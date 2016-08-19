Related Stories

Mulago hospital seeks Shs 3bn for relocation expenses Written by URN

Mulago hospital under renovation

Mulago national referral hospital is seeking for a supplementary funding of about Shs 3.6 billion for costs incurred during the relocation of patients and staff to Kiruddu and Kawempe general hospitals.

Renovation of Mulago, which will cost about Shs 189bn, kicked off in full gear in April 2016 and the national referral health facility will be closed for nine months. Due to this, thousands of patients were transferred to Kiruddu and Kawempe hospitals.



Dr Byarugaba Baterana, the hospital executive director, says the supplementary budget is to cater for food and transport for patients and medical workers; who have been transferred to Kiruddu and Kawempe hospitals.



Byarugaba told MPs on the parliamentary health committee yesterday that due to the ongoing renovations at Mulago hospital, management has to spend additional money to feed the medical workers at their new posts.



He says the hospital budget is strained, since only Shs 12.6bn was allocated for the sundries in FY 2016/17.



“We’re given food, it is about Shs 1.8bn, and you see this food is [only] for patients. When we get health workers who sleep in Mulago, at lunchtime they could go and have lunch. But now, you have health workers and you are taking them to Kibibi, where are they going to eat? You have medical students, you have intern doctors, you have those doctors who are doing postgraduates, you have doctors and nurses from Makerere University and from the training institutions who are working with us. You get all of them and take them to Kibibi to offer service but where are they going to have lunch? Are you going to get these medical students, paramedical students, training students bring them to Mulago to have lunch and take them back?” he wondered.



Baterana further says the hospital is also incurring high fuel costs in transporting medical workers from their hostels at Mulago to Kawempe and Kiruddu.



“What we have done is to use the available transport that we have. The vehicles from paramedical schools and from the medical schools and from us such that we centre them there such that whoever enters at a particular time is driven to Kiruddu, to Kawempe…Our major challenge is fuel - how to fuel to those vehicles everyday. Remember we are not like other people. We have got three shifts. So we have got to take people in the morning by 7am they have reached there and then by 2pm we are also taking another group and collecting another group and by 10pm we are taking another”, he added.



In the same meeting with the MPs, Charles Ibingira, principal at the college of Health Sciences, Makerere University revealed that the school also requires Shs 1.7bn to cater for feeding and transportation of students to the two hospitals.



Ibingira explains that while the academic year is expected to open on Saturday this week, no funds have been provided to the school for operations. He further says the renovations at Mulago have affected the teaching of medical students, who depended heavily on the staff of the national referral hospital.



“When renovations started in November 2014 that affected the college so much. You have narrowed space for teaching. You have to close of the laboratories, you have to close of the theatres. Of course we teach through the theatres and the wards. All those were affected until today. And therefore what affects Mulago ultimately affects college of Health Sciences”, he said.



Due to the renovations, Dr Byaruhanga says the two hospitals have been overwhelmed. While Kawempe and Kiruddu are initially to cater for 170 patients a day, the numbers have risen to over 300 and 200 patients respectively.vCommittee chairperson, Michael Bukenya promised to raise their concerns before Parliament.