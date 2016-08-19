Related Stories

The standoff between police and the director of public prosecutions over the stalled prosecution of murder suspect Aaron Baguma, has escalated.
After Baguma failed to show in court yesterday, Buganda road Chief Magistrate’s court issued a warrant of arrest for the controversial former commander of the Central Police Station in Kampala.
Since December last year, Baguma has dodged appearing in court for formal arraignment. In issuing the warrant of arrest, Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani said that Baguma can be arrested by the “Inspector General of Police” Kale Kayihura or “any other person.”
Baguma is accused alongside seven other people of killing businesswoman Donah Katusabe at Pine car bond in Kampala in October, 2015. The matter had come up for mention yesterday and Baguma’s no show was in defiance of the August 18, 2016 criminal summons. Though police has repeatedly denied being served with criminal summons, Muwaganya told court, police got the summons.
“Since he is a senior police officer [Baguma], we sent the summons together with the police file,” Muwaganya said. “But they [police] told us that they [police] have not been able to trace him. They informed us that they last saw him when he was [still] the DPC of CPS Kampala. He has been transferred and he has no office as of now,” he said.
The prosecutor said Baguma has tested the limits of the DPP’s office.
“Ordinarily we don’t even issue criminal summons when it comes to murder cases,” Muwaganya said. “I think it is now prudent that a warrant of arrest is issued by this court,” he added.
With that, Karemani issued the warrant of arrest.
“We have seen police officers who are at a higher rank than this one coming before this court,” Karemani said. “So, on September 1, 2016 the IGP or any other person should bring that person to court.”
POLICE REACTION
Asked yesterday if they will arrest Baguma, Polly Namaye, the police deputy spokesperson said: “If we are served with the warrant we shall cooperate…we shall make sure he is produced in court,” she said.
Prior to the criminal summons, the DPP Mike Chibita had earlier in a July 20 letter to the director of the police Criminal Investigations and Intelligence (CIID) Grace Akullo, asked police to sign off on the amended charge sheet, and produce Baguma before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court, but the police said they had not received any criminal summons.
CRITICAL VIEW
According to Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde, a lawyer with the Center for Legal Aid, the way Baguma’s case has been handled smirks of the favoritism and nepotism that has marred police.
“In Uganda police there are good boys and bad boys,” he said.
“If it was another policeman he would have been arrested straightaway without any need for criminal summons and warrant of arrest.”
Doesn't he go to shops, drive etc? We shall get him!
The occupiers are untouchable, that's a fact! Why should the whole country come to standstill because of one criminal?
Are they going to bring him in if he doesn't turn up next time?What a bunch of hypocrites!
But the guy MUST ANSWER though.
By the way the DPP has already advised you that the summons for this chap with in the file he sent to the police so why didn't you then notify him why you still knew his whereabouts at CPS?
Also your the same person that went on tv to confirm that this same chap had been sent for further training at one of your facilities along EBBs. road even after there was a PSU investigation on going against Baguma for threatening the DPP over this same case.
Young lady stop taking us for fools act professional and stop telling lies/contradict ing yourself. You chaps are embarrassing our/your Country and positions.
have you seen how he looks? long nose, dark gums and tall.
He comes from the small bahinda clan in ankole who double as the tutsis in the greatlakes region and who control uganda, rwanda, and congo while fighting to re-exert their influence in Burundi.
So he shares the same blood lineage as president museveni and co, as well as IGP kayihura.
He is therefore untouchable for now until we oust the rascals from power. If we did our research, it wouldnt be surprising to find that he has strong connections with the first family, i bet.
My Dear, Plumes matter. Mr. Kaguma's is different, so they could sacrifice him, if need be.
God have mercy on Uganda. FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY
The court has already said that any person(s) can arrest Mr. Baguma.
The issue comes to a head if Mr. Baguma resist arrest by the public.
In an arrest by the police, force can be used. Should that kind of situation arise, can the police use force, mob power included?
Where does the law stand on this? Is there any uncompromised lawyer still out there who could clarify this for us, the public?
If no reply is available, please make your own assumptions about them all (the free lawyers - not government employed ones).
And if she's a Christian it's a native language of the devil to lie? Why are you ruining your future by going to bed for hot sessions of politico-interc ourse with this vampire of NRM?
AINE Christopher
pics on each and every Police Post.....Do the same for this suspected criminal....
Courts of law to tell the public to act lawlessly?That says something about your state of mind.