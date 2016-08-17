Related Stories

KCCA: Why Lukwago & Kamya may never work together Written by EDRIS KIGGUNDU & EDWARD SSEKIKA

Details Created: 17 August 2016 Print

Print Email

For a few weeks after the appointment of Beti Kamya as minister for Kampala, there was hope that the city was going to work. But there are now strong indications that it may take something special to get a Museveni minister and lord mayor Erias Lukwago to work together - as EDWARD SSEKIKA & EDRIS KIGGUNDU report.



Two months into her new job, Beti Kamya, the minister for Kampala, is having a harder time navigating the volatile leadership politics at Kampala Capital City Authority, KCCA. Last week a hitherto quiet row spilled into public view, pitting Kamya against Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

The fresh wrangling dashes earlier hopes for reconciliation built largely around the appointment of new ministers and on the fact that Kamya and Lukwago previously worked together as members of the shadow cabinet in 8th parliament.

Publicly, Kamya accuses Lukwago of snubbing her attempts to schedule meetings with him, while Lukwago argues that the minister is simply overstepping her mandate. Yet underneath, sources say, the latest bickering is just a clash of egos between two politicians who have since taken divergent political paths.

TENSE: Beti Kamya and Erias Lukwago before the MPs recently

Lukwago backed the minister’s opponent Moses Kasibante in a tightly fought race in Rubaga North. After Kasibante won, Lukwago and other opposition leaders bragged that they had thwarted attempts by Kamya to rig the election.

Since then, the two have never been the best of friends and their bitter exchange last week before parliament’s presidential affairs committee was a confirmation of that.

The committee had summoned the KCCA leaders to answer accountability queries at City Hall and when Kamya attempted to table a report from the authority, Lukwago stopped her in her tracks.

Lukwago argued that it was irregular for the minister to table a report, which had not been debated and approved by the authority.

“You are supposed to get these reports from me,” he said, as tempers flared and the chairman of the committee called for order. “For the minister to present something that has not come from the authority, I find it irregular, because you should ask the minister: what is she going to present before you. Where has she got it from?” he asked.

In response, Kamya said: “I invited the Lord Mayor, three times to address ourselves to this letter.

I have his mobile phone SMS saying that he was in Kabale, yesterday [Wednesday] he said he was in Makindye. I have begged him so that we sit, but he has told me openly in Entebbe that: ‘I will never come to your [my] office’,” she said.

She later reached for the KCCA Act and read out her general powers as minister for Kampala. She said the minister gives directives on policy and general development of the city. In the end, MPs threw out the duo, telling them to first put their house in order. Outside parliament, Kamya called for the amendment of the KCCA Act to clearly streamline roles of different actors, a proposal Lukwago opposed.

“I’m working very hard, with the minister of state to ensure the law is amended and streamlined. We need to ensure that everybody has his or her own space. Article 5 of the constitution says that Kampala shall be governed by the central government, and the head of the central government is the president of Uganda,” she said.

But Lukwago insisted that the law was clear about the demarcation of power.

“As of now, we want the law to be implemented as it is, because it stipulates the functions of each and every office. If you look at provisions on the minister, it is clear, the powers of the minister, executive director, lord mayor and division urban councils are all stipulated,” he said.



PING PONG

Some KCCA insiders told us that the latest fiasco was evidence that Lukwago could have become a hostage to a radical brand of politics practiced by some members of the opposition who fear to work closely with government because they may be perceived as sell-outs by their supporters.

One of the councillors, who requested anonymity, told The Observer on Saturday that at this rate, Lukwago may not be able to work with anyone.

“At first people thought he had a problem with [Jennifer] Musisi. Now it is Beti Kamya,” the councillor said, adding that in the end his voters could get tired of him.

However, another councillor said the lord mayor was just a stickler to the law and would not want to endorse anything that does not conform to the KCCA Act. Sources have told us that the ping pong game between the two leaders started immediately Kamya was appointed as minister for Kampala in June. She reportedly reached out to Lukwago in an attempt to establish a good working relationship and requested for a meeting.

Lukwago declined the meeting claiming that Kamya hadn’t taken her oath as minister. After swearing in, sources told us, Kamya again attempted to have another meeting with Lukwago but they failed to agree on the venue. At first, Kamya proposed that she meets Lukwago at his home, the lord mayor declined.

Then she suggested that they meet at her office at twin towers near parliament but Lukwago also turned this down. Sources told us that Lukwago later proposed to meet Kamya at the mayor’s office but Kamya viewed this as a climb down, leading to a stalemate. Our sources told us that since then, Kamya has been using intermediaries to communicate with Lukwago.

Appearing on a CBS radio talk show over the weekend, Kamya said she cannot implement anything without the input of the lord mayor. She said President Museveni had not directed her on any matter in Kampala so far and whatever she has done as minister for Kampala is out of her conviction.

“If I have done anything wrong, I take full responsibility,” she said.

On the same show, Yusuf Nsibambi, the chairman of the Kampala District Land Board said the problem of Kampala is bigger than mere political fights between Lukwago and Kamya.

“The problem is not the law. It is clear, initiation and implementation of policies and strategies is vested in the lord mayor and the council. The minister is to issue directives as oversight where the lord mayor fails to act,” Nsibambi argued.

Mathias Mpuuga, the Masaka municipality MP, concurred with Nsibambi.

“The law is clear and adequate. The problem is lack of good faith and readiness to work within the law,” Mpuuga said.

Latif Ssebagala, the MP for Kawempe North and chairperson of the Kampala parliamentary caucus, said Kampala leaders should avoid unnecessary quarrels that are likely to derail the progress of the city.

“We have failed to even set the stage, because we have never sat with the lord mayor to discuss how we shall move,” he said.



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



