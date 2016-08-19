Related Stories

16,000 vendors sign deal with government Written by ABUBAKER MAYEMBA

Details Created: 19 August 2016 Print

Print Email

More than 16,000 vendors have signed a memorandum of understanding with the ministry of Local Government to retain stalls after their markets are rebuilt into modern commercial hubs.

In March this year, the ministry launched the second phase of Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme Two (MATIP2) with the aim of constructing modern markets in 11 municipalities.

The project, estimated to end in 2020, will cost $ 94 million. It is financed through a $ 84 million loan from the African Development Bank (ADB) and government’s contribution is $ 9.5million.

According to Rosemary Mbabazi, the senior community development officer in the ministry, over 16,500 market vendors have registered and signed memoranda of understanding with their respective councils to operate in the modern markets once complete.

An aerial view of Mbale central market

“Sixty-five per cent of the registered numbers are women and we expect more of them to turn up. We considered regional balance in MATIP 2 and we have put strict regulations to make sure sitting vendors get first priority,” said Mbabazi.

In order to avoid inaccuracies in the registration and MOU signing exercise, vendors are expected to provide proof like registration forms, ground rate and market due receipts and identity cards as proof that they operate in a particular market.

The ministry also set up a committee with representatives from market vendors, municipal council and the ministry to conduct this exercise. The vendors’ documents are scrutinised and verified before they are allowed to sign the MOU that clearly outlines the role and obligations of the beneficiary vendors and the Urban Councils in the implementation of the project.

Mbabazi added that unlike Matip1 that had some few challenges, Matip2 will be better because the implementers learnt a lot from the first project. She added that Matip2 is aimed at increasing incomes, revenue, traded agricultural produce and new businesses.

Vendors will also be trained in value addition, business enterprise development, market information management, food quality standards, safety and nutrition.