Related Stories

Ugandans in US launch 'Clean Water for Uganda' campaign

18 August 2016

Ugandans living and working in the US under their umbrella body Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) Causes will use the upcoming 28th convention to launch, fundraise and advocate for access to clean water for fellow Ugandans back home.

The campaign, dubbed “Clean Water Initiative for Uganda” is set to be launched by Buganda kindgom’s prince David Wasajja will launch on September 2-4 at the JW Mariott Hotel in Los Angeles under the theme Africa is the future: strengthening our community institutions, living healthy and fighting to eliminate poverty.



The event coincides with Labour day weekend celebrations in the United States and will stretch through to thanksgiving with a fundraising. David Muwanga, one of the organizers says they are going to “engage the Ugandan community to highlight, educate and be part of a solution.”

A resident of Nakasongola fetch water from a pond. UNAA Causes hopes to bring clean and safe water to such communities

“We do not want to sit in conventions and discuss things that ought to be done as soon as possible. If we are going to improve as a country and be like other countries we admire, then we need to champion the cause and make a difference together”, he said.

Adding: “Approximately 23,000 Ugandans die each year due to diarrhea including 19,700 children under the age of 5, who die each year due to the disease. Uganda losses Shs 389bn - an equivalent of about $147m each year due to poor sanitation and poor water related diseases,” he said.

Muwanga says that since their convention opportunity to achieve the goal of bringing together all the diaspora community has to offer in business, education, culture, leadership, diversity technology and more.



There will be a business expo in which entrepreneurs from Uganda and United States will meet to benchmark and network with the aim of marketing opportunities for Uganda and Africa at large. The business expo (business conference) will be hosted by KTN news anchor and Kumlor Dumor BBC Africa inaugural award winner, Nancy Kacungira.

“The business expo is a great opportunity for Ugandans at home and abroad to harness the power of their individual networks and together make positive contributions towards Uganda's growth. The world is now more interconnected than ever before, and it's important to tap into the potential of international linkages,” Kacungira said.



Among other activities expected at the three-day convention include a music festival featuring Tanzania’s Daimond Platinumz and David Lutalo, Sheebah Karungi, Navio from Uganda. There will also be a fashion and cultural show that will be headlined by Uganda’s major fashion model export to the United States, Aamito Lagum.