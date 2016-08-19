Related Stories

Gov’t to disband some agencies Written by Edris Kiggundu

The government has resolved to merge or disband some of its agencies that do related work as a way of ensuring efficiency in the delivery of services.

The resolution was adopted at the recently concluded retreat of cabinet ministers and permanent secretaries at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

Ofwono Opondo, the executive director of the Uganda Media Centre told The Observer yesterday that some of these agencies were created out of donor pressure and have since outlived their usefulness.

He said: “Twenty years down the road if you look at the performance of these agencies and the funds they use, are they relevant? If they are relevant why not merge them?”

Ofwono said the head of the public service, John Mitala had been tasked to study this matter further and come up with a comprehensive report which will be considered by cabinet.

While Ofwono did not reveal which particular agencies will be targeted, there has been an outcry over duplication of services by some government agencies. For instance, there is a proposal to merge Media Council which regulates print media and Broadcast Council which supervises broadcast media into one entity.

The proposal to cut down on related government agencies is part of resolutions passed during the same retreat but made public yesterday. The retreat also resolved that all loan requests by government ministries and departments shall have to be aligned to the NRM manifesto.

At the same time, the NRM secretariat will be restructured to enable it participate in policy formulation. It will monitor the implementation of government programmes and file quarterly reports to the party leadership and prime minister.

The involvement of party officials in the management of government’s affairs is meant to ensure that the party’s manifesto is implemented and resources are not abused.

“At the top level, we assume we have set the priorities. We expect the secretariat to come back and say, ‘our district chairperson, these are the key priorities we want you to monitor in your district’ so that when the chairman and his council are discussing how to allocate local money, these are the priority areas,” Opondo said.

At the retreat, it was resolved that technocrats in government agencies and political leaders work harmoniously together in addressing the task of national socio-economic transformation.



• Cabinet to expeditiously study the early introduction of the cabinet committee system, for in-depth policy scrutiny and harmonization.

• Technical leadership of government to provide timely feedback of the proceedings of cabinet.

• The entire public service, including local government civil servants, up to LC III, shall be freshly sensitized and mobilized about the drive for national socio-economic transformation, and its exigencies, and their central role in the process.

• Government to study what contracts should be ring-fenced for local entrepreneurs; and also ensure local content is promoted in government contracts with other parties.

• Government to fast track the construction of 24 industrial parks to attract investors.

• Government to ensure that, where technically possible and financially viable, local industries shall benefit from the projects (such as dams and roads) that are being undertaken in the country.

• Government shall work to urgently capitalize the energy fund to enable the ministry of energy and mineral development execute outstanding projects.

• Reduce the corporation tax now at 30%.

• Government shall reinstate Tax holidays for investors.

• Cabinet to institute a multi-sectoral team to make an urgent in-depth study of the question of the national labour and wage policy.

• Government shall propose expeditious amendment of the Constitution, Land Act, and other relevant laws, to enable government acquire land for the timely implementation of public works.

• Expeditious amendment of the PPDA Act to eliminate delays in procurement.

• Ministry of ICT and national guidance to enforce accurate and responsible reporting by the media.

• Ministry of ICT working in liaison with Ministry of Science and Technology to establish an institution mechanism to develop the knowledge and manufacturing of electronics in Uganda.

• Government shall train internal auditors and protect them from being victimized by their seniors.

• Government shall use the media to educate the public about the dangers of corruption and how it can be eliminated.

• Government shall enforce zero tolerance to corruption and punish/prosecute those that are found corrupt.

• Government to closely monitor and supervise procurements and implementation of projects by accounting officers.

• ISO to take the lead in detecting and investigating cases of corruption, including reinforcing its work especially through training, improved strategic reporting, and close engagement with accounting officers at various levels.



