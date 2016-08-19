Related Stories

Roofings disowns ‘bailout’ group Written by Siraje Lubwama

Details Created: 19 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Roofings Group chairman Sikander Lalani

Sued at the High court for allegedly seeking a government bailout, Roofings Limited has written back saying it has never asked for government money.

Roofings is one of 47 listed businesses and companies reported to be in such extreme distress that they want government to use taxpayer’s money to save them from collapse.

The matter has caused intense public debate, with some Ugandans saying there is no locus for a bailout. Among them is Moses Musinguzi, who recently lodged a civil suit in the High court against the controversial proposed bailout.

On receiving the July 29 petition, court invited the listed companies to file their defences. And Roofings’ response will cast doubt at the genuineness of the ‘cries of distress’ by some of Uganda’s richest tycoons.

The listed businessmen and companies in financial distress include Ephraim Ntaganda, Ham Kiggundu, Desh Kagonyera, Roofings Ltd, Shumuk Aluminium Industries, UTODA Awakula Ennume and Club Silk.

Others are Steel Rolling Mills Ltd, Molly and Paul Primary School, Lira Integrated Schools and co-operative unions such as West Acholi and Sebei co-operatives, Collins Hotel, Garden Hotel, Ban Cafe and Hotel Sojovalo.

The companies were jointly summoned with the Attorney General to respond to Musinguzi’s claims that they are trying to use taxpayers’ money to pay off individual liabilities owed to various banks.

In its defence filed on August 9, Roofings, the fifth respondent vehemently said: “The defendant [Roofings] states that the plaintiff [Musinguzi] is a busy body whose action is only intended to incite the public against its proper and confide business in the country for mischievous reasons and cause unnecessary ridicule to a confide company,” read the defence filed by Lukwago & Co Advocates.

Through Joel Olweny & Co Advocates, Musinguzi seeks to block the bailout and demands compensation of Shs 5bn and aggregated damages worth Shs 1bn, costs of the suit, punitive and general damages to himself and his lawyers.

In its defence however, Roofings says that Musinguzi is not entitled to any compensation because his allegations are based on speculation and that Roofings has never known, intended to benefit from the bailout or applied for it.

Roofings wants the case dismissed before it is even heard because it was never served with any notice of intention to sue by Musinguzi. Musinguzi also claims that it is discriminatory for government to only bail out a few individuals yet every Ugandan takes the same financial risk and liabilities as well as operate in the same economic environment like the 47 businesses.

The case file has been allocated to Justice Stephen Musota.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.