is contradictory but that is what we have to do.



But have you done a careful study of the two-pronged approach?

The two pronged approach is inevitable. It’s imposed on us by the conditions prevailing in the country. I mean you have to use it but there are also inclinations to go into defiance. There are people who go into defiance then there are those who will not.

There are those in defiance who will not go into party development like capacity building and training for structures and all sorts of things that are formal and as such you have to let them go engage their adrenalin... Let those who are versatile do both. The moment all of us as leaders recognise this, there will be no need for conflict.



But the definition of defiance is not yet clear. You said the elections were rigged but decided to appoint the leadership in Parliament. Don’t you see the contradiction, validating a government you say is illegitimate?

We are not validating the election. Absolutely not. I mean, why are there so many challenges, for examples, in the courts for parliamentary seats? We decided as a party to demand electoral reforms.

We are to continue demanding that through different channels. The regime is politically illegitimate...Then you do things that change that reality into the reality that you desire to see.



Gen David Sejusa says that that approach requires complying with tools defined by the dictator which would make it impossible for you to take power.

You see, the method of building the new culture of democratic practices within the party is important, even as you contest against the dictatorship, whatever impediments you meet on the outside.

If, for instance you use civil disobedience to change the regime but you’re already building internal democracy within the party, you will be different from the regime that you removed. But if you blind your eyes and you are not building internal democracy, you will get there and will not be different from him..



But this culture seems not to be growing, as Muntu and Besigye can compete, you fear being subjected to the processes, which is the reason why some of your members stormed The Democratic Alliance meeting when you felt that your candidate was likely not to become the choice for the alliance.

We did not authorise that. We even condemned that. That team which came to say that FDC must pull out of TDA. We said ‘forget it; we will continue with TDA’. We continued up to the time we failed to get a single candidate but even when we disengaged, it was in an orderly fashion.

Are you comfortable with the outcome of TDA?

Unfortunately the only failure I see in TDA was the failure of us as the leaders in TDA to know that TDA should not have been tied around only one objective of getting a single candidate. That whatever the outcome of the process that there was a likelihood of being confronted with a situation like this, we are now facing.

That therefore even when we had faced the situation, like we faced that time, that we would need to have kept on working on all other things that were necessary for us to keep the fight against a dictatorship. This should have been for before, during and after the election.



Your leadership is soon coming to an end, are you happy with your performance so far?

I am happy. I would have hoped that I would have had a [smoother] period within which to manage the party. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a smooth period because the last four years I have been going through turbulence after turbulence.

I can tell you that Dr Besigye, fortunately, never faced any turbulence because all the times I competed against him, the moment I lost against him I would go fully behind him. So, we never had any contradictions even on methods, even when I would propose a certain way of doing things. The moment I would lose on it, I would never contend against that because I know that stability in the party is very important.

When you’re working against a dictatorship the first point of victory is unity within an organisation. Unity of purpose and cohesion. That does not mean you don’t have difference in opinion; you debate in a civil way, but the moment you [decide], you move behind that position. But if there is permanent contestation it creates instability.

One of the achievements I can talk about is that, in spite of the turbulence we have been going through, I and my senior colleagues we have managed to keep this party together. There are many parties that fall apart; many would have fallen apart if they had gone through these turbulences.

Two, I have focused and put more effort in building a strong organisation, because if I was focused on building myself this party would not be together. We would just have gone the path most parties on this continent take. We have built structures, trained leaders. Not to the extent we would have desired: certainly, no. But at least as a starting point at the basis we can continue building.

After taking over we conducted elections, we selected a party flag bearer; we did primaries – we could not in some areas, actually less than ten. Although there people who have capitalised on those four areas where primaries didn’t happen, we managed to do what we could.

And the decisions we took were purposeful because again we were looking at the stability of the party...For me I never go into the blame games. I just look at the weaknesses in the organisation and work to see that there is no repeat of that, so that we build strength.



The party seems not to have found new frontiers of fundraising, why?

Again we have not done well on the front of fundraising. You know human nature is that for you to make an investment in something, you must be expecting good returns on your investment.

But if you have got a party which people think is going to tear up because of the fights...people will be apprehensive to put in money. That is why I am always reminding my colleagues that we should do things that make people trust us.



Some people in your camp say that your predecessor did not surrender the donors’ contacts to you. Is this the case?

No, no, no. Even when we were working with Dr Besigye, I was on the committee that helped us fundraise. I do not think there was any difference than now.

If I remember in the elections of 2006, we used about Shs 800 million; in 2011 we used about Shs 4bn; in 2016, we used about 2.8bn and we have been the same faces then and now. So, to me the reason is more than that. It is more about how people see the organisation and having trust in it. We can have differences in opinion but how we manage them is important.



Around 2012/13, the party developed a strategic plan but you seem not be implementing it.

What can you focus on when you are focused on maintaining stability in the party? Then you are operating in a regime that works towards breaking and compromising you. Fortunately, we have not been compromised; a few individuals can go but most of us are here and new people are joining us.



At least one analyst has claimed that Dr Besigye is growing but FDC is not: do you agree?

People who judge things in the short term can have such a perception. For those who believe in the long term we are building structures. Look at the Democratic Party, Republicans, Labour or the Tory; they are hundreds of years.

They are not built around physical structures but ideas and values. Around orientations. They have built a particular culture; that is what sustains an organisation that is long lasting. I am not bothered by those who build things around short term.



Where do you see FDC in the next five years?

Depends on what we do now. If we continue rallying together and resolving our internal contradictions and getting together in our management and organisation, I have no doubt that we will take power and have no doubt that we shall use that power to transform this country.



