Related Stories

ASP Baguma defies court summons

Written by URN
Details
Created: 18 August 2016
ASP Aaron Baguma

Like his police boss Gen Kale Kayihura last week, former commander of central police station (CPS) Kampala, ASP Aaron Baguma failed, this morning to respond to court summons.

Buganda Road court issued criminal charges against Baguma in connection to the murder of Donah Katusabe last year. Today, court was told that the whereabouts of Baguma are unknown and that police can’t trace him.

Baguma is accused of playing a role in the death of Donah Katusabe, a businesswoman, on October 21, 2015. His co-accused is Muhammad Ssebuwufu, the owner of a car bond in Nakasero, where Katusabe was allegedly tortured over a debt, leading to her death.

Last week, Jamson Karemani, Buganda Road chief magistrate, ordered police to bring Baguma in court on August 18 in connection with the killing. Internal Affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo on Tuesday this week told the media that government doesn’t condone acts of lawlessness.

“I can state categorically that he (Baguma) will appear in court and [be] charged accordingly,” Odongo said.

It is alleged that Katusabe was arrested by the police for defaulting on the payment of a loan balance of Shs 9m for a car she had purchased from Ssebuwufu. She was reportedly taken to the Pine car bond and handed over to Ssebuwufu.

She later died from wounds allegedly sustained in torture at the car bond. According to the DPP, there is evidence that Baguma went to the car bond with other police officers and, instead of saving Katusabe, ordered her to pay her creditor.

The case has been adjourned to September 1.

Comments   

+1 #21 Shaki 2016-08-19 00:14
Quoting Concerned Ugandan:
The Bagumas of this world imagine that they will forever be above the law but karma is a bitch.

Sooner or later, in one way or another and as surely as night follows day, Baguma's day will come.

It will be a day when there will be no police uniforms, no guns and no orders from above to protect him. The same measure of justice he that he gave Katusabe will also be given unto him.


The day will come for these thugs. Where are the following: Malera, Maliyamungu, Ali Fadhul, Kassim Obura, Rwakasisi etc?

Kayihorror, Baguma and his group of bandits will one day find their way where some of the afirementined are today.
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #22 ResurrectedAminDada 2016-08-19 02:15
Quoting Kanyesigye William:
Un believable...we are creating the Maliyamungus, Butabikas, Kassim Oburas,etc.. in the Uganda of the 20th Century.

It would appear that Uganda is doomed to destructive destiny...destructive in the sense that is under the rule of mercenaries...when the Anyanyas with Amin took power we witnessed the most horrendous brutality meted on the population of Uganda between 1971 to 1986.

Now the mercenaries from neighbouring countries are doing exactly what Amin started but never finished...If you cannot believe this...look at what they are doing to the people,...


If you can mention Amin's mercenaries the Anyanyas why not in the same manner mention Museveni's mercenaries?

You have no balls in you but a stupid man just like the stupid murderous Museveni's interhamwes.
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #23 ResurrectedAminDada 2016-08-19 02:21
Quoting Lakwena:
Where is Gen Kayihura, Col Bantariza, Ofwono Pondo, Dida, Nakasero etc. to stop Baguma from his defiance of the law?

God bless Dr. Besigye, because his perennial persecution and public humiliation by Gen Kayihura/the Police has turned into a curse in the police force.

As they say: what goes around comes around! The defiance bug has got these guys on the wrong side: their rear-ends.

In other words, Kayihura, the dirty seven and Baguma; are now terrified of the very place (Police cell/prison) which they, with ruthless glee, enjoyed to hauled Dr. Besigye for the umpteenth times.


The Gen Kayihuras, Col Bantarizas, Ofwono Pondos, Didas, Nakaseros etc. of this world are comrades in crime so they cannot stop Baguma because they are the ones holding him.

If Baguma is allowed to appear in court he is likely to open a dirty and smelly tin, so better keep him away! these murederers are not satisfied with the blood they poured in Luwero, Rwanda and DRC.
Quote | Report to administrator
0 #24 Lakwena 2016-08-19 08:19
Quoting Kabinda:
Who is in charge?

We can't have this barbarism continue unabated.

Kayihoror does as he wishes including protecting this murder suspect.

The family of the deceased can't get closure every time they see this murder suspect in uniform on TV or in newspapers, A new breed of thugs led by some psycho called Kitaata is writing his own rules for our courts.

The circus of Aine's mysterious disappearance and reappearance with millions of shillings on offer for information of his where abouts has been swept under the rug,and the list continues.

And we call this bunch of hooligans police? WHat kind of fundamental change is this? All of them including the loud mouthed Enanga need to be kicked out of the Uganda police.


But Kabinda, haven't you noticed, for some unknown reasons, Afande Enanga is now quiet the proverbial mouse.

Apparently it is now Afande Namaye acting as the lying machine.
Quote | Report to administrator
AIRTEL UNLIMITED
UNAA
NIRA
Ntinda View Apartments

Related Stories