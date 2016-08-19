Related Stories

Court ejects Kaabong Woman MP over bribery Written by URN

Soroti High court has nullified the election of Kaabong Woman MP Christine Tubo Nakwang over voter bribery.



Presiding judge, Billy Kainamura ruled that Tubo erred in law when she slaughtered a ram for a feast and bought drinks for over 100 voters on the eve of the February 18 parliamentary election.



The judge said the act contradicted the Parliamentary Elections Act, 2005. Section 68(i) of the act stipulates that a person who, gives or provides a gift or other consideration, either before or during an election, with intent to influence another person to vote or to refrain from voting for any candidate commits the offence of bribery.



Court heard that Tubo, distributed cash and other items to her opponent's supporters to persuade them to abandon their candidate and vote for her.



Adupa Francis, a resident of Kaabong, swore an affidavit indicating that he was offered Shs 5000 and a bottle of beer by Loik Gabriel Fidel, an agent of the legislator, to lure him to mobilize support and vote for Tubo.



Adupa says he was promised more money for withdrawing his support from Lily Akello, the other contender in the race.



Other voters who pinned Tubo on bribery included Akol Oscar who told court that he witnessed Tubo's agents identified as Akol Julius and Ariong Lomilo openly distributing salt to bribe voters in Naarube village.

He further testified that Loik Gabriel Fidel gathered over 100 people in the village and offered each person Shs 10,000 to lure them vote for his candidate.

Tubo, a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party polled 19, 460 votes against 19, 344 voted polled by her political rival Lily Akello, an independent candidate.

