Related Stories

Police commits to produce wanted Baguma in court

Suspects: (L-R) Shaban Oduttu,Yoweri Kitayimbwa & Ssentongo Damaseni

The standoff between police and the director of public prosecutions over the stalled prosecution of murder suspect Aaron Baguma, has escalated.

After Baguma failed to show in court yesterday, Buganda road Chief Magistrate’s court issued a warrant of arrest for the controversial former commander of the Central Police Station in Kampala.

Since December last year, Baguma has dodged appearing in court for formal arraignment. In issuing the warrant of arrest, Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani said that Baguma can be arrested by the “Inspector General of Police” Kale Kayihura or “any other person.”

Baguma is accused alongside seven other people of killing businesswoman Donah Katusabe at Pine car bond in Kampala in October, 2015. The matter had come up for mention yesterday and Baguma’s no show was in defiance of the August 18, 2016 criminal summons. Though police has repeatedly denied being served with criminal summons, Muwaganya told court, police got the summons.

“Since he is a senior police officer [Baguma], we sent the summons together with the police file,” Muwaganya said. “But they [police] told us that they [police] have not been able to trace him. They informed us that they last saw him when he was [still] the DPC of CPS Kampala. He has been transferred and he has no office as of now,” he said.

The prosecutor said Baguma has tested the limits of the DPP’s office.

“Ordinarily we don’t even issue criminal summons when it comes to murder cases,” Muwaganya said. “I think it is now prudent that a warrant of arrest is issued by this court,” he added.

With that, Karemani issued the warrant of arrest.

“We have seen police officers who are at a higher rank than this one coming before this court,” Karemani said. “So, on September 1, 2016 the IGP or any other person should bring that person to court.”



POLICE REACTION

Asked yesterday if they will arrest Baguma, Polly Namaye, the police deputy spokesperson said: “If we are served with the warrant we shall cooperate…we shall make sure he is produced in court,” she said.

Prior to the criminal summons, the DPP Mike Chibita had earlier in a July 20 letter to the director of the police Criminal Investigations and Intelligence (CIID) Grace Akullo, asked police to sign off on the amended charge sheet, and produce Baguma before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court, but the police said they had not received any criminal summons.



CRITICAL VIEW

According to Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde, a lawyer with the Center for Legal Aid, the way Baguma’s case has been handled smirks of the favoritism and nepotism that has marred police.

“In Uganda police there are good boys and bad boys,” he said.

“If it was another policeman he would have been arrested straightaway without any need for criminal summons and warrant of arrest.”



