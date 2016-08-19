Related Stories

Kiira Motors gets global award for excellence Written by OUR REPORTER

Details Created: 19 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC) has won a global prize for its innovative solar powered car.

The Award for Visionary Innovation Leadership 2016 was awarded to Kiira Motors Corporation by Frost & Sullivan (South Africa). In a statement released yesterday, Frost & Sullivan said, Kiira Motor’s vision extends far beyond that of standard vehicle manufacturing processes, but provides a massive opportunity for vehicle development and commercialization in a country that is lagging behind in African and global automotive indices.

“The focus on developing sustainable electric, hybrid, and solar vehicles will allow KMC to capture the leadership position in an uncontested market space,” said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Ziyaad Hanware.

Hanware added that, “Furthermore, the establishment of a local manufacturing plant gives it the added benefit of economies of scale, a first-mover advantage, and import cost avoidance, which, in turn, will raise entry barriers in the industry.”

Kiira EV Smack

From an environmental perspective, KMC’s vehicles are proving to be game changers in the Ugandan market. The fleet of 9,000 14-seater buses operating daily in Uganda’s capital city of Kampala produces 96,715 tons of carbon emissions annually. The Kayoola Solar Bus will greatly lower these emissions and help the country move toward cost-effective, sustainable mobility with zero tail pipe emissions.

The Kayoola solar Bus is a 35-seater electric bus with a real-time on-board solar charging system. The bus is fitted with two autonomous battery banks installed on either side, enabling usage of one battery bank to power the propulsion motor while the other is charged.

The bus has a mileage of approximately 50 miles per charge and 7.5 miles range extension harnessed from solar power in transit, with the batteries requiring only an hour to recharge.

“This makes the Kayoola solar bus a green, clean, and noise free transport solution for Urban Mass Mobility representing Kiira Motors’ commitment to transportation technologies that are enhancing environmental stewardship,” the statement reads.

The Kiira Vehicle Technology Innovation Program has also produced three locally manufactured concept vehicles namely; Kiira EV (2011), a 2-seater electric car, the Kiira EV SMACK (2014), a 5-seater hybrid electric sedan and the Kayoola Solar Bus (2016), a battery electric vehicle with a real-time solar charging system for range extension.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.







