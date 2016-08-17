Related Stories

DPP takes over Kayihura case as lawyers clash with judge

Written by Derrick Kiyonga
Details
Created: 17 August 2016
DPP Mike Chibita

Lawyers who sued police chief Kale Kayihura and seven other senior police officers over torture of civilians have begrudgingly allowed the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to take over the controversial case.

The concession came a week after the DPP asked the High court to review a Makindye chief magistrate’s ruling that the state should write a formal application if it wanted to prosecute the case. The DPP had disputed the ruling, saying his office has an automatic right to take over any criminal case the moment it writes a notification letter to a magistrate.

At the High court yesterday, the lawyers first engaged the presiding judge Joseph Mulangira in a series of sharp exchanges before conceding to the DPP’s application.
Justice Mulangira threw the first stone, casting doubt whether the private lawyers had got instructions to represent Andrew Ssebitosi, Joseph Kaddu and Rogers Ddiba, who were allegedly battered by police.

“Are you sure that you have instructions to represent the complainants because they [complainants] seem to disown you?” he asked the lawyers, after the trio told the judge that they had not given instructions to any lawyer to represent them.

On behalf of the lawyers, Abdallah Kiwanuka shot back: “My lord, we are not happy with the way you are conducting the case because this is not a trial court. Such issues can only be raised at a Magistrate’s court where the case is being tried.”

But Justice Mulangira wasn’t persuaded.

“As an advocate, you cannot force yourself onto a client. They are saying that they have no lawyer in this court,” Mulangira said.

This angered Kiwanuka, who asked the judge to stay the case for some minutes: “Going by the way you are conducting the case, we beg to approach you in your chambers. With tensions mounting, Justice Mulangira told Kiwanuka not go into “funny things” but just submit on “issues”.

Kiwanuka then presented to court three documents in which Ssebitosi, Kaddu and Ddiba were giving the lawyers instructions to prosecute the case.

“We don’t have any document to show that the complainants have withdrawn instructions from us,” he said. “The matter before you is not for representation. Rather, it’s if the DPP should take over.”

Kiwanuka was supported by Daniel Walyemera. He said: “This is a matter of great public importance. The complainants ran to court accusing the police officers of torture. Court cannot be bogged down with technicalities.”

In response, principal state attorney, Lino Anguzu, supported the judge. “We cannot go on like this without knowing if they have instructions,” he said.

After submissions, Justice Mulangira retreated to his chambers for fifteen minutes to write his ruling. With the judge away, the DPP’s lawyers and the private lawyers agreed that the DPP should take over the case.

At 11:30am, the judge returned and Kiwanuka formally told him what they had agreed with the state. Last week, the lawyers had objected to the DPP’s takeover citing conflict of interest since the DPP relies on police to investigate criminal matters.

Gen Kayihura is jointly charged with senior police officers such as Andrew Kaggwa, James Ruhweza, Moses Nanoka, Samuel Bamuzibire, Patrick Muhumuza, Wesley Nganizi and Geoffrey Kaheebwa. The case resumes on August 29, 2016 and it remains to be seen how the DPP will handle it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Comments   

+10 #1 Suleman 2016-08-17 08:07
1- One time we had a strong Mr Nyombi .he opted to please museveni instead of Uganda. Where is he ?

Mike Chibita is free to exalt museveni over Uganda, but he should not forget that we have seen many in that office, even him he will vacate it, But Uganda will remain.
Quote | Report to administrator
+10 #2 Kabinda 2016-08-17 08:51
Try harder Chibita. They all fell from grace,so will you.

You want to give Kayihoror the easy way out? Good luck.
Quote | Report to administrator
-7 #3 Nakasero 2016-08-17 09:18
Gallant General with the name KALE KAYHURA is best of the best Uganda has in Police today and no prosecution or punishment should be taken against him.

If he did not take swift action , thugs would make chaos in Uganda.Go around the world and see what police is doing in similar cases!!!

No police will allow riots and assaults, peltings with stones and insults!!NO police nowhere!
Quote | Report to administrator
+5 #4 Jolo 2016-08-17 09:29
Though this may appear to be the dead end of the Kayihura saga, we are not yet done Chibita will one day go also, he is on the watchlist.
Quote | Report to administrator
-3 #5 Ivan 2016-08-17 10:20
Quoting Jolo:
Though this may appear to be the dead end of the Kayihura saga, we are not yet done Chibita will one day go also, he is on the watchlist.


Did you ever hear him telling you that,he will hold that office till death?

You are a funny creature.
Quote | Report to administrator
+2 #6 naboma 2016-08-17 11:17
Quoting Ivan:
Quoting Jolo:
Though this may appear to be the dead end of the Kayihura saga, we are not yet done Chibita will one day go also, he is on the watchlist.


Did you ever hear him telling you that,he will hold that office till death?

You are a funny creature.


Ivan you are not only funny but dense. Jolo's comment shows he is a man with a brain unlike you who has chiecken feed in your head for a brain.

What will happen if kale kayihura disagrees with you or chibita and beats you up-where will you run to idiot?
Quote | Report to administrator
+1 #7 Lakwena 2016-08-17 13:10
If this is the case then Chibita is arming himself with the legal broom to sweep Kayihura's dirt under the carpet. In so doing, he becomes an accomplice, who is out to abet documented criminality by the IGP alias sanctioned Police brutality.

But what will be the long term consequences? The more the dirt is swept under the carpet, the more it will bulge and fester; for all to see and smell.

Sweeping Gen Kayihura and the other officers under the carpet, will not save the name of the police: It is a disincentive for any junior/subordin ate police officer; to risk his/her life or future, in the name of following orders from above.

Therefore, what they will do is: pretend to follow order from above (fool around): Just as the government offer them lip-service (pretend) to pay/care about their welfare, they actually pretend to work.
Quote | Report to administrator
+2 #8 Caret 2016-08-17 14:43
Quoting Nakasero:
Gallant General with the name KALE KAYHURA is best of the best Uganda has in Police today and no prosecution or punishment should be taken against him.

If he did not take swift action , thugs would make chaos in Uganda.Go around the world and see what police is doing in similar cases!!!

No police will allow riots and assaults, peltings with stones and insults!!NO police nowhere!



No one is above the law. Try and use your simple brain
Quote | Report to administrator
+2 #9 re tro 2016-08-17 14:46
This is why one can't trust born again christians.
Quote | Report to administrator
AIRTEL UNLIMITED
UNAA
NIRA
Ntinda View Apartments

Related Stories