Related Stories

Makerere research institute launches academic journal Written by Sulaiman Kakaire

Details Created: 19 August 2016 Print

Print Email

Prof Mahmood Mamdani

There is a new dawn at Makerere Institute for Social Research (MISR) after the rebirth of an academic journal named ‘The MISR Review.’

It is going to be the medium through which the MISR community will be sharing its produced knowledge with the wider world and was launched on August 12 at MISR offices in Makerere University.

This is part of broader agenda by Prof Mahmood Mamdan, the MISR executive director, to reorient MISR from being a consultancy-focused institute to a research unit.

Mamdani says the journal is intended to serve a dual function: “First, it will broadcast the intellectual work undertaken at MISR...secondly, we aim for it to energise and promote debate in the broader scholarly community.”

“By shining a historical and theoretical light on the contemporary, we hope the journal will play a role in the larger process of knowledge production.



JOURNAL CONTENTS

Among the articles that have been published in the pioneer issue include one authored by Prof Mamdani, where he makes a compelling critique against the International Criminal Court and that criminal justice is the only acceptable response to mass violence.

Others articles include “Justice and Peace after war: Conceptual Difficulties in the discourses of Transition and Reform” authored by Laury Lawrence Ocen, A PhD fellow at MISR.

In the article, Ocen explains the conceptual lapses in the discourses of transition in post-war societies.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.