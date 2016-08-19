Related Stories

Entebbe highway cost was inflated – Auditor General Written by Sadab Kitatta Kaaya

Auditor General John Muwanga

The Auditor General’s latest report details several eyebrow-raising findings about public expenditure, including the almost double-inflation of the unit cost of the Kampala-Entebbe expressway, and the Shs 11bn paid to questionable pensioners.

The “Annual Audit Report on the Public Accounts of Uganda” was unveiled to MPs on Monday during a workshop in the Auditor General’s boardroom. It is a consolidated report that covers 1,518 financial audits, 11 value-for-money audits and four specialised audits as of December 31, 2015.

The report states that despite the government initiating public finance management reforms in recent years, there are still major loopholes in the system leading to corruption.

The ministry of Public Service, which is still smarting from a Shs 88bn pension scam that led to the interdiction and prosecution of its Permanent Secretary (Jimmy Lwamafa), Principal Accountant (Christopher Obey) and Director of Research and Development (Stephen Kunsa), is again at the centre of another major pension controversy.According to the report, Shs 11bn was paid to pensioners who had exceeded their pensionable period of 15 years, yet no life certificates were availed as proof of their existence.

“Absence of evidence of continued existence of pensioners in form of life certificates to support pension payments implies payments to non-existent pensioners could arise,” the report says.

The AG also discovered multiple payments to various pensioners amounting to Shs 1.1bn.

“I noted that monthly pension payments were made to accounts of pensioners who had already received their monthly remittances for the particular months,” the Auditor General wrote.

The two scenarios, the report noted, present a risk of falsification of pension data files as well as double payment of a particular category of pensioners. The AG also reported an outstanding pension and gratuity liability of Shs 199.2 trillion as at June 30, 2015, which is Shs 90.5 trillion more than the outstanding debt as at June 30, 2014.

“The gratuity and pension arrears continue to accumulate uncontrollably, a fact which the accounting officer has attributed to inadequate budgetary provisions over the years,” the AG noted.

The report blames the ministry of Public Service for not having a comprehensive list of past employees as well as a forecast of how the current government employees will retire and therefore plan for their terminal benefits.

“It [the ministry] only relies on claims submitted by the retired staff or by their benefactors, in case of death of the retired employees,” the report notes.

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

The AG also accuses the ministry of Local Government of mismanagement of the money that was allocated to it in the previous financial year. According to the report, 40 percent of the budget allocation to the ministry was diverted to activities not reflected in the ministry’s work plan. For instance, Shs 5.5bn that was released for procurement of vehicles for district chairpersons was diverted to cover allowances and other operational activities.

“There was no authority obtained from the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury for re-allocation of funds contrary to section 22 of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] 2015,” the AG noted.

Furthermore, Shs3.8bn remained unaccounted for while the expenditure of Shs 635.6m was queried due to questionable accountabilities. The AG’s analysis of the district payroll revealed that Shs 6.5bn was paid in excess of the approved salary scales to various staff.

The report further found that Shs 733.2m, part of the district water and sanitation conditional grant, was used by some districts to settle costs arising from court cases. At the national level, it was revealed that as of June 30, 2015, the outstanding amount in court awards, compensations and other liabilities had accumulated to Shs 479.3bn.

At the international level, the AG found that a number of government entities are indebted to organizations such as Preferential Trade Area (PTA) Bank, Africa Development Bank, East Africa Development Bank, World Trade Organization, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Common Market Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) and Shelter Afrique.

“A sample of five entities revealed indebtedness of Shs 77.7bn [and] $4.9m...this has led to denial of benefits accruing from the organizations, withdrawal of shareholding, interest charges for delayed payments and suspension of membership,” the AG reported.

Entebbe expressway still under construction

The report notes that costs for the Kampala-Entebbe road project were grossly inflated. Comparing two similar road projects constructed by the same contractor, China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) between 2010 and 2014, the AG said: “An analysis was done and adjustments for the different features of the two expressways were made. It was observed that the unit cost for the Kampala- Entebbe expressway was $2.3m per lane kilometre while the similar expressway is $1.2m per lane kilometre.”

Further comparisons were made basing on the East African regional experience, whereby the cost of constructing a two-lane highway with a similar pavement structure ranges from $800,000 - $900,000 per kilometre.

“Adjustments to this figure to take into account the four lanes and other infrastructure would amount to $4.140m per kilometre. This is less than half of the cost of Kampala-Entebbe Expressway which is $9.261m per kilometre,” the AG observed.

“The project costs could have been much lower if Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) had procured the contractor through competitive bidding,” the report notes.

The report also accuses the roads authority of duplication of consultancy services for the Entebbe expressway by contracting two firms, one local and one international, to provide project management services.

The 56-kilometre Kampala- Entebbe Expressway, a dual- carriage road linking the capital to the airport, is being built by Chinese contractors at the cost of $476m (Shs 1.1 trillion). The bulk of the money, obtained from China’s Exim Bank, is to be paid back through a road toll system once construction is complete in 2017.

