Related Stories

Sued at the High court for allegedly seeking a government bailout, Roofings Limited has written back saying it has never asked for government money.
Roofings is one of 47 listed businesses and companies reported to be in such extreme distress that they want government to use taxpayer’s money to save them from collapse.
The matter has caused intense public debate, with some Ugandans saying there is no locus for a bailout. Among them is Moses Musinguzi, who recently lodged a civil suit in the High court against the controversial proposed bailout.
On receiving the July 29 petition, court invited the listed companies to file their defences. And Roofings’ response will cast doubt at the genuineness of the ‘cries of distress’ by some of Uganda’s richest tycoons.
The listed businessmen and companies in financial distress include Ephraim Ntaganda, Ham Kiggundu, Desh Kagonyera, Roofings Ltd, Shumuk Aluminium Industries, UTODA Awakula Ennume and Club Silk.
Others are Steel Rolling Mills Ltd, Molly and Paul Primary School, Lira Integrated Schools and co-operative unions such as West Acholi and Sebei co-operatives, Collins Hotel, Garden Hotel, Ban Cafe and Hotel Sojovalo.
The companies were jointly summoned with the Attorney General to respond to Musinguzi’s claims that they are trying to use taxpayers’ money to pay off individual liabilities owed to various banks.
In its defence filed on August 9, Roofings, the fifth respondent vehemently said: “The defendant [Roofings] states that the plaintiff [Musinguzi] is a busy body whose action is only intended to incite the public against its proper and confide business in the country for mischievous reasons and cause unnecessary ridicule to a confide company,” read the defence filed by Lukwago & Co Advocates.
Through Joel Olweny & Co Advocates, Musinguzi seeks to block the bailout and demands compensation of Shs 5bn and aggregated damages worth Shs 1bn, costs of the suit, punitive and general damages to himself and his lawyers.
In its defence however, Roofings says that Musinguzi is not entitled to any compensation because his allegations are based on speculation and that Roofings has never known, intended to benefit from the bailout or applied for it.
Roofings wants the case dismissed before it is even heard because it was never served with any notice of intention to sue by Musinguzi. Musinguzi also claims that it is discriminatory for government to only bail out a few individuals yet every Ugandan takes the same financial risk and liabilities as well as operate in the same economic environment like the 47 businesses.
The case file has been allocated to Justice Stephen Musota.
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Half of the Shs 1.3tn bailout package that the private sector companies are seeking for will be bagged by two…
Wed 27 Jul 2016 | 2 comments
Government is on the spot over whether to help more than 60 companies that are distressed. The firms want at…
Wed 27 Jul 2016 | No comments
The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has distanced itself from reports that it may be one of the options government…
Wed 27 Jul 2016 | 5 comments
In order to resuscitate an economy in need of a cocktail of prescriptions, Bank of Uganda has cut its key…
Wed 10 Aug 2016 | 1 comments
I am writing this column from my ancestral village in Bubulo, Manafwa district, about 250 kilometres east of Kampala. Returning to…
Fri 29 Jul 2016 | 27 comments
This is how Ugandans should be fighting back at suspicious and corrupt "schemes" I wish he asked court to make public the accounts of the distressed entities.
The public will then know why they have financial problems and get a solution for the economy at large.
Government is not supposed to give anyone free money but to create leveled grounds and attractive environments for all to carry out business.
If these Companies are facing genuine business/cashfl ow problems they should go to court and present their cases against unfair terms & practices by the banks/bank loans like most of them claim and maybe against Government for not doing its job in proving proper economic/busine ss environments in the Country.
This is how we all have done to this dirty game of detoothing the nation's coffers.
The Roofings quit threatens its long built up image, we expect this to all these companies. Rumours are moving around that some companies and institutions were forced and tricked to join the bandwagon.
What damage has been occasioned to him, as an individual, to justify Shs tBn?
He knows he can't even be given a coin in such voluntary pursuits but he wanted it to look serious #unfortunately
They wanted to be seen doing business, and of course they were right just like any of those international business men and women who offer jobs to their country mates.
But our in-grown investors who only rely on taking from where they never sowed should behave like real investors.
When days become tough, why can they not carry out audit and put on padlocks on their doors and go home drinking their lives off other than stealing from tax payers?
They do not deserve our sympathy at all, given how Musollini has made them fat pigs from nowhere all these years!!
If cases with similar backgrounds are analyzed. I don't think he will get his pay cheque. It appears he is pursuing the matter for public good.