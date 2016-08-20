Related Stories

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is seeking the relocation of market vendors from roads within the urban centres.
Some of the markets that UNRA wants removed from the roadsides include those in Kalerwe, Kireka and Busega in Kampala, and Abayita-Ababiri on Entebbe road in Wakiso district.
UNRA executive director Allen Kagina, says that a number of markets keep springing up on every road that is constructed posing a lot of danger to road users. Kagina was speaking at a consultative conference with Members of Parliament at the Kampala Serena Hotel yesterday.
"When we construct roads, it changes people's livelihood, one of the things that has happened especially around the roads radiating out of Kampala and major towns closer to Kampala, people very quickly build markets," Kagina said.
Kagina attributed road accidents on the Northern-bypass and Kireka-Banda area along Jinja road on the vendors who jam the roads and people end up being knocked especially in the night.
"I think the Northern-bypass has three markets in the day and around four markets at night and these completely block the road. So what was supposed to be a quick route around town has been a major hindrance, in fact it is faster to go through town than to use the Northern-bypass", Kagina said.
Kagina also explained that it takes a person three hours at Abayita-Ababiri when they are leaving or going to Entebbe because of a roadside market that ‘narrows’ the road - causing unnecessary traffic jam.
She said that officials from UNRA will soon be going on a campaign to sensitise the public not to build markets in road reserves. Kagina said that on average, every week two people are knocked dead around the Kireka market .
“We have seen on the Northern-bypass the growth of the markets and they start at about 5.30 to 6pm and then by 9-10pm it is full blown. They are using tadooba [paraffin candles] and you can’t see. Children are crossing the road, women are carrying things on their heads and vehicles just ram into them. There are many deaths on the Northern-bypass, Kalerwe, Abayita-Abibiri, when you are leaving the airport or your moving towards the airport and you can get stuck there not because the road is narrow but because it is being jammed by people who are selling and buying. And because they are selling and buying, it means those who have come to buy, come in the taxi and stop at that very spot. Sometimes you find 5-6 taxis adjacent to the market”, she said.
Kagina also cited the need to carry out a study on a burden posed by traffic jam on the country’s economy.
"Everybody has a lead car, sometimes lead cars are in a jam themselves, one lead car has jammed another and another, it just doesn't make sense anymore," Kagina said.
“We have not done this [study] but I think it is something we should take up and actually analyse the cost of that [traffic jam] to the economy. If you’re coming to work in the morning and you’re stuck at a market for 3 hours, what does that translate into as far as productivity is concerned? Because, if you’re supposed to be on the job [for] 8 hours and you can only be there for four hours that means you have cost the economy that amount of hours and yet you are going to be compensated for it in your salary. So, that is a study we must do see what traffic jams are costing us”, she added.
She said that UNRA has information that Uganda has lost tourists to Kenya and Rwanda because of heavy traffic on Entebbe-Kampala road.
“Those markets have brought us enormous problems. It is very hard to control people in markets. Everyone has their motives and destination so you can’t channel them and direct them where they should pass because it is a market. The problem comes when they put a market on a road with heavy traffic; they cause traffic jam as well as increasing accidents. Northern-bypass, Kalerwe, Nansana, Busega all has markets that shouldn’t be there because they are on the road.
The main purpose for the construction of the Northern bypass was to ease traffic out of the city. But now the bypass doesn’t serve that purpose anymore because markets are blocking traffic. We are in the process of expanding the Northern bypass to make it a dual carriage way but even if we do that, it will have no meaning for as long the markets are still on roads.”, she added.
These markets are a source of income to thousands and so they can coexist by the road sides with proper safety guide lines .
Uganda can be build to match the life and the norms of Ugandans instead of conforming to Uganda.
Next should be taxis that load in the middle of the bypass instead of at the designated taxi stops.
After that, tackle boda bodas, actually you could start with them. The carnage they've caused on our roads both urban and rural!
The problem with your idea just like the kcca policies is that it's vulnerable if rushed and harshly implemented.
We also have permanent structures that are in road reserves in many urban places can we demolish them at owners cost to have neutrality. Otherwise we shall be targeting the poor traders using road reserves yet the rich continuously and permanently abuse the same standard.
(1) population growth, means more people using the roads, (2) income growth means more people are buying cars, (3) narrow streets means that our narrow pre-independenc e roads don't match with the growing number of people and cars,
(4) driver indiscipline, this is perhaps the most serious problem on our roads. Most of the drivers on our roads don't have any regards towards road and traffic discipline.
So for Kagina to arbitarily single out the markets is equivalent to going for the chicken theif or the street pick pocket and letting the armed robber off the hook. Don't be so naive and so simplistic, think bigger.
With sq miles chunks of lands being grabbed by rotund generals, how can Ms Antoinette not say let peasants go eat nice cakes if they don't have stale bread? This skinny long broomstick is getting way too thick to think rationally! Bastille is beckoning.
What have vendors got to do with roads authority?
This is over reach by an overzealous M7 'blue eyed' girl obsessed with power.Impunity
is destroying Uganda?Who does she think she is?
Does she care about those 'animals' she wants to throw off the streets?
For Ugandans to think that they have the right to do their business from wherever they prefer is narrow minded.
We should seek to have an organised country notwithstanding the fight against poverty.
I agree with the commentator here. I thought that UNRA is supposed to oversee the roads in the country i.e construction and maintainance.
Now, it looks like UNRA has started on avenues to which it has NO mandate at all. The other day they were checking for drivers' licences on Masaka road!
Now they are telling us that the vendors are causing accidents! At the risk of sounding rude, what has UNRA has to do with controlling or abating road accidents?
Is that not for the POLICE to do? Kagina is trying to do two things here: she is trying to show that she is very concerned about road users, forgetting she is the one in charge of constructing the roads; and two she is puting blame somewhere else.
UNRA has had shoddy works done on these roads, so to me they are partly to blame. Looking for other culprits OUTSIDE your docket just makes matters worse.
Kagina, and UNRA, please let those departments responsible take up the struggle: traffic police for instance. UNRA should stick to its docket: build (good) roads and please try to maintain them.
Nkuutu Kibedi, they call it Busybody syndrome.
In other words, it has become infectious: e.g. didn't M7 the other day fire an entire health workers from one of the Mpigi's miserable health centers? That is as if there is no Minister of Health.
These people are sickening with their newfound self-importance and arrogance.