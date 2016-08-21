Related Stories

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen. Edward Kale Kayihura has cautioned police officers against rushing to arrest suspects without carrying out thorough investigations.
According to Kayihura, rushing to arrest suspects without sufficient investigations only creates problems for the force. He was responding to reports of arrests of several boda boda motorists prior to his visit to Kibuku district to commission Kilika police station on Saturday.
The police station was built in collaboration between residents and crime preventers in the area at the tune of Shs 8m. Residents decided to construct the police station following a spate of gruesome murders in the area between 2013 and 2014.
"[When] you arrest, you create a problem within the community and in most cases it does not even help solve anything. Let us do more of investigation before arresting. The new police policy is community policing. For such small cases like arresting boda boda riders, was it necessary? And then after they heap all the blame on me as if it was orders from above. That once the IGP is here; you arrest all boda boda riders. Uh-huh, I have nothing to do with it, don’t include me in those issues. He will get on the floor of parliament and blame me, Mr I already have enough cases that am dealing with", he said.
Kayihura urged the officers to use the neighbourhood watch to stem crime in their areas.
“Use neighbourhood watch, use crime preventers and trail the suspects. Once you have enough evidence that is when you can arrest and then go to court. This is a directive now - a method of law enforcement under community policing. What distinguishes you from the traditional police is that; you don’t start by arresting [but] most of you are still in that old tradition of policing. You are quick to arrest yet you don’t even have enough cells to put them [suspects]. Why do you rush to arrest? Because that is the easy way? The distinctive factor is you don’t arrest”, he said.
The IGP's statement come a few days after he and his junior commanders were dragged to Makindye Chief Magistrate's court by a group of lawyers for torturing the supporters of Dr Kizza Besigye, the former Forum for Democratic Change party presidential candidate.
They are wanted to answer charges of torture after they were captured on camera mercilessly beating Besigye's supporters who were cheering and following him after his release from Luzira prison last month.
The damage has been done and all your sugar coated bitter words can't heal the bleeding souls of law abiding Ugandans especially those who oppose the Dictator's regime, FG&MYC.
Kampala few months ago.
One young policeman, married with three children was accused by one elderly women that he came to her house at 2.am and raped her.
He was arrested the next day and we, the friends and family went to see him and talk to police to release him. After several hours, police was sent to talk to that women.
She fled away. She could not be contacted by phone at all.
Lesson to be learnt-- do not rush to arrest people without proper investigation.
Law must be observed, but you must have ample evidence to put someone behind the bars.
My young friend was lucky -he only spent one night behind the bars but he was humiliated and put to stay in prison with people who really did crime. In other countries he would be compensated for wrong imprisonment.
You are now mugged dear burger. it is a question of time that your same institutional directive will have a bite of you. good time hooligan!
The question is why wait when you are under pressure from all corners of government arms and stakeholders including those whom you have tortured to issue this instruction publicly?
Ugandans do not hate you, they hate your torturous acts on them when in most cases they have not breached any law.
The relationship between you and the general public is at crossroad and severely constrained! There is clearly no trust and the level of public confidence in the polic has gone below freezing point! It's time to change!
Now that the shoe is on the other foot KK is introducing new rules.
No. No. You will face the law just as KB and other opposition leaders have faced under your orders.
Answer: If KK is so affraid of boda bodas and the like, it means that he is also too cowardly to ever think of or try appointing himself as our next president. I can for now have no nightmares.
I am informed that a mare is a female horse. Personally I do not like mares, leave alone them visiting me at my 100% reserved prime time. [You can guess who has reserved my nights].
Whichever route he choses, pro or anti establishment, disused C'doms could only get discarded!
Just think of Carlo Arube scenario.
Dear Mr Nakasero, we now know what you do. You intimidated the rape victim to seek safety from your lot. That cannot be justice.
Anyway, I agree with you that you caused the victim to shut-up and that is how you solved that rape crime, isn't it?. Some "Ugandans" can be very proud of that, I presume.
You need to be prosecuted for the crimes against humanity.
Nothing new about community policing! What was special branch, an equivalent of fbi or mi5 that KK killed doing?
Young Ugandans (post 1986) should not be duped! Does anybody remember KK & Kaweesis disastrous attempt to break the three tire criminal investigation system in favour of source investigation?
My story is 100% true but you perverts can always change things and put them in a wrong perspective.
That is why people hate you and your politicians since they know the difference. The story is only one example how things happen.
In this case, the thug, that woman, was falsely accusing my good friend, young policeman in order to create confusion in
Moleng, Ugandans are tired of wrong-doers, therefore forget the PR (false relation) gimmick.
This is because you cannot separate a criminal from his/her crime, e.g, the murderer from murder, so there is nothing wrong with hating Gen Kayihura for his brutality, and let him know it.
In other words, to hate a criminal is not a hate crime. But to hate the innocent is hate-crime.
What about the cost of all the unnecessaryAK47 guns and the monstrous Mambas and teargas truck; just to molest opposition supporters; how many police posts and Stations would have been built?
In other words, as a reminder, since 2009 (7 years), after the Kayunga riot, which got Natete Police Station burnt to ashes; when is M7/Kayihura going to cause the reconstruction of Nateete Police Station?
Otherwise, NRM is a good for nothing government. Since Adam/Eve and their nakedness; Nateete Police Station is the most primitive, disgraceful and dehumanizing police station (cigiri) in a Capital City on earth.
Steady Progress Oyeh!
Afende, sorry for the plight of that young man. I understand that the woman was paid to disappear. I'm sure Our Officers knew the protocol for evidence collection after sexual assaults, otherwise the woman would have not high tailed from that place.
Do you even ask where he is going? And every time you arrested him what was the crime?
This is a mere cosmetic gesture in an attempt to save face after the law caught up with him.
This shameless Kayihoror has no idea his new stunt is as obvious as yellow lipstick on the lips. LIke an ostrich,it can't fly.
Now we know what is what!ForwardGal lant General KK!!!Down with opposition liars and haters!!
Where is the government???? That's how low things are.