Related Stories

Like his police boss Gen Kale Kayihura last week, former commander of central police station (CPS) Kampala, ASP Aaron Baguma failed, this morning to respond to court summons.
Buganda Road court issued criminal charges against Baguma in connection to the murder of Donah Katusabe last year. Today, court was told that the whereabouts of Baguma are unknown and that police can’t trace him.
Baguma is accused of playing a role in the death of Donah Katusabe, a businesswoman, on October 21, 2015. His co-accused is Muhammad Ssebuwufu, the owner of a car bond in Nakasero, where Katusabe was allegedly tortured over a debt, leading to her death.
Last week, Jamson Karemani, Buganda Road chief magistrate, ordered police to bring Baguma in court on August 18 in connection with the killing. Internal Affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo on Tuesday this week told the media that government doesn’t condone acts of lawlessness.
“I can state categorically that he (Baguma) will appear in court and [be] charged accordingly,” Odongo said.
It is alleged that Katusabe was arrested by the police for defaulting on the payment of a loan balance of Shs 9m for a car she had purchased from Ssebuwufu. She was reportedly taken to the Pine car bond and handed over to Ssebuwufu.
She later died from wounds allegedly sustained in torture at the car bond. According to the DPP, there is evidence that Baguma went to the car bond with other police officers and, instead of saving Katusabe, ordered her to pay her creditor.
The case has been adjourned to September 1.
The day will come for these thugs. Where are the following: Malera, Maliyamungu, Ali Fadhul, Kassim Obura, Rwakasisi etc?
Kayihorror, Baguma and his group of bandits will one day find their way where some of the afirementined are today.
If you can mention Amin's mercenaries the Anyanyas why not in the same manner mention Museveni's mercenaries?
You have no balls in you but a stupid man just like the stupid murderous Museveni's interhamwes.
The Gen Kayihuras, Col Bantarizas, Ofwono Pondos, Didas, Nakaseros etc. of this world are comrades in crime so they cannot stop Baguma because they are the ones holding him.
If Baguma is allowed to appear in court he is likely to open a dirty and smelly tin, so better keep him away! these murederers are not satisfied with the blood they poured in Luwero, Rwanda and DRC.
But Kabinda, haven't you noticed, for some unknown reasons, Afande Enanga is now quiet the proverbial mouse.
Apparently it is now Afande Namaye acting as the lying machine.