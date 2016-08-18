Related Stories

ASP Baguma defies court summons Written by URN

Like his police boss Gen Kale Kayihura last week, former commander of central police station (CPS) Kampala, ASP Aaron Baguma failed, this morning to respond to court summons.

Buganda Road court issued criminal charges against Baguma in connection to the murder of Donah Katusabe last year. Today, court was told that the whereabouts of Baguma are unknown and that police can’t trace him.



Baguma is accused of playing a role in the death of Donah Katusabe, a businesswoman, on October 21, 2015. His co-accused is Muhammad Ssebuwufu, the owner of a car bond in Nakasero, where Katusabe was allegedly tortured over a debt, leading to her death.



Last week, Jamson Karemani, Buganda Road chief magistrate, ordered police to bring Baguma in court on August 18 in connection with the killing. Internal Affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo on Tuesday this week told the media that government doesn’t condone acts of lawlessness.



“I can state categorically that he (Baguma) will appear in court and [be] charged accordingly,” Odongo said.



It is alleged that Katusabe was arrested by the police for defaulting on the payment of a loan balance of Shs 9m for a car she had purchased from Ssebuwufu. She was reportedly taken to the Pine car bond and handed over to Ssebuwufu.



She later died from wounds allegedly sustained in torture at the car bond. According to the DPP, there is evidence that Baguma went to the car bond with other police officers and, instead of saving Katusabe, ordered her to pay her creditor.



The case has been adjourned to September 1.