Related Stories

A concerned citizen has petitioned the Constitutional court challenging the planned purchase of vehicles for members of the tenth Parliament.
Sanywa Twaha, a resident of Kajjansi, says that the move is erroneous because it creates differential treatment between the three arms of government (judiciary, executive, legislature) and reduces the level of wealth available to general public.
According to a budget outline by the Parliamentary Commission, each of the 427 MPs will receive an allocation of Shs 150m for the purchase of a personal vehicle to use when carrying out their official duties.
The total cost is estimated at Shs 64bn, an increment of over Shs 25bn from the same budget line in the ninth parliament.
At least Shs 38.6bn was spent on vehicles in the ninth Parliament that had a total of 375 members. Each vehicle for an MP in the 9th parliament was budgeted at a cost Shs 103m.
Sanywa says that MPs receive a monthly salary and amenities that includes housing, transport, medical, domestic servants and secretarial services, which he says puts them in a privileged position to buy themselves cars.
He believes that like the rest of other arms of government like judiciary and executive, parliament can equally acquire means of transport by public procurement to facilitate their duties pursuant to Public Procurement and Disposal of Public assets law.
Sanywa wants court to declare that using consolidated funds to buy cars for MPs is discriminatory and unconstitutional.
Twaha Sanywa, a Ugandan citizen, has asked the Constitutional court to block the proposed payout by parliament of Shs 150m…
Mon 22 Aug 2016 | 7 comments
A man identified as Franklyn Babibasa, was arrested for fleecing some members of parliament of money after he pretended to…
Fri 1 Jul 2016 | 2 comments
Let me first congratulate all legislators for making it to parliament. It is no brainer appreciating the hustle and bustle…
Wed 17 Aug 2016 | 3 comments
Police in Johannesburg, South Africa is investigating circumstances under which four Ugandan MPs and two Parliament staff got robbed today…
Today | 22 comments
Members of Parliament have expressed concern over growing traffic on Parliamentary Avenue and that it was making it hard for…
Mon 22 Aug 2016 | 27 comments
While magufuli is banning cars above 2000cc for minsiters, Uganda is at it again buying cars for public servants who earn 25m a month.
Where do the teachers, medical workers and the rest of us get the cars we drive from? Yes we talke loans, save, do side jobs and buy ourselves cars. Mpigs should simply do the same.
I have come to hate this government with all its asscoiates to the extent that I dont even wana know them, see them and hear what they say. They are all an insensitive miserable lot.
Yet,
If Ugandans can pay the luxury Museveni lives when he came with nothing, our people can pay for cars for their elected MPs too!
The only problem is they are not working for Ugandans but for Museveni who is making sure Ugandans get no chance to better their living condition!
Right Now, Ugandans need Free Education to ALL who pass Primary level-All who are in training/Univer sity while giving subsidies in Agriculture!
How many of us from families with little income but many children, were starved so that school fees was payed?
How many families sacrified/left their children without education so that the most intelligent one goes to school & later help the others?
And how many family members does the one who was lucky to study have to help later because there is no social services in Uganda?
This is the start MPs should be working on if they want to give the country chance to start & they too, would have more priviladges in a country that will be on feet economically-a country that will cater for those who won't have chance to go further with education-a country that will give unemployment allowances to those who cannot get work...!
Jobs are created by the educated-popula tion control is taken care of by educated women without even being told what to do..., this is why Education is National issue & MUST be taken care of by governments otherwise, a country can never develop but poor population will always grow bigger even when women know they can't feed-clothe-edu cate... the many children they have!
Yet, the moment these MPs were elected, they forgot the people immediately!
If they had started by tackling the Education-Agric ulture problems, not 1 Ugandan would complain about the cars they are going to be offered, infact, Ugandans would have been proud of this!