Related Stories

15 pupils of Arua Public Primary School are nursing injuries at Arua regional referral Hospital they sustained in a stampede following a fire outbreak at their school.
The fire is said to have started from a short circuit at around 3:15pm on Wednesday afternoon between the P.6 Oranga and Purple classes forcing pupils to flee for dear life.
On noticing the fire, some of the pupils jumped from the storied class building.
One of the pupils sustained a fractured leg and another broke his arm.
Isaac Etoma, the head teacher of the school, says 15 pupils were injured in the stampede.
