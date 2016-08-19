Related Stories

National Housing holds titles but landowners are not known Written by Alon Mwesigwa

Cosase chairperson Abdu Katuntu

National Housing and Construction Limited (NHCL) officials were yesterday thrown out of parliament after they failed to name who they sold land to in Bugolobi, an upscale Kampala suburb.

Appearing before the parliamentary Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase), NHCL officials stunned legislators when they said “they did not know who owned the land” whose titles they hold.

The land in question is on plot 27 Princess Anne Drive in Bugolobi, Plot 25, 4 and 1 on Luthuli Avenue in Bugolobi. Parity Twinomujuni, the NHCL chief executive officer, CEO, told the committee that particularly “plot 27 was sold in the 1990s but we can’t trace who bought it.”

NHCL officials said they could not trace documents for the institution’s land on Princess Anne but they had documents for the other plots in Bugolobi, which they could not present before the legislators.

A plot of land in the upscale suburbs of Kololo, Bugolobi and others cost more than Shs 2bn. Twinomujuni told The Observer on the sidelines of the committee that:

“This land (Plot 27) was actually sold long time ago. It is only that we did not have supporting documents. We will go and look for them.”

One of the NHCL officials revealed – without being specific that former management officials occupied Princess Anne drive land before it was sold. Bugweri County MP and Cosase chairperson, Abdu Katuntu, said he was bothered that NHCL officials did not know whether they sold the land or not.”

Katuntu told The Observer that it was possible one of the National Housing management officials could have taken that land but feared to say so.

Bukoto East MP Florence Namayanja said: “You don’t have evidence of sale and you claim you sold. Something is wrong with this institution.”

Meanwhile, the MPs also found that NHCL had started building on plot 931 in Kiira municipality without a land title. Asked why, the CEO said they were processing the title and their plan had been approved by the Kiira municipality.

National housing is jointly owned by government of Uganda 51% and the Libyan government (49%). It was started purposely to build low cost housing for Ugandans.



