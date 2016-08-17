Related Stories

Makerere will re-open this Saturday, August 20 for freshers and August 21 for continuing students, the university council has announced.
The decision comes moments after the non-teaching staff at the university suspended a sit down strike that lasted 17 days.
A statement released this evening by Dr Wana Etyem, the chairman of the university council, the institution will open immediately as resolved by council.
"At its emergency meeting held on Wednesday 17th August 2016 in the council room, the university council resolved that; Makerere University opens with immediate effect and all staff should resume work. First year students will report on Saturday, August 20 and all continuing students to report on August 21, 2016," read the statement.
Semester one academic year 2016/17 shall end on December 17 instead of December, 10 2016 as earlier scheduled.
The non-teaching staff at all public universities under their umbrella body Pubic Universities Non-teaching Staff Executive Forum (PUNTSEF) laid down their tools of work on August 1 demanding salary enhancements and arrears as promised by the president last year.
This prompted the university to extend the opening dates from initially August 6 to August 13. However, the university suspended the opening indefinitely following failed negotiations between government and the striking staff.
Yesterday, Tuesday President Museveni met the striking non-teaching staff at State House, Entebbe, a day after they met Education minister Janet Museveni, and reportedly ‘assured’ them that all their salary enhancement and salary arrears amounting to abour Shs 56bn shall be paid in the next quarter of this FY as earlier promised by Finance minister Matia Kasaija.
