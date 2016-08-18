Related Stories

Uganda cuts refugee food rations amid funding crisis Written by URN

Government and humanitarian agencies are reducing by half, food rations and cash assistance for refugees that arrived in Uganda prior to July 2015, a decision that will affect over 200,000 refugees.

The decision comes at the backdrop of low levels of funding, together with a large number of new arrivals fleeing to Uganda from South Sudan since July 7, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

However, refugees who arrived in Uganda after July 2015, as well as those who have been identified as particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, orphans, the chronically ill, and those in need of treatment for malnutrition, will continue to receive a full ration.

Refugees receiving full rations are provided with 2,122 calories of food per person per day, in line with the minimum recommended daily allowance, during their first year, decreasing as they become increasingly self-reliant during their time in Uganda. Other refugees receive cash assistance in place of food rations, which also provides them with the opportunity to exercise greater personal choice. According to UNHCR, 85-90 percent of the new arrivals are women and children.

"People are fleeing because they are afraid for their lives. Our communities are welcoming them and giving them what we can; land and hope for a better future. But our message to the international community is this: we need your help to meet their basic needs until they are able to stand on their own two feet", David Apollo Kazungu, a commissioner in the Office of the Prime Minister says.

A young girl cooking food in a refugee camp

Each refugee in Uganda is entitled to a 50 by 50ft plot of land for cultivation and settlement, materials for construction of a shelter and daily food rations for a period of at least one year. They are also integrated to access health care and education with the community they live in. They have a right to work and do business but also have freedom of movement.

Kazungu recently said that Uganda can host an additional 300,000 refugees without exhausting her capacity.

The World Food Program (WFP) requires approximately $7m every month to provide life-saving food assistance to refugees in Uganda. Despite the generous support of donors, the humanitarian response requires an additional $20m to restore full food rations to refugees for the rest of the year.

"We have done everything we can to avoid this, but we have been left with no option but to reduce food assistance for many of the refugees in Uganda, in order to stretch available resources and prioritize the most vulnerable new arrivals," said Mike Sackett, WFP's acting country director for Uganda.



He added that; "We hope that this is temporary, and we are working as hard as we can to raise the resources needed to restore the full level of food assistance for as many refugees as possible."

UNHCR officials talking to South Sudanese refugees in Uganda

The humanitarian response to South Sudanese refugees in Uganda was already severely underfunded before the outbreak of violence in Juba on July 8, which has since prompted more than 70,000 people to cross the border in to Uganda. Government had budgeted $42 million for the refugee crisis. However, only half of this has been secured according to Kazungu. The money covers the cost of food, water and sanitation as well as supporting health and education activities.

OPM and UNHCR lead and coordinate the response to roughly 600,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda, and collaborate together with the WFP to provide new arrivals with life-saving food assistance.

The new arrivals drove the number of refugees in the country to over 600,000, making Uganda the second largest refugee hosting country in Africa after Ethiopia with 736,000 refugees. Uganda's eastern neighbour, Kenya hosts 594,000 refugees.

Most of the refugees in Uganda are from South Sudan, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic and Somalia among others. They are hosted in 10 gazetted settlements in Rwamwanja, Nakivale, Kyangwali, Kyaka, Kampala, Koboko, Oruchinga, Rhino refugee camp, Kiryandongo and Adjumani.