Related Stories

Kabaziguruka challenged on stance against army court Written by Siraje Lubwama

Created: 19 August 2016

Print Email

MP Kabaziguruka in the dock

The General Court Martial (GCM) has asked detained Nakawa MP Michael Kabaziguru to defend his claim that the military court has no jurisdiction to try him for treason.

Kabaziguruka is jointly charged with 22 others, majority of whom are soldiers but the legislator has repeatedly defied the court for weeks. The MP and his co-accused were first arraigned before this court on June 28. Prosecution alleges that between February and June this year, the suspects plotted, in Kampala, Wakiso and Luweero districts, to overthrow the NRM government.

When the case came up on August 16, judge advocate Lt Col Kattinda advised the court, presided over by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, to allow the civilians to justify why they think the GCM has no jurisdiction to try them.

So, Kabaziguruka and his civilian co-accused Felix Aluge and Fredrick Namara have been ordered to file submissions proving that the military court has no powers to try them. In previous appearances, the trio refused to take plea arguing that as civilians, they are supposed to be tried in civilian courts.

“The three of you are given up to August 23, to present your written submissions through your respective lawyers, after which prosecution will make a reply and thereafter court will give its ruling,” said Gutti.



COL MUTAMBI BAILED

The GCM has also released Lt Col Bosco Mutambi on bail after one-and-a-half months in detention at Makindye military barracks. Mutambi was ordered to report to court twice a month and not to leave Kampala city without court’s permission.

Mutambi is charged with failure to execute his duties and failure to brief his seniors about a possible attack at Janaare Battle Group 16. This unit was attacked by Al-Shabaab on September 1, 2015 and in the ensuing three-hour battle, UPDF lost 19 soldiers while 22 were wounded and one is still missing.

After his arrest on July 3, Mutambi was demoted from the rank of colonel to lieutenant colonel.



