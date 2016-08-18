Related Stories

Ugandans living and working in the US under their umbrella body Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) Causes will use the upcoming 28th convention to launch, fundraise and advocate for access to clean water for fellow Ugandans back home.
The campaign, dubbed “Clean Water Initiative for Uganda” is set to be launched by Buganda kindgom’s prince David Wasajja will launch on September 2-4 at the JW Mariott Hotel in Los Angeles under the theme Africa is the future: strengthening our community institutions, living healthy and fighting to eliminate poverty.
The event coincides with Labour day weekend celebrations in the United States and will stretch through to thanksgiving with a fundraising. David Muwanga, one of the organizers says they are going to “engage the Ugandan community to highlight, educate and be part of a solution.”
“We do not want to sit in conventions and discuss things that ought to be done as soon as possible. If we are going to improve as a country and be like other countries we admire, then we need to champion the cause and make a difference together”, he said.
Adding: “Approximately 23,000 Ugandans die each year due to diarrhea including 19,700 children under the age of 5, who die each year due to the disease. Uganda losses Shs 389bn - an equivalent of about $147m each year due to poor sanitation and poor water related diseases,” he said.
Muwanga says that since their convention opportunity to achieve the goal of bringing together all the diaspora community has to offer in business, education, culture, leadership, diversity technology and more.
There will be a business expo in which entrepreneurs from Uganda and United States will meet to benchmark and network with the aim of marketing opportunities for Uganda and Africa at large. The business expo (business conference) will be hosted by KTN news anchor and Kumlor Dumor BBC Africa inaugural award winner, Nancy Kacungira.
“The business expo is a great opportunity for Ugandans at home and abroad to harness the power of their individual networks and together make positive contributions towards Uganda's growth. The world is now more interconnected than ever before, and it's important to tap into the potential of international linkages,” Kacungira said.
Among other activities expected at the three-day convention include a music festival featuring Tanzania’s Daimond Platinumz and David Lutalo, Sheebah Karungi, Navio from Uganda. There will also be a fashion and cultural show that will be headlined by Uganda’s major fashion model export to the United States, Aamito Lagum.
Without acces to Free Good Education for ALL, there would not be even 1 developed country today!
Are we not seeing, even with more help given to African countries, more of them are leaving for Europe?
This is because the help given is not the one they need to give them chance to want to remain in their countries & work to make it better for them right there!
EDUCATION opens way for ALL to get out of poverty & any one who wants to help another can only do so by giving Acces Education!
Those of us why had chance to go to school in Uganda even under very difficult conditions know this - you stay the whole day without food or water, yet, you are back to school bare footed in hot sun!
Yet, so many Ugandans who get First Class Primary results have no means to continue!
If Uganda MPs do not see they MUST today lobby for Free Education right from Secondary-Train ing-University for ALL who have the ability to reach these levels, then why are they in parliament when children are not helped to study & give chance for the country?
The educated-the rich-those working pay taxes to let government have the means to take care of the poor-those without income, right?
Uganda MPs MUST know FREE EDUCATION FOR ALL who get through Primary MUST be "Priority & right" of each & every Uganda child, if we want to get good health-be in position to develop the country & make it want we want!
We hear all those flocking to Europe say "we want Education for our children"!
Ugandans have decided to stay in their country today & they MUST do the right things so that they are in position to live in decency, the decency all have right to on our rich land!
This, to be realized, Ugandans MUST UNITE to bring the so much needed change then & only then, our people can start talking of "improvement in water system-housing-health...!
But Ugandans need Free Education for All right after Primary so that those who can will get the education-train ing the country need to start real plans for tomorrow Uganda!