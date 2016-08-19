Related Stories

Police officer shoots wife dead Written by URN

A police officer has shot and killed his wife during a domestic fight. A neighbour of Sgt. Moses Wafula, attached to Kaberamaido Police station, said she heard him shout, “I will kill you, I will kill you” to his wife Agnes Alujo, a 27 year-old mother.

Shortly after, she said, she heard gunshots. Ahmed Madrid, the Kaberamaido district police commander, said the fatal shooting happened on Monday at around 11:14 am at Kaberamaido police Barracks in Kaberamaido town council.

Madrid said Alujo died on her way to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital. He added that the deceased was shot in the upper left arm, chest, stomach and the buttocks. The body was taken to Soroti Municipal Mortuary. Madrid noted that Wafula is currently detained at Soroti central police station.

The deceased’s father, William Ekwaku described the incident as unfortunate, pointing out that the police officer should have called him and handed his daughter back instead of killing her. Richard Eyebu, an uncle to the deceased, said he met both the suspect and the deceased at 11:00pm on Sunday and they looked drunk.

This is not the first time a police officer has used a gun to settle a domestic disagreement. On April 19, 2008, the then Mukono district police commander, ASP James Peter Aurien shot and killed his wife, Christine Apolot during a domestic argument.

Shortly after the incident, Aurien fled from home and was never seen for several weeks until he surrendered himself to the Central Police Station in Kampala. Aurien was on November 29, 2010 sentenced to death by Mukono High Court. His sentence was however, reduced to 40 years in jail by the Court of Appeal in February this year.



